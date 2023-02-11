VARIOUS COMMENTS

Comments

Mary D

5 hours ago

HERE WE GO AGAIN! A PROMINENT JESUIT UNDERMINES CATHOLIC CHURCH TEACHING WHILE MAINTAINING PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY. IT’S THE MODERN JESUIT WAY

Bring back suppression!! the sooner the better.

Mary D

2 days ago

THE TURBULENT HISTORY OF THE SOCIETY OF JESUS

Funny! I was just thinking this yesterday…..bring back suppression!

Its just what the Jesuits need! Start at the top!

jeanforsini

7 days ago

A separation of propaganda and reality is called for to avoid what is becoming a popular descent into yesterday’s way of thinking.

jeanforsini

7 days ago

A separation of propaganda and reality is called for to avoid what is becoming a popular descent into yesterday’s way of thinking.

I don’t agree with the premises. If we hold an opinion about other races, the reason why we hold this opinion is not irrelevant and needs closer investigation and understanding. Let’s be clear and talk about racism of whites against blacks (the reverse which definitely exists can be analyzed similarly but from different data points. A white person may have in mind the data that 70% of young blacks now do not have a legal father. They are raised not very effectively by their mother as a sole parent who might have many men in her life. That young man may have several half brothers and sisters. He does not really feel he belongs to a solid family.. he starts joining a gang and conducts many illegal operations. So the racism of the white man has a solid base of data to be first very wary of any black young man that looks like he comes with such baggage. But that is not the end of the perception. Indeed it has been proven that we think by categories. So the white man who had a negative view of the black young man can be justified, in view of the above data, to carry this prejudice. HOWEVER, the mind of the white man can modify his perception of a singular black man. This second effort of perception is called RESPECT… re-spectare: look a second time. Now the white man looks at the black man as an individual which gives him the possibility of finding many aspects of the black man’s personality and life experiences. Most likely the white man’s perception will be strongly modified. So it is important for all of us to learn how to exercise this mental (but also, naturally, charitable and wilful) effort to bring respect to our habits of perception of all individuals. I taught business ethics to classes who were composed mostly of black women at Strayer University. I told them about “respect” and they generally agreed and appreciated this reasoning.

On Sat, Feb 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM ABYSSUS ABYSSUM INVOCAT / DEEP CALLS TO DEEP

Patricia Loefler

10 days ago

Pending

The current Left has no intention of “dropping out.” Why would it?

Yes. I've read all that before. Now, please start suggesting and documenting your solution. As for me, I am a senior female with traditional values and conservative politics. I vote…that's all I can do. Rest assured, I did not put these people in office!

Anonymous 😊

Anonymous 😊ApproveSpamTrashLikeEditReply

hellenback7

10 days ago

The current Left has no intention of “dropping out.” Why would it?

As goes the Catholic Church; so goes the world.

mgtaranto

11 days ago

Pending

A MESSAGE FROM SAINT NATHANIEL

Beautiful!

Mary D

11 days ago

A MESSAGE FROM SAINT NATHANIEL

Jesus I trust in You! May we never stray from Truth!

hellenback7

12 days ago

ALAS POOR CALIFORNIA, IT WAS NICE TO HAVE KNOWN YOU!!!

Are you actually saying California’s problems could largely be solved by implementing solutions based in what was once known as common sense?

It seems you've forgotten Newsom is Governor … also, it's California.

janieemoore

12 days ago

Pending

I have said the same thing myself! I finally stopped watching them. Frustrating!

Janie ApproveSpamTrashLikeEditReply

thecatholicfamilynextdoor

12 days ago

Pending

IT IS NEVER TOO LATE TO ACT IN DEFENSE OF THE FAITH

P.S. Every Council has affirmed The Unity Of The Holy Ghost so why would you possibly need an addition council to declare that which every Catholic must believe by “Divine and Catholic Faith” must be believed with Divine and Catholic Faith?

Sent from my iPad



thecatholicfamilynextdoor

12 days ago

IT IS NEVER TOO LATE TO ACT IN DEFENSE OF THE FAITH

J.M.J.

“It is not possible to have Sacramental Communion without Ecclesial Communion”, due to The Unity Of The Holy Ghost (Filioque), for it Is “Through Christ, With Christ And In Christ, In The Unity Of The Holy Ghost, (Filioque), That Holy Mother Church, outside of which there is no Salvation, due to The Unity Of The Holy Ghost, (Filioque), exists.

“For the Holy Spirit was not promised to the successors of Peter that by His revelation they might make known new doctrine, but that by His assistance they might inviolably keep and faithfully expound the Revelation, the Deposit of Faith, delivered through the Apostles. ”

Code of Canon Law(Latin Church)

Canon 750

“1. Those things are to be believed by divine and catholic faith which are contained in the word of God as it has been written or handed down by tradition, that is, in the single deposit of faith entrusted to the Church, and which are at the same time proposed as divinely revealed either by the solemn Magisterium of the Church, or by its ordinary and universal Magisterium, which in fact is manifested by the common adherence of Christ’s faithful under the guidance of the sacred Magisterium. All are therefore bound to avoid any contrary doctrines.

