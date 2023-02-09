THE TURBULENT HISTORY OF THE SOCIETY OF JESUS

The Suppression of the Society of Jesus

Calendar year 2014 marks 200 years since the Restoration of the Society of Jesus following 41 years of Suppression. Pressured by the royal courts of Portugal, France and Spain, Pope Clement XIV suppressed the Society, causing Jesuits throughout the world to renounce their vows and go into exile. Pope Pius VII, a Benedictine, restored the Society on August 7, 1814.

Watch this brief video as Matt Dunch, S.J. discusses the suppression of the Society of Jesus.

Watch this brief video as Matt Dunch, S.J. discusses the restoration of the Society of Jesus.