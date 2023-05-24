INFORMATION ABOUT MY EPISCOPAL MOTTO

SEARCH

Bishop Gracida explains his Blog and Episcopal Motto: Abyssus abyssum invocat (Deep is calling to Deep)

May 23, 2023

Airman, Monk, Priest, Bishop: An interview with Bp. Rene Henry Gracida

The retired Bishop of Corpus Christi, Texas, now 92, discusses fighting in World War II, being a monk and priest, taking a stand against pro-abortion politicians, and his friendship with Mother Angelica

January 11, 2016 Jim Graves Interview 10Print

Bishop Rene Henry Gracida, the retired Bishop of Corpus Christi, Texas, has released his autobiography, An Ordinary’s Not So Ordinary Life, available through Amazon.com. [https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2016/01/11/airman-monk-priest-bishop-an-interview-with-bp-rene-henry-gracida/]

Bishop Rene Henry Gracida’s 100th birthday is coming up on June 9 so I started reading his autobiography in preparation for the great day. Here he explains his blog and episcopal motto Abyssus abyssum invocat:

I was busy for the rest of December getting ready for my ordination. I had to have a coat of arms designed and I turned to the best heraldry expert in the Country who lived in Boston and he drew my coat of arms which, instead of showing my family lineage, at my choice showed my ecclesiastical lineage: Saint Vincent Archabbey and the Archdiocese of Miami. I had to choose a motto and I chose Abyssus abyssum invocat.

My episcopal motto and is taken from the 41/42/43 rd Psalm. It is translated “Deep is calling to Deep.” It expresses the thought contained in Saint Paul’s Second Letter to the Corinthians: “The Lord has said ‘My grace is enough for you; my power is at its best in weakness’, so I shall be very happy to make my weaknesses my special boasts so that the power of Christ may stay over me, and that is why I am quite content with my weaknesses, and with insults, hardships persecutions, and the agonies I go through for Christ’s sake. FOR IT IS WHEN I AM WEAK THAT I AM STRONG.” (2 Cor. 12/9-10) The motto can be understood as follows: I call out from the depths of my need as a frail human being faced with great responsibilities in the Church of Jesus Christ asking Christ to perfect in me from the depths of his love and grace whatever I may lack in order to successfully accomplish the ministry Christ himself has entrusted to me.[http://extraordinarybishop.blogspot.com/2014/09/here-is-series-of-posts-by-bishop-rene.html]

