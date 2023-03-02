IS THIS AMERICAN JUSTICE?

Moved to Guantanamo Bay
Please give a crucial $10, $25, $50, $100, or more IMMEDIATELY to fully fund my two critical, class action lawsuits and hard-hitting legal actions to FREE ALL JANUARY 6 PROTESTERS!
I just read the urgent letter signed by 34 innocent Americans, jailed in Washington, D.C for peacefully protesting the stolen 2020 presidential election.
Patriot, what’s being done to them is so demonic, so foul, that they’re BEGGING to be transferred to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba…where vicious, America-hating terrorists get better treatment!
I’m heartsick and deeply angry about what’s being done to our fellow patriots.
Their letter reads like an appeal from dissidents in the Soviet Union.
Here are just a few examples of what they’re enduring (I quote directly from their letter, published by Gateway Pundit):
Begging for Help / Water / Medical Aid / Mercy through a 4-inch by 10-inch window of cold metal doorsNo visits from family, friends, lawyers, or clergyNo Mass or Sunday worship serviceLaundry returning with brown stains, pubic hair, and or reeking of ripe urineBroken toilets that either wont flush or repeatedly explode in CellsStuck in Cells for 9 days without a showerSolitary Confinement for 25 ½ hours or more at a timeOutrageously, there’s more.
Guards deny them hot water and keep them from attending court. They severely beat, mace, harass, insult, and even sexually assault them.
Their food is so disgusting and so low in nutrition, that some prisoners are losing their eyesight, their hair, and getting scurvy (from Vitamin C deficiency).
There’s much, much more…all of it horrifying.
And this has been going on for up to a year and a half…in AMERICA.
They conclude their letter by pleading to be transferred to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where the Taliban, al-Qaeda, and ISIS terrorists get better treatment!
This can’t go on. I won’t allow it.
I’m Larry Klayman, the founder ofstrong Judicial Watch and founder and General Counsel of Freedom Watch.
I’m a former federal prosecutor and trial lawyer who’s fought for the American people for 45 years.
You’ve seen me on cable news outlets and heard me on radio talk shows. I’m proud to say I am the first lawyer to EVER obtain a court ruling that an American president committed a crime when I won my case against Bill Clinton.
I worked closely with Congressman Bob Barr and other impeachment managers to IMPEACH criminal Bill Clinton.
And I SUCCESSFULLY represented the victims of other Clinton scandals, like Filegate, Travelgate, IRS Gate, Chinagate, and many others.
Not to mention that I also enjoined Obama’s corrupt NSA from mass surveillance on hundreds of millions of Americans and killed Obama’s illegal amnesty for over 5 million illegal aliens, a case that went all the way to the Supreme Court!
I know what it takes to take on federal agencies, politicians, even presidents – AND WIN!
And now I’m pursuing two class action lawsuits and other important legal actions to get justice for the January 6 Protesters and take on Joe Biden’s rotten regime in court.
Nobody else is doing what I’m doing in court to get justice for these poor people.
Patriot, please say a pray for the January 6 Prisoners. Their temptation to despair, to give up, must be enormous.
Then I beg you to help me fight for them with your very best gift now of $10, $25, $50, $100, or even more. If you’ve given before, please give again. If you can, give more than you’ve ever given to Freedom Watch.
I can’t do it without you!
Thank you for doing whatever you can now.
Sincerely,
Larry Klayman
Founder of both Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch
Current Chairman and General Counsel of Freedom Watch, Inc.
P.S. I’m heartbroken after reading that powerful letter from our fellow patriots who are rotting in jail in Washington, D.C. These are innocent men and women, tortured and abused like they were political prisoners in a Third World dictatorship!
Please give what you can right now to help me fight to set them free. $5, $10, $25, $50, even more…whatever you can spare at this very moment. Each dollar counts.
Free the January 6 Protestors!
Right now, un-American politicians and corrupt members of the Department of Justice are keeping innocent Americans in jail without due process…they’re often abused and beaten…they’re blocked from seeing their wives and children…and kept from seeing their lawyers and clergy!
At least one January 6 protestor has already died.
And another protester, a patriot grandma with cancer, just finished serving 60 days in federal prison for a crime she didn’t commit.
But there’s something you can do about it …you can donate immediately to Freedom Watch’s critically important lawsuit to HELP FREE the rest of these persecuted patriots with your crucial gift today.The Sponsored Email may not reflect the views of Patriot Update or its affiliates.Patriot Update
