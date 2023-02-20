“THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION IS A KIND OF TRASH!”

|Dear Fellow American, “The Constitution is kind of trash.” That’s what a guest—with an Ivy League degree—said recently on a highly-rated daytime talk show. You’ve likely seen how “progressives” in the media, Big Tech, and politics are amplifying attacks on our nation’s principles of limited government and personal liberty with outrageous statements like “The Constitution is kind of trash.” And like that television pundit I mentioned, they are pushing a narrative that our Constitution is flawed, outdated, and incapable of dealing with the challenges of our time. Thankfully, a few early champions of the Constitution—Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and James Madison—gave you and me the perfect guide to understanding its timeless principles: The Federalist Papers.Written between October 1787 and August 1788 under the pen name Publius, The Federalist Papers were originally published as newspaper editorials intended to explain the merits of the Constitution. Thomas Jefferson described them as “the best commentary on the principles of government which ever was written.” And these documents are just as relevant today as they were back then. If we’re serious about solving the current issues in our country, we shouldn’t run from them. We should embrace them. That’s why I want to send you our entire 10-lesson course, “The Federalist Papers,” on DVD today when you make a tax-deductible donation of $100 or more to Hillsdale College.“The Federalist Papers” course comes in a beautiful DVD box set for viewing in your home or a small group. You might also find it useful for a homeschool curriculum or personal study. Hillsdale’s faculty teach the course, and it will deepen your understanding of this incredibly relevant document even more. These DVDs also make a great gift for someone unfamiliar with our nation’s founding principles—maybe even a friend or family member. But supplies are limited. So, be sure to get this special edition of “The Federalist Papers” on DVD today. More than 200,000 people have already taken this course, so this DVD box set won’t last long. You can use this secure link to receive your copy of “The Federalist Papers” right now: https://secured.hillsdale.edu/hillsdale/support-federalist-papers Warm regards, Bill Gray, ’01Vice PresidentNational Donor OutreachHillsdale College
