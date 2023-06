A TRANSHUMANIST TRANSFORMATION AND AN EXTERMINATION

June 18, 2023Special EditionA Transhumanist Transformation and An ExterminationBy: Sidney SecularJune 16, 2023 In the past, populations, when conquered, were either exterminated, enslaved, or merged with the conquerors. Many times conquered males were killed while the females were taken as wives or concubines. This response to the vanquishing of other populations allowed the conquerors to make the best use of the conquered and their possessions such as metals and minerals and foodstuffs grown in the conquered territories. Sufficient measures were taken to ensure that there were no revolts by the conquered at least for one or two generations until they became a part of the original peoples. Much ado is made over the supposed abhorrence of the practice of slavery but it was commonplace and remains so even in our current world. Often in the West, the practice was at least tolerated because it was seen as being up-sanctioned in the Bible if practiced according to specific humane limitations. In some cultures, slavery allowed members of an advanced culture to devote time to the arts, sciences, and creative pursuits while slaves saw to the necessary labors required to maintain the culture itself. Thus, the ancient Greeks were able to reach the intellectual and creative heights that were the foundation of first the Roman Empire and then the Western civilization that flourished during the Renaissance period. Ancient Greece and the Renaissance served as a model for the flowering of America’s antebellum South as reflected in the strong “orthodox” Christian and scholastic traditions of that period and culture seen in the architectural styles of that time and place and the names given to cities such as Memphis, Corinth, Athens, and Rome. On the other hand, the increasingly materialist and humanistic North of the mid-19th Century had to either obliterate or completely dominate the old South in order to instill its own “culture” nationally. This, of course, was the true genesis of the so-called Civil War. President Lincoln was sort of prescient when he stated that a house divided against itself cannot stand. He took measures to make sure that the North would have its way, and that the growing political divide between the sections would lose its political gravitas. It is in this particular understanding of “history”that we discover our second American “civil war” – the first being the Revolutionary War in which “patriots” were arrayed against “loyalists!” – was more than anything else, a religious war with the philosophies of Aristotle and Locke that regarded man as a “social animal” from whom interpersonal and political relationships sprang normally, pitted against the Hobbesian understanding of man as a “solitary” requiring the power of government to force him into obedience to the rulers who kept society from descending into chaos. The Etruscan culture, geographically located in the northern and/or central portion of what later became Italy, was another example of an advanced society that was either conquered by or otherwise absorbed into the much more dominant Roman society. They were considered the most religious of all the ancient peoples. The cultural artifacts and monuments and the political and social structures of that society have largely been lost because they were not “translated” into any later culture. This process is somewhat analogous to what happened to the antebellum South and what is presently happening to North America in general. The founding peoples of the US and Canada are being replaced by and/or absorbed into an invading mass of Non-Europeans, and their cultures obliterated by attacks on their heroes and monuments and the denigration of their accomplishments to the point at which sometime soon there will be little knowledge of the nature of the American Republic of Pre-Civil War days. When the “barbarian”tribes invaded Rome a sort of similar process occurred. The conquered peoples (and slaves) were allowed to enter Rome proper and become ersatz citizens. Their lack of fealty to Rome and the fact that they were not of the founding Roman stock became instrumental in the decline of Rome itself, a situation that is generally the case with the hordes currently invading North America now. Today, enslavement, dominance, and control also increasingly take the form of a global assault on our rights, liberties, and persons by New World “Orderlies” utilizing technological mechanisms that did not exist in the past, and therefore are increasingly effective in their application. It must also be remembered that outside of Europe and the New World that was eventually colonized by Europeans, there was no basis for the republican (small “r”) ideas that created what is known as Western Civilization. That particular way of life did not “naturally occur” in Africa or Asia or the Indian subcontinent! It began in Greece and Rome and moved into Europe, Britain and eventually the New World or those parts of the New World found in North America. Even Mexico and Central and South America did not have the same fundamental way of life that has provided mankind with all that we have managed to create and obtain into the 21st Century. However, mankind’s intellect and creativity have managed to overcome not the evils of the past but the good of the present in an effort to create a worldwide governmental structure