EVIDENCE THAT THE FBI MANIPULATED DATA TO MAKE IT APPEAR THAT THE JANUARY 6 INCIDENT AT THE U.S. CAPITOL WAS MUCH MORE SERIOUS THAN IT REALLY WAS

Former FBI Agent Reveals Agency’s Data Manipulation to Inflate Scope of Jan. 6 Incident

Posted on May 21, 2023 by DT

During a congressional hearing, a former FBI agent revealed that the agency manipulated data related to the January 6 incident to portray domestic terrorism as a widespread issue rather than an isolated event.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government conducted the hearing, where FBI whistleblowers shared their testimonies about the abuse and politicization of the agency. These individuals also discussed the backlash they faced, including job losses, for refusing to conform to the narrative set by FBI leadership.

During the hearing, Steve Friend, a former FBI special agent with experience in local law enforcement, stated that the agency artificially inflated domestic terrorism data. Instead of investigating January 6 as one case involving multiple individuals, the decision was made to open separate cases for each individual. These cases were then distributed among the various field offices, creating the illusion of widespread domestic terrorism activities across the country when, in reality, they were all connected to Washington, D.C. The Washington field office had a task force responsible for overseeing all these cases.

Friend highlighted this as part of a broader trend within the FBI, where the focus of counterterrorism efforts has shifted from legitimate foreign actors to political opponents within the country.

In recent years, the FBI has faced criticism for its alleged politicization in favor of certain political interests. Additional evidence has emerged suggesting that the FBI may have had a greater role in instigating the events of January 6 than previously believed. A February Government Accountability Office report revealed that the FBI and Capitol Police were aware of threats before January 6 but failed to take sufficient action.

In addition, the FBI has been criticized for censoring American citizens online through social media companies. One notable example was its involvement in urging social media platforms to shut down the Hunter Biden laptop story shortly before the 2020 presidential election, claiming it was Russian disinformation. Although later verified as a legitimate story, the FBI’s actions had already impacted the election.

These concerns and others have led to significant scrutiny of the FBI, particularly from Republican lawmakers like U.S. Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, who chaired the committee hearing and criticized the agency for being politically focused.

Responding to these allegations, an FBI spokesperson stated that the agency does not retaliate against individuals making protected whistleblower disclosures. The FBI emphasized that while the crimes on January 6 occurred in Washington, D.C., many individuals traveled from different parts of the country. The agency investigates individuals involved in violent acts or other criminal activities that constitute federal crimes or threaten national security. They also asserted their commitment to upholding the constitutional rights of all Americans and stated that investigations are not conducted solely based on First Amendment activity.

The revelations made by the former FBI agent and the subsequent scrutiny of the agency have raised serious concerns about the integrity and impartiality of the FBI. The alleged manipulation of data to exaggerate the scale of domestic terrorism linked to the January 6 incident undermines public trust in the agency’s ability to provide accurate and unbiased information.

The FBI’s claim that a person’s views do not influence investigations and that they uphold constitutional rights is important. Still, it does little to address the specific allegations raised by the whistleblower. The testimonies presented during the congressional hearing shed light on potential abuses and misuse of power within the agency, suggesting a deeper problem that needs to be thoroughly investigated.

Congress, oversight committees, and other relevant authorities must conduct a comprehensive inquiry into data manipulation and politicization allegations within the FBI. This investigation should include reviewing the agency’s practices, policies, and leadership decisions to determine the extent of wrongdoing.

Furthermore, measures must be implemented to protect whistleblowers within the FBI and other government agencies. Whistleblowers play a crucial role in exposing misconduct and ensuring accountability, and their voices must be heard without fear of retaliation.

The public deserves transparency and accountability from its law enforcement agencies, especially concerning national security and domestic terrorism. Restoring public trust in the FBI will require addressing these allegations head-on, implementing reforms if necessary, and taking steps to ensure that the agency operates with the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and non-partisanship.

Ultimately, the credibility and effectiveness of the FBI in safeguarding the nation’s security and upholding the rule of law are at stake. Appropriate action must be taken to restore confidence in the agency.