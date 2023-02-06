THIS IS SICK, AND I AM NOT SPEAKING MEDICALLY, I AM SPEAKING METAPHORICALLY

Pfizer Admits ‘Directing’ the Evolution of COVID-19 Virus

Analysis by Dr. Joseph MercolaFact Checked

February 06, 2023

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

January 25, 2023, Project Veritas released an undercover video of Dr. Jordon Trishton Walker, director of Research and Development for Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning at Pfizer, discussing an internal plan to “direct the evolution” of the COVID-19 virus in order to make more money from COVID boosters

According to Walker, Pfizer is doing research to make the virus “more potent,” and this research is “ongoing”

Walker explains how the drug industry has captured American regulators, and states that while it’s good for the industry, “it’s bad for everyone else in America”

At 8 p.m., January 27, 2023, two days after Project Veritas released the video, Pfizer finally published a response which, oddly enough, seems to substantiate rather than refute Walker’s claims

Pfizer basically denies using “directed evolution” in its vaccine development, but suggests it may be used in ongoing Paxlovid-related research

By now, many of you will have seen Project Veritas’ undercover video of Dr. Jordon Trishton Walker, director of Research and Development for Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning at Pfizer, discussing an internal plan to “direct the evolution” of the COVID-19 virus in order to make more money from COVID boosters. The video was released January 25, 2023.

Allegedly, the undercover journalist working with Project Veritas also worked at Pfizer. This would help explain Walker’s surprising candor. However, during a later confrontation by Project Veritas, Walker insisted he’d “lied” to impress a date.

“I’m literally a liar,” Walker said when confronted by Project Veritas journalist James O’Keefe in a New York City café. “I was trying to impress a person on a date — by lying.”

Pfizer Considering Mutating COVID to Drive Profits

In the undercover video, you can hear Walker saying:

“You know how the virus keeps mutating? Well, one of the things we’re exploring is, like, why don’t we just mutate it ourselves so we could focus on — so we could create and preemptively develop new vaccines, right?

So, we have to do that. If we’re gonna do that, though, there’s a risk of, like, as you could imagine, no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses.

So, we’re like, do we want to do this? So, that’s like one of the things we’re considering, for, like, the future, like maybe we can, like, create new versions of the vaccines and things like that.”

“OK. So, Pfizer ultimately is thinking about mutating COVID?” the Project Veritas journalist asks, to which Walker replies: “Well, that is not what we say to the public. No. That’s why it was, it was a thought that came up in a meeting.” Later Walker says:

“Part of what they [Pfizer scientists] want to do is, to some extent, to try to figure out, you know, how there are all these new strains and variants that just pop up.

So, it’s like trying to catch them before they pop up and we can develop a vaccine prophylactically, like, for new variants. So, that’s why they like, do it controlled in a lab, where they say this is a new epitope, and so if it comes out later on in the public, we already have a vaccine working.”

“Oh my God. That’s perfect. Isn’t that the best business model though? Just control nature before nature even happens itself, right?” the Project Veritas journalist says. “Yeah, if it works,” Walker replies. When asked for an explanation, Walker replies:

“Because some of the times there are mutations that pop up that we are not prepared for, like the delta and omicron, and things like that. So, who knows? I mean, either way, it’s going to be a cash cow. COVID will probably be a cash cow for us for a while going forward [laughs].”

Is Pfizer Engaged in Illegal Gain-of-Function Research?

While Walker, at one point, states that this is just an idea they’re considering for the future, later he claims efforts to mutate the virus are “ongoing.” So, which is it? Here’s a transcription of that conversation:

Project Veritas journalist: “So, I mean, when is Pfizer going to implement the mutation of all these viruses?”

Walker: “I don’t know. It depends on how the experiments work out because this is just, like, something we’re trying, right?”

Project Veritas journalist: “It sounds like gain of function to me.”

Walker: “I don’t know, it’s a little bit different. I think it’s different. It’s, like, this [thing] — it’s definitely not gain of function.”

Project Veritas journalist: “It sounds like it is. I mean, it’s OK [laughs].”

Walker: “No, no, no. But directed evolution is very different.”

Project Veritas journalist: “Directed evolution, OK. Well, so, I mean, is that what it is?”

