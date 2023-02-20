One reason America is an exceptional nation is because our founding father and first president, George Washington, was an exceptional man. IT IS A PITY THAT “WASHINGTON’S BIRTHDAY” WAS RENAMED “PRESIDENT’S DAY”

Dear Rene, Did you know that today is NOT President’s Day? While the popular term appears on most calendars, this federal holiday is still officially called “Washington’s Birthday”—even after the celebration was moved from his birthday on the 22nd to the third Monday of February. One reason America is an exceptional nation is because our founding father and first president, George Washington, was an exceptional man. I took the opportunity to read his farewell address, which he wrote to the American public near the end of his second term as president. I was struck by the relevancy of his warnings for us today. Three particular dangers stood out to me . . . because we face all of them right now. I invite you to see how Washington’s advice can help us overcome them. Danger #1: Loss of religion and morality. “Of all the dispositions and habits, which lead to political prosperity, Religion and Morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of Patriotism, who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness …” Virtue makes better citizens of any country. But in a country like the United States, with a government of, by, and for the people, virtue is essential for preserving our liberty. As an example, Washington pointed out that our justice system can’t properly function if someone feels no moral duty to uphold the oaths they swear in court to tell the truth. How can we uphold virtue in our country? Education, Washington said, is key. And he was correct. A study conducted in 2020 showed that the growing departure of Americans from religion can largely be traced to the content taught in our public schools, paid for by our tax dollars! Just one reason why iVoterGuide is expanding our coverage of school board races this year. Danger #2: Disregard for the Constitution and its check on power “the Constitution … till changed by an explicit and authentic act of the whole people, is sacredly obligatory upon all.” The Constitution safeguards our liberty by dividing the legislative, executive, and judicial powers into separate branches which check and balance each other, “constituting each [branch] the Guardian of the Public Weal against invasions by the others,” Washington said. When that structure begins to break down, government makes more decisions without regard for the will of the people. We face this danger today in the form of judicial activism—judges redefining the law to mean something different from its original intent, effectively turning judges into policymakers. For this reason, iVoterGuide carefully evaluates and rates judges according to how closely they will follow the law’s original intent. We also face this danger from executive overreach, where the president makes decisions that fall outside the authority granted by laws, essentially creating a law without going through the constitutional process of the legislative branch. Through voting wisely and holding our elected officials accountable, we heed Washington’s warning: “To preserve [the checks and balances] must be as necessary as to institute them … let there be no change by usurpation … it is the customary weapon by which free governments are destroyed.” Danger #3: Factions driven by slander and a “spirit of revenge” “The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge … is itself a frightful despotism … The disorders and miseries, which result, gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual [grant power to a tyrant]” Disagreement on political principles—and resulting political parties—are inevitable and have always been part of our nation. But Washington wisely saw how our sin nature can take the “spirit of party” too far. He compared it to a fire that can either consume or give warmth—it can provide a useful check on government power, or it can destroy our nation. I’ve encountered people who are so tired of the political process being marked by slander and a vengeful spirit that they are ready to support anyone who seems strong enough to provide order and peace. As Washington warned, it tempts us to accept an overbearing government and forgo our civic responsibilities. What helps us keep our passions in check and ensure our political actions are motivated by principle first? Religion and morality, as Washington said, are “indispensable supports.” I’m reminded of 2 Timothy 2:24-25a: “And the Lord’s servant must not be quarrelsome but kind to everyone, able to teach, patiently enduring evil, correcting his opponents with gentleness.” This is why iVoterGuide strives to be truthful in our reporting and give an accurate ideological rating to each candidate. Following Washington's Example No wonder Patrick Henry said, "if you speak of solid information and sound judgment, Colonel Washington is, unquestioningly, the greatest man on the floor"! I hope you are inspired with me to heed his call to uphold godly values in our nation, preserve and defend the Constitution, and act with integrity. Washington's address may have been written 227 years ago, but his wisdom for us today is timeless! For our future, Debbie Debbie WuthnowPresident, iVoterGuide