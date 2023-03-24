“CATHOLIC” JILL BIDEN ISSUES A CALL FOR MORE MEN TO PROMOTE KILLING BABIES IN ABORTIONS



Jill Biden: “We Need More Men” to Promote Killing Babies in Abortions

National | Micaiah Bilger | Mar 23, 2023 | 10:12AM | Washington, DC

Jill Biden urged men to join the fight for women’s rights Wednesday at the White House, including the non-existent “right” to abort an unborn baby.

The AP reports the first lady spoke alongside her husband and Vice President Kamala Harris during an event marking Women’s History Month, calling on men to speak up after decades of the pro-abortion movement silencing them.

“We need more men to hold each other accountable when women are being hurt or being left behind,” Jill Biden said.

Although she did not mention abortion specifically, she hinted at the overturning of Roe v. Wade when she “lamented that women find themselves relitigating ‘battles that we thought we had won a long time ago,’” according to the report.

“The fight for women’s equality should have an end,” she said.

Her husband, President Joe Biden, also spoke about creating a more supportive society for women and girls.

“We have to recommit to the work ahead to deliver a better future for our nation’s daughters,” Biden said.

But one of the ways the Biden administration claims to be trying to achieve that is by working aggressively to expand abortion — actions that will lead to more women being harmed and more unborn babies being killed.

Biden is the most pro-abortion president in U.S. history. His administration ended important safety regulations for the abortion drug mifepristone and began allowing the abortion industry to sell it to women through the mail without any direct medical contact or follow-up care. The change puts women’s and unborn babies’ lives in danger and increases the risk of coercion and abuse.

Despite massive public opposition, the Biden administration recently began forcing taxpayers to support elective abortions through the military. The president also wants to strip away the rights of organizations to refuse to comply with the Obamacare HHS mandate because they object to killing unborn babies in abortions.

If the Bidens had their way, they would like to see Congress pass radical pro-abortion legislation nicknamed the Abortion Without Limits Up to Birth Act, which would force the nation to legalize killing unborn babies for basically any reason up to birth and force taxpayers to pay for their deaths.

None of this truly supports women or men. It supports the billion-dollar abortion industry, which kills unborn babies and donates heavily to Democrats’ political campaigns.