Walker: “Maybe. I don’t know [laughs] … Well, you’re not supposed to do gain-of-function research with the viruses. They’d rather we not. But we do these selected structure mutations to try to see if we can make them more potent. So, there is research ongoing about that.”

As noted by Carlson, it very much sounds like Pfizer is engaged in illegal gain-of-function research. Merely making up another term (directed evolution) doesn’t change the end result. Walker clearly stated that Pfizer is doing research to make the virus “more potent,” which is what gain of function is all about. That research, Walker also admitted, is “ongoing,” which means it’s currently happening, and not something merely pondered as a future possibility.

How Is Pfizer Mutating the COVID Virus?

Assuming Walker was telling the truth to his “date,” just how is Pfizer going about mutating COVID into something “more potent”? According to Walker:

“… they’re still kind of conducting the experiments on it, but it seems like, from what I’ve heard, they’re kind of optimizing it. But they’re going slow, [be]cause everyone’s very cautions.

Like, you know, obviously they don’t want to accelerate it too much. But I think they’re also just trying to do it as an exploratory thing, because you obviously don’t want to advertise that you’re figuring out future mutations …

But you have to be, like, very controlled to make sure that this virus that you mutate doesn’t create something [that], you know, just goes everywhere — which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. Like, it makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It’s bullshit …

Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone. The way it [the experiment] would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them.”

As noted by Carlson, if you suspect the COVID pandemic was the result of a lab-created virus that got out, why would you conduct the same kind of experiments and risk another, possibly worse, pandemic?

Walker Admits Regulatory Capture Is Real

Walker also explains to his “date” how the drug industry has captured American regulators:

“It [Pfizer] is a revolving door for all government officials. Yeah, for any industry though. So, in the pharma industry, all the government officials who, you know, review our drugs, eventually they come work for pharma companies. And the military, all the Army and defense government officials eventually go work for the defense companies afterward.”

When asked how he feels about that revolving door, Walker replies:

“It’s pretty good for the industry, to be honest. But it’s bad for everyone else in America.”

When asked “Why is it bad for everybody else?” Walker explains:

“Because if the regulators, who review our drugs, you know that once they stop being a regulator they want to go work for the company, they are not going to be as harsh on the company where they’re getting their job.”

As noted by Carlson, this is a very clear and succinct description of regulatory capture, which we’ve long suspected to be real. We’ve just not heard an industry executive admit it.

Is Walker Really a Pfizer Exec?

In case you’re wondering if Walker might have lied about working for Pfizer, Project Veritas did its homework before putting the video out. Screenshots1 from Pfizer’s HR system “Workday” confirm Walker works under Global Pipeline Planning, just two levels below CEO Albert Bourla. His immediate supervisor reports to Dr. Mikael Dolsten, who in turn reports directly to Bourla.2

Walker’s LinkedIn also confirmed his position. Additional corroborations of his position can be found on Brian O’Shea’s Substack.3

One of the strangest features of the Hall of Mirrors in which we now live is that the public facade of powerful institutions and corporations is staffed with people who seem stunningly incompetent and unserious. ~ John Leake

As reported by the Substack Pharma Files:4

“He works under Global Pipeline Planning. These are the people who plan new drugs (i.e. analyzing disease trends and unmet needs and evaluating the demographics to see if these drugs would be profitable).

One of their primary responsibilities is ensuring R & D money goes into the right therapeutic areas. For example, spend less R & D money on finding treatment for diseases in some poor countries and put more R & D money into finding treatment for diseases in developed countries because those governments are rich enough to subsidize expensive drugs.

So, when you work in Pharma, usually there are terms that you use ‘publicly,’ and there are terms that you use ‘privately.’ So, for example, his job description would be ‘to evaluate potential future diseases and unmet treatment needs.’

But privately, they are just looking for future drugs that potentially turn into cash cows. That’s why you hear him talk casually about ‘cash cows.’ This is very common among execs in Pharma.

Terminologies are essential in Pharma because they don’t want to get caught. Another example is that he insists that this is not a ‘Gain of Function’ but ‘Directed Evolution.’

For example, people who work in the Commercial side of Pharma are constantly trained to say ‘increasing patient treatment’ instead of ‘increasing sales’ whenever they discuss marketing tactics. You don’t want to get caught, especially since some junior staffs capture these in meeting minutes, and these meeting minutes might go public.”

