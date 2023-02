to topclose

Tucker Carlson Tonight

February 09, 2023

03:30

CLIP

FBI has found a gateway to declare Christians as criminals: Kyle Seraphin

Federal whistleblower Kyle Seraphin reacts to the FBI targeting the Catholics that attend Latin Mass on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