Furthermore, each and everything set forth definitively by the Magisterium of the Church regarding teaching on faith and morals must be firmly accepted and held; namely those things required for the holy keeping and faithful exposition of the deposit of faith; therefore, anyone who rejects propositions which are to be held definitively sets himself against the teaching of the Catholic Church.[new]”

https://www.ewtn.com/catholicism/library/changes-to-oriental-and-latin-codes-of-canon-law-1226

It is not possible for a counterfeit schismatic church to subsist within Christ’s One, Holy, Catholic, And Apostolic Church, outside of which, there is no Salvation, due to The Unity Of The Holy Ghost. (Filioque)

The fact is:

1) Jorge Bergoglio’s heresy was external and made public and notorious, when as a cardinal, he stated in his book, On Heaven and Earth, in regards to same-sex sexual relationships, and thus same-sex sexual acts, prior to his election as pope, on page 117, demonstrating that he does not hold, keep, or teach The Catholic Faith, ipso facto separating himself from The One Body Of Christ, and he continues to act accordingly:

“If there is a union of a private nature, there is neither a third party, nor is society affected. Now, if the union is given the category of marriage, there could be children affected. Every person needs a male father and a female mother that can help shape their identity.”- Jorge Bergoglio, denying The Sanctity of the marital act within The Sacrament of Holy Matrimony, and the fact that God, The Most Holy And Undivided Blessed Trinity, Through The Unity Of The Holy Ghost, Is The Author Of Love, Of Life, And Of Marriage, while denying sin done in private is sin.

We can know through both The Catholic Faith and reason that the election of a schismatic to the Papacy would be invalid ipso facto.

Sent from my iPad



Hymn & Huh! || Ep. 1: Universal Music, Duck Dynasty, Mr. Paul Vander Klay, Mr. C. Michael Patton, & Mr. Boethius | Deo Patriae Litteris

16 days ago

Pending

MY FAVORITE PSALM

[…] Abyssus abyssum invocat! ♾️ 😎 🖖🏻 🙏🏻 ♾️ […]

jgill1215

16 days ago

EMAIL CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN BROTHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO AND BISHOP RENE HENRY GRACIDA

Bishop Gracida,

Thank you for devoting your life to Christ and His bride, your faithful feeding of your sheep, and your military service to our country.

God Bless,

Jim GillApprovedSpamTrashLikeEditReply

John J. Arechiga

16 days ago

EMAIL CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN BROTHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO AND BISHOP RENE HENRY GRACIDA

Please reconsider. With the help of good and traditional advisors it will take you only a few days to clean house and replace modernist and schismatic bishops and cardinals with faithful traditional bishops and cardinals…..

Vincent Gonzalez

16 days ago

EMAIL CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN BROTHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO AND BISHOP RENE HENRY GRACIDA

Well, I wish you were eligible, Your Excellency! An early Happy Birthday to you, and may God bless you.

Sincerely, Vincent González Parishioner of St. John the Baptist Corpus Christi, Texas



Nance Shaw

16 days ago

EMAIL CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN BROTHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO AND BISHOP RENE HENRY GRACIDA

It is a wise man who knows his limitations.

Mary D

16 days ago

EMAIL CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN BROTHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO AND BISHOP RENE HENRY GRACIDA

O Bishop Gracida! I too was thinking just how great a Pope you would be! So I have to smile at your reply to Brother Alexis…it is true; 100 years old but what a joy it would be to have you as the Vicar of Christ!

Doug Wickham

19 days ago

Pending

OH LORD, GRANT, WE BESEECH YOU, ETERNAL REST TO YOUR PRIEST, FATHER JOHN FEMINELLI, A PRIEST OF THE DIOCESE OF CORPUS CHRISTI WHO HAS DIED THIS DAY

May there be many more Fr Feminellis who will rise up to save the Church. Thank you for making his ordination possible.Betty

Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPadApproveSpamTrashLikeEditReply

jgill1215

24 days ago

I DO NOT KNOW ABOUT YOU, BUT I HAVE HAD IT WITH A COUPLE OF FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOSTS: SHAWN HANNITY AND NEIL CAVUTO. WHY? BECAUSE THEY DO NOT KNOW HOW TO INTERVIEW A GUEST ON THEIR PROGRAM. NEIL AND SHAWN CONSISTENTLY ASK THEIR GUESTS A QUESTION AND NO SOONER DOES THE GUEST START TO ANSWER THE QUESTION THAN SHAWN AND NEIL WILL INTERRUPT THEIR GUEST AND START TO GIVE THE ANSWER THEY EXPECT THEIR GUEST TO GIVE AND THEN THE TV AUDIENCE IS TREATED TO SEVERAL MINUTES OF BOTH MEN SPEAKING AT ONCE AND THE TV AUDIENCE IS CHALLENGED TO FIGURE OUT OF THE GIBBERISH WHAT THE GUEST IS SAYING. AT WHICH POINT I USUALLY CHANGE CHANNELS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

God Bless you Bishop Gracida!

God Bless you Bishop Gracida!

Jim Gill