‘Stunningly Incompetent and Unserious’

https://rumble.com/embed/v16lu9x/?pub=4Video Link

That people initially doubted Walker could be a Pfizer executive isn’t surprising, considering his behavior. As noted by John Leake, who coauthored “The Courage to Face COVID-19” with Dr. Peter McCullough:5

“One of the strangest features of the Hall of Mirrors in which we now live is that the public facade of powerful institutions and corporations is staffed with people who seem stunningly incompetent and unserious …

[It] does seem incredible that a major corporation — one that has played a key role in perpetrating a global criminal fiasco — is staffed with an executive who seems to have been recruited at a frat party.”

Walker isn’t the only example of incompetence at Pfizer. During an FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) meeting, (see video above) the FDA wanted to know why Pfizer’s shot only contained 3 micrograms of mRNA while Moderna’s contained 25 mcg. Was Pfizer’s mRNA just more efficient at making cells produce spike protein?

The Pfizer executive’s response was that they “obviously, we don’t have a complete understanding of the nature in which the COVID vaccine works in terms of producing an immune response.”

They just experimented and found that 3 mcgs seemed to work, but why that dose, they have no clue. In other words, we’re dealing with something that is the complete opposite of precision medicine. This Pfizer representative also lied, stating that the primary benefit of the shot is that it “prevents infection,” which it never did, and wasn’t designed to do.

Pfizer Press Release Does Not Refute Walker’s Statements

At 8 p.m., January 27, 2023, two days after Project Veritas released the video, Pfizer finally published a response via press release.6 Oddly enough, the press release actually seems to substantiate Walker’s claims rather than refute them:

“New York, N.Y., January 27, 2023 — Allegations have recently been made related to gain of function and directed evolution research at Pfizer and the company would like to set the record straight.

In the ongoing development of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer has not conducted gain of function or directed evolution research. Working with collaborators, we have conducted research where the original SARS-CoV-2 virus has been used to express the spike protein from new variants of concern.

This work is undertaken once a new variant of concern has been identified by public health authorities. This research provides a way for us to rapidly assess the ability of an existing vaccine to induce antibodies that neutralize a newly identified variant of concern. We then make this data available through peer reviewed scientific journals and use it as one of the steps to determine whether a vaccine update is required.

In addition, to meet U.S. and global regulatory requirements for our oral treatment, PAXLOVID™, Pfizer undertakes in vitro work (e.g., in a laboratory culture dish) to identify potential resistance mutations to nirmatrelvir, one of PAXLOVID’s two components. With a naturally evolving virus, it is important to routinely assess the activity of an antiviral.

Most of this work is conducted using computer simulations or mutations of the main protease — a non-infectious part of the virus. In a limited number of cases when a full virus does not contain any known gain of function mutations, such virus may be engineered to enable the assessment of antiviral activity in cells.

In addition, in vitro resistance selection experiments are undertaken in cells incubated with SARS-CoV-2 and nirmatrelvir in our secure Biosafety level 3 (BSL3) laboratory to assess whether the main protease can mutate to yield resistant strains of the virus.

It is important to note that these studies are required by U.S. and global regulators for all antiviral products and are carried out by many companies and academic institutions in the U.S. and around the world.”

In a Substack commentary,7 Dr. Robert Malone noted that Pfizer “only denies directed evolution as a component of vaccine development, but leaves that research door open for ongoing research supporting Paxlovid … They literally say they engineer viruses that don’t even exist outside of simulations … There’s also no direct response suggesting that Mr. Walker was lying. Interesting … Doesn’t look like they denied anything.”

Worldwide Media Blackout

Not surprisingly, while this is clearly one of the biggest stories of the pandemic, legacy media hasn’t printed or said a word about it, except for Fox News host Tucker Carlson (see video above).

The U.K. Daily Mail did post a summary of the video, but the article was taken down minutes later.8,9YouTube also blocked and removed the video for violating community guidelines on COVID-19 vaccines, but by then it had already racked up more than 20 million views.

If you haven’t seen it, you can view Part 1 on the Project Veritas website. Carlson also featured parts of it in his report. Part 2, which shows Walker’s response when O’Keefe confronted him about what he’d said, is embedded below.

