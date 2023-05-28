FROM THE CATHOLIC MONITOR

SEARCH

Bishop Excommunicates 2 In Texas for Abortion Stance

By Ari L. Goldman

June 30, 1990

The New York Times Archives

Bishop Rene Henry Gracida’s 100th birthday is coming up on June 9 so I am reading his autobiography in preparation for the great day.

Bishop Gracida tells of asking “Cardinal O’Connor if [he] could speak about…the abortion clinics and the excommunications. At the end… After what seemed an eternity of silence in which not a single member of the Committee asked any questions or made any comment… I was stunned! I can only attribute the silence of those cardinals and bishops to their embarrassment because they surely had abortion clinics in their own dioceses and what I had done in Corpus Christi showed them up for their failure to stand up for the sanctity of innocent human life”

Here from the book is some background on his talk to the National Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Pro-Life Activities on excommunicating pro-abortion Catholic which lead to “the silence of those cardinals and bishops”:

One of the first things I learned about Corpus Christi was that the local newspaper, The Corpus Christi Caller-Times, like the papers I left behind in Miami and Pensacola, was hostile to the Catholic Church. The wife of the publisher, Janet Harte, was reportedly the founder of both the local chapter of Planned Parenthood and FAIR (The Federation for Immigration Reform). Planned Parenthood International was founded by Margaret Sanger to reduce the number of blacks in the United States and FAIR was founded to prevent anymore “brown-skinned Catholics” from coming to the United States from Mexico. It did not take long for me to clash with Janet Harte and the paper.

Corpus Christi had two abortion clinics and a doctor who performed abortions in his office. With the help of a recent Catholic convert, Rex Moses, and a lot of dedicated people we organized The Body of Christ Rescue and began demonstrations in front of all three locations. Eventually, after the directors of the two clinics and the doctor (all of whom professed to be practicing Catholics) publicly proclaimed their dissent from the teaching of the Church about the immorality of abortion and after months of trying to persuade them to renounce their support of abortion, I issued decrees announcing that they had incurred automatic excommunication by their performing abortions. Eventually the clinics and the doctor’s office were closed. Corpus Christi, named after the Body of Christ, is now abortion free.

Shortly after the excommunications I attended a meeting of the National Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Pro-Life Activities of which I was a member.

The Committee consisted of its Chairman, John Cardinal O’Connor, and seven bishops among whom there was Bernard Cardinal Law and Roger Cardinal Mahoney. At the end of the meeting I asked Cardinal O’Connor if I could speak about the three excommunications in Corpus Christi. He granted me permission and for about ten minutes I told the whole story about the abortion clinics and the excommunications. At the end I said that I would be happy to answer any questions. After what seemed an eternity of silence in which not a single member of the Committee asked any questions or made any comment, Cardinal O’Connor declared the meeting ended. I was stunned! I can only attribute the silence of those cardinals and bishops to their embarrassment because they surely had abortion clinics in their own dioceses and what I had done in Corpus Christi showed them up for their failure to stand up for the sanctity of innocent human life. [http://extraordinarybishop.blogspot.com/2014/09/here-is-series-of-posts-by-bishop-rene.html]

