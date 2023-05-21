JUSTICE IS FINALLY BEGINNING TO CATCH UP WITH THE MOTHER OF BABY INDIA

PHOTO: FORSYTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE VIA AP

The mother of a newborn found wrapped in a plastic bag in Georgia four years ago has been arrested and charged, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a press conference.

Karima Jiwani, 40, was arrested on Thursday on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, reckless abandonment, cruelty to children in the 1st Degree, among other charges, police said.

Police allege Jiwani left “Baby India” in a wooded area on June 6, 2019. The baby was found crying and covered in blood, with the umbilical cord still attached, by a man who told emergency responders that he heard the baby crying from his home.

“Four years ago, I said in this room, and I told you, we will bring this person to justice,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman began the press conference Friday. “Little did I know it was going to take four years.”

More than 1,000 People Want to Adopt Baby Found in Plastic Bag Whose Rescue Was Captured on Video

https://people.com/embed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DJ7IQ75TFWVE&id=mntl-sc-block_1-0-10-iframe&options=e30%3D&docId=7500836

Freeman said investigators made a breakthrough 10 months ago when they used “advanced DNA practices” to identify Baby India’s birth father. He said once that step was made, they then attempted to figure out the manner, cause and who was responsible for leaving the child in the woods.

He said that evidence found suggested that Jiwani drove for a “significant amount of time” after baby India was born in her car. He said the new mother had made “no effort to leave this child” in a “place this child could be found.”

He said interviews with Jiwani’s family and friends revealed that she allegedly had a “history of hidden and concealed pregnancies and surprise births,” and she had allegedly “known about the pregnancy for a considerable period of time” and “went to extremes to conceal this pregnancy.”

Calif. Family Murder Suspect Allegedly Left Baby to Die of Exposure, Had Longstanding Feud with Parents

He added that investigators have not found evidence that the father of the child “was aware of either the pregnancy or the abandonment of [the] baby.”

“This child was tied up in a plastic bag and thrown into the woods like a bag of trash. I can’t understand that,” Freeman said. “It literally is one of the saddest things I have ever seen.”

However, he applauded the Forsyth County community for coming together to help the child.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“When a biological parent wouldn’t do what they’re supposed to do, Forsyth County surrounded this little girl with love, care and prayers and lifted her up the way it’s supposed to be.”

While Freeman did not give any updates on Baby India’s current status, he did say that she is currently “happy, healthy and in a safe place.”