“THE CAT IS OUT OF THE BAG”

Parents are livid after one Democrat let the cat out of the bag on why the Left really supports abortion on-demand

Democrats are always claiming to be the Party of compassion.

But when it comes to abortion the truth about Democrats’ motives are absolutely terrifying.

Every political position has an ulterior motive behind it

Every single policy and political viewpoint has an underlying motive behind it – whether anyone wants to admit it or not.

For those who support the Second Amendment, their motive for supporting the right to keep and bear arms is rooted in the belief that every human has the God-given, natural right – enshrined in the Constitution – to protect your life, family, and property, as well as to resist oppression.

And for Americans who want a secured border, their motive is to secure the nation from vulnerabilities, infiltration, and to limit the flow of criminal elements seeking to traffic humans, drugs, weapons, and more.

The same is true for abortion.

Both sides have a motive for their position.

The reason why many pro-lifers are also Christian is because their Christian faith dictates that “thou shalt not kill,” and they view a baby in the womb as being alive.

So ending the life of a baby in the womb is considered murder.

And even for those pro-lifers that don’t hold their belief in protecting life because of Christian tenets, they still see that life begins at some point before a baby passes through the birthing canal.

But for the Left, they claim they support abortion on-demand because the mother should have control over what she does with her own body.

To them, it’s all about bodily autonomy, as they believe the fact that women are the only humans who can carry children is a form of oppression and inequality, and giving the woman the ability to simply abort any pregnancy she chooses somehow levels the playing field.

Most conservatives know this is just a big lie that the Left pushes, because if they were really for bodily autonomy they wouldn’t have demanded every American be forced to receive the COVID vaccine in order for them to be able to continue being a part of society.

Well, a Democrat official finally admitted in a public meeting the true motive behind Democrats’ embrace of abortion on-demand, and it will horrify you.

Modern Day Eugenicist Margaret Sanger

Michael Hugo, the chair of the Framingham Massachusetts Democratic Committee, told his local city council that they should support abortion centers so that their local school budget wouldn’t be strained by children with special needs.

“Our fear is that if an unqualified sonographer misdiagnoses a heart defect, an organ defect, spina bifida or an encephalopathic defect that becomes a very local issue because our school budget will have to absorb the cost of a child in special education, supplying lots and lots of special services to children, who were born with the defect,” Hugo actually said.

But at least he is being honest.

Of course, Democrats’ modern day pro-abortion movement is rooted in bigotry and eugenics.

Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger was a well-known racist, and an avid eugenist who advocated for killing babies in the womb if they were a minority or showed any developmental issues.

Sanger claimed in 1921 that “the most urgent problem today is how to limit and discourage the over-fertility of the mentally and physically defective.”

If only more Leftists would be more honest about the motive underlying their desperate need for nationwide abortion on-demand for disadvantaged women.

Their cultic levels of admiration for abortion isn’t about compassion – it’s about sheer hate.