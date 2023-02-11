IT IS ABOUT TIME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Great America News DeskYour Source for Great America’s News

Madeleine Jackson

February 10, 2023

NEW YORK CITY (September 11, 2022) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas lays flowers for USSS Master Special Officer Craig Miller and participates in the September 11th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City, NY. (DHS photo by Sydney Phoenix)

The Biden administration is on the brink of impeachment proceedings.

On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed it has hired a law firm to aid in responding to the potential GOP House-led impeachment of Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

According to reports from The Hill, the contract, signed with New-York based firm Debevoise & Plimpton, comes a week after a second article of impeachment was filed by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.).

“THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY HAS RETAINED OUTSIDE COUNSEL TO HELP ENSURE THE DEPARTMENT’S VITAL MISSION IS NOT INTERRUPTED BY THE UNPRECEDENTED, UNJUSTIFIED, AND PARTISAN IMPEACHMENT EFFORTS BY SOME MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, WHO HAVE ALREADY TAKEN STEPS TO INITIATE PROCEEDINGS,” A DHS SPOKESPERSON SAID IN A STATEMENT. “DHS WILL CONTINUE PRIORITIZING ITS WORK TO PROTECT OUR COUNTRY FROM TERRORISM, RESPOND TO NATURAL DISASTERS, AND SECURE OUR BORDERS WHILE RESPONDING APPROPRIATELY TO THE OVER 70 CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES AND SUBCOMMITTEES THAT HAVE OVERSIGHT OF DHS.” DHS DOESN’T HAVE ANY STAFF ON HAND WITH EXPERTISE IN SUCH A MATTER, AN AGENCY OFFICIAL TOLD THE HILL, AND SAID THE SCALE OF LEGAL ASSISTANCE NEEDED WILL DEPEND ON HOW THE GOP DECIDES TO PROCEED WITH ITS PROBE. STILL, THE DEPARTMENT DECLINED TO OUTLINE OTHER FINANCIAL DETAILS OF THE RETAINER.

Republicans have yet to take any action on the resolutions, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other Republican leaders have pledged what could be lengthy investigations ahead of an eventual impeachment.

The impeachment of Cabinet officials is rare and hasn’t occurred since 1876.