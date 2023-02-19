FOREWARNED IS FOREARMED

‘Boosted’ 6-Year-Old Girl Dies Suddenly

A 6-year-old girl has tragically died suddenly in Ohio, according to reports.

Anastasia Weaver passed away unexpectedly in the Emergency Room of Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman, Ohio, on January 25, at the age of 6.

The young child was surrounded by her family.

Anastasia’s mother, Jessica Day-Weaver, said that her husband, Andrew Weaver, found Anastasia unresponsive around 6 am on Wednesday when he got home.

“This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to make,” Mrs. Day-Weaver wrote on her Facebook account.

“This morning at 6 am, Anastasia passed away.

“Andrew came home and checked on her and she wasn’t breathing.

“I did CPR until the ambulance came then we went to children’s [hospital].”

Weaver revealed that Anastasia was pronounced dead just 15 minutes after arriving at Akron Children’s Hospital.

No details have been released on the cause of death.

“We aren’t sure what happened,” said Mrs. Day-Weaver.

“We are in shock and devastated.

“As soon as we have any updates, we will post them.”

A family friend is organizing a Meal Train with the option to donate cash, or a gift card for the family during this difficult time.

As of this writing, the fundraising campaign has raised over $8,000 out of the $10,000 goal.

You can donate here.

Anastasia was born on November 11, 2016, in Boardman, Ohio, according to an online obituary.

She had an identical twin sister, Caitlin.

According to Covid Blog, Anastasia’s mother is a nurse at Akron Children’s Hospital.

In a now-private Facebook post, Weaver revealed that Anastasia and her twin had received “booster” shots.

Post from Nov. 11, 2021:

“After an hour and a half of screaming both girls have their first dose of the vaccine. Anna got it without any problems. Caitlin screamed and cried for an hour and a half. Then didn’t she’d a tear when the pharmacist was able to do the shot. I’m beat…”

Post from Jan. 5, 2022:

“Covid booster side effects were worse than the second shot for me. Bad headache, 101 temp, bad body aches. They were really bad for about 6-8 hours. I’m mostly better now but still have a slight temp and headache. Even with the side effects the vaccine is worth it. On a good note. My girls had no side effects from the second shot besides a sore arm.”

On June 29, 2022, Anastasia had a seizure, according to now-private social media posts.

“Currently at the er with Anna,” Mrs. Day-Weaver wrote in a now-private Facebook post.

“She had a seizure. She’s doing good.

“They are running labs at the moment.

“Update. We are home. Everything came back normal.

“Just monitoring her at home.”

On July 15, 2022, Mrs. Day-Weaver reported that, despite being on medicine to prevent seizures, Anastasia was still having constant “tiny seizures.”

“Found out this morning that Anna is still having tiny seizures that last less than 5 seconds even with upping her medicine,” she wrote.

“Waiting on her current levels to come back then we will see if we up meds again or add in another one.

“Not the news we wanted but she is still doing great.”

On September 17th, 2022, Mrs. Day-Weaver reported that the entire fully-jabbed family had contracted Covid, which lasted for three weeks.

On January 2, 2023, Anastasia was in the hospital for five days, according to Mrs. Day-Weaver.

On January 25, she died unexpectedly.

Details regarding the cause of death have not yet been released.

The funeral service was held on Monday, January 30, 2023.