According to Project Veritas, there’s also more undercover footage of Walker that they haven’t released yet. If you’re in New York City, you can stop by Pfizer’s headquarters at 235 East 42nd Street and view the video “live.” Project Veritas parked a van with video screens on all sides right outside their office, with the video playing on a constant loop.10https://rumble.com/embed/v24neoc/?pub=4Video Link

In his Substack commentary,11 Malone also reviewed evidence suggesting a massive collaboration between Pfizer and Google took place in the hours after the video’s release to censor online searches and memory-hole anything related to Walker:

“Almost immediately after the first Veritas video dropped, we all got a masters class in the amazing power and capabilities to control narrative and information which Pfizer has assembled …

People are hitting Google like crazy with queries regarding Jordon Walker, Pfizer and Veritas. As they did when I said ‘mass formation psychosis’ on Rogan #1757, Google manually interferes with the searches, returning wishy washy ‘these results are changing rapidly’ screens instead of actual links.

So, now we have a pretty clear smoking gun involving collusion between Pfizer and Google to suppress the story. Then everything, anything, having to do with Jordon Walker, MD gets memory holed. Wiped from the internet, including the Wayback machine.

And then the chaos agents, bots and trolls descend on all social media channels. Sowing doubt that Jordon Walker is even a real person. Floating paranoid conspiracy theories that this is all a big deep-fake set up of Veritas, O’Keefe and myself.

Which of course get amplified by the usual actors. Now THAT is an example of Fifth Gen Warfare power! And by the way, I gently advise that readers who were aware of this as it was happening set a check-bit in their brains on the names of those chaos agents who actively promoted this false narrative …

Pfizer legal … finally dropped a response at 8:00 PM EST Friday night. Again, classic textbook timing. Designed to bypass the Friday PM news cycle and more importantly to give Wall Street maximal time to digest the news before opening bell next Monday. These guys are professional grade.

To recap, they have shut Google searches down, memory holed/scrubbed the internet, deployed an army of bots, trolls and chaos agents to cause confusion and doubt on social media, and almost completely suppressed any coverage of the story by the many corporate media outlets that they have been pumping money into over the last three years.”

McCullough and Kirsch also discussed Project Veritas’ drop on Tommy Carrigan’s podcast, below.https://rumble.com/embed/v24xoeu/?pub=4Video Link

The COVID Cash Cow

Pfizer has made record-high revenues these past two years and it seems the waterfall-like cashflow may have gone to their heads. In 2021, they had a net revenue of $81.3 billion12 — a 92% operational growth in revenue from 2020 — and in 2022, they raked in $100.3 billion, more than half of which came from COVID jabs and Paxlovid.13 It’s worth noting that BOTH of these drugs promote COVID reinfection, which in itself appears to be part of Pfizer’s revenue-growth strategy.

With uptake of boosters dwindling, they expect revenues to drop by 33% in 2023,14 and that’s despite quadrupling the price of the shots. Still, that revenue stream is relatively secure, as the the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has added the unlicensed shots to the U.S. childhood, adolescent and adult vaccine schedules.

The European Union is also considering paying more for fewer doses, as governments already have too large a stockpile, so Pfizer will make out like a bandit there too.15

The question now is, is Pfizer also mutating the COVID virus to keep demand for reformulated boosters going? If Walker is telling the truth, the answer appears to be yes. In January 2023, Pfizer suffered the largest monthly loss of value since 2009,16 and down-trends are never viewed favorably, no matter how much money they’ve already made.

That’s one of the problems with many companies. They must continue to grow, but how do you surpass the success of more than doubling growth in just two years? In this case, could they be resorting to crime to keep milking the cash cow that is COVID?

Sen. Ron Johnson Calls for Investigation

It’ll be interesting to see what happens next. Pfizer’s financial downturn occurred before Walker spilled the beans on Pfizer’s plans and made himself, and therefore the company, appear foolish, shallow, callous and incompetent at best, and criminal at worst. Just how many scandals and how much criminality will the American people and Congress accept before they say “Enough”?

Time will tell. For now, in response to Project Veritas’ undercover video of Walker, Sen. Ron Johnson has taken the lead and is calling on Congress to investigate vaccine manufacturers and the COVID jab approval process. In a January 26, 2023, tweet, Johnson wrote:17

“Federal health agencies have been captured by Big Pharma and grossly derelict in their duties throughout the pandemic. It’s time for Congress to thoroughly investigate vaccine manufacturers and the entire COVID vaccine approval process.”

