IS FOX MALE OR FEMALE? FOX IS NEITHER! FOX IS WOKE~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

ANALYSIS – The recent firing of Tucker Carlson from Fox News has added to the perception that the cable news network is actively watering down its conservative brand. But the shocking news of just how woke the corporation has become is only now coming to light.

“Fox News devotes hours of programming to attacking ‘woke companies,’ but ironically Fox is as woke as the rest of them,” one former Fox News employee told The Daily Signal, saying that its viewers would be “astonished to find out what the company is like.”

Specifically, this wokeness is seen in its policies toward employees.

According to the Daily Signal, the Fox News employee handbook has been imposing woke gender rules on its staff for at least two years, since the rules were published in 2021. Employees are reportedly allowed to use bathrooms that “align with their gender identity,” rather than their biological sex.

They must also be addressed by their preferred name and preferred pronouns in the workplace.

Cross-dressing as the opposite sex to align with their preferred, made-up gender is also allowed. Fox also offers to help employees develop a “Workplace Transition Plan” to manage their gender transition at the office.

Using the far-left Human Rights Campaign, one of the most aggressive LGBTQ groups in the country, the Fox handbook defines a host of newly made-up gender terms such as cisgender, gender expression, gender-fluid, gender identity, gender non-conforming, gender transition, non-binary, and transgender.

None of these terms existed 20 years ago, and none have any basis in biology or science, but there you go.

But it’s not just about how it regulates employee behavior.

These disturbing revelations come as Fox Digital is also now also using leftist activist language such as “gender-affirming care” in news stories on its website.

I have previously written about how modifying and dominating language is a key tactic of the left. Calling the genital mutilation and sterilizing effect of life-altering hormones on children as “gender-affirming care” isn’t just deceiving its diabolical.

Laws enabling these extreme procedures on children are also being used to keep them from their parents.

Fox Digital is now also consistently using female pronouns for biological males like the trans-TikTok celebrity Dylan Mulvaney of Bud Light fame, and swimmer Will Thomas who now calls himself Lia.

The Daily Signal reported that a source still at Fox said that after Carlson’s show was canceled in April, producers for the new 8 p.m. “Fox News Tonight” program was specifically told by high-level executives not to bash Mulvaney.

I have steadfastly referred to all persons in my writings in accordance with their science-based biological sex, not made-up preferred pronouns, and will continue to do so.

A former producer for “Tucker Carlson Tonight” told The Daily Signal:

They want you to think it’s this place that supports traditionally conservative values. But in reality, they’re pushing this [woke] nonsense behind the scenes.

This ‘nonsense’ is also infecting Fox News’ programming which is airing segments favorable to the transgender agenda.

Sadly, as far as Fox’s employee policies go, it appears they are aligned with the legal requirements in New York City, where the company is headquartered, as well as California, where many of its employees work.

New York City’s insane Human Rights Law requires employers to use the preferred name and pronouns that a person identifies with regardless of their biological sex. Companies will be breaking the law if they refuse to use a person’s preferred name or pronouns.

That law also regulates the use of single-gender bathrooms by all of the made-up genders, regardless of biology.

These obscene laws, and the corporate policies they require, sound like an excellent reason for Fox to move out of California and New York City. The problem is – the executives at Fox News may actually agree with them.