incorporating every possible means of preventing individuality and personal freedom. Strategies such as herding hordes of people into smart cities or so-called “15-minute cities” together with the introduction of digital currencies and strategies that will force all people into a situation in which all individual liberties are lost, must – and will – lead to global enslavement. But this isn’t what people traditionally understand as “slavery;” that is, a condition from which slaves could be emancipated or earn their freedom or escape as was the case in the past, but an eternal slavery to an eternal machine run by those who do not consider themselves slaves though they might very well be so. Vaccine passports, social credit systems, and the imposition of suffocating surveillance mechanisms could not exist without the advanced technology of this age and its willing use in these circumstances. But in the global conquest, the slavery component may be more of a means than an end. The conquest is presently taking the form of a controlled burn or controlled demolition of human civilization – as we have always known it throughout history! Concurrently, there seems to be a human extermination program taking place that is part of the end game terminating that same civilization. Furthermore, those involved have made plain that there is a need to “reduce the earth’s population” to a “sustainable amount” after which they speak in numbers rather than human lives. This “shorthand” prevents people from realizing that what is intended is the mass murder of the needless billions required to achieve “sustainability.” And thus, when our “rulers” look at the rest of us about to be culled and gently ask that we acknowledge and accept this “need” for “the good of the planet,” our refusal to do so is presented as simple bad manners! Of course, this insanity is driven by “climate change” cultists through their false and revolting “green” revolution that calls for idiotic measures either driving us back to the stone age or whose results would exterminate us altogether! These “measures” include the sudden war on agriculture and the mindless animus against carbon dioxide, an atmospheric gas essential to plant and animal life. But the culling of the planet isn’t limited to “third person”strategies as seen above. The so-called Covid pandemic with its murderous medical “treatments” including drugs (Remdesivir) and therapies (respirators), together with the so-called vaccines that are nothing more (or less) than weapons of mass destruction form a controlled depopulation program. Meanwhile, poisons are spread through dangerous food additives together with the spraying of chemicals into the atmosphere that seriously affect human (and other) life. As a result of this ongoing assault on mankind, intelligence among the population decreases – thus making it easier to control people through misinformation, disinformation, and fear – while sperm counts are going down, life spans are shortening. and a myriad of diseases, disabilities, and poisonous pharmacological side effects impact tens of millions of people. Problem pregnancies, miscarriages, and birth defects along with SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) and SADS (Sudden Adult Death Syndrome) are on the rise, as are heart problems, strokes, blood clots, cancers, and neurological and autoimmune disorders. The mRNA technology in the current vaxxes represents not medicine, but a software program aimed at gene editing and manipulation. Human brain matter will be the hardware to house the artificial intelligence software while those who do not die from the maladies above are probably programmed to be sterile or so ill and therefore docile that they can be easily controlled. It must be remembered that such gene editing technology has only been used in the past to exterminate a species or to change it into something else. This brings us to the transhumanist agenda, the merging of humans with technology. This “science” could be called “synthetic biology,” a matter somewhat forecast in the novel Frankenstein in which a brilliant biologist determines to usurp the power of God by producing life itself. Indeed, the work not only prophesizes the end product of the man’s mania, but the very reason for it in the first place; that is, the Luciferian desire of the creature to become the Creator. In the same way, crazed billionaire Marxists such as Klaus Schwab – who has a bust of Lenin on his desk! – are seeking a means by which to live forever, that is to escape the physical with its bodily limitations by merging with the eternal machine through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). This emerging monstrosity will carry the elites on into the future as they systematically depopulate the planet. Indeed, AI was actually used in the development of the mRNA technology. One feature of the application of this technology is to create giant blood clots that are causing those who have taken these “medications” – and especially conspicuously, sports stars and media types – to drop dead suddenly often in the prime of their lives. As well, AI apparently has inherent creative abilities and is able to create not only top-flight prose but Frankenstein-style monsters that we humans would be powerless to control or terminate. There is even speculation among those who believe in God, that AI can and will facilitate the entry of demonic entities into the world. This conclusion is not all that fanciful, given the devilish doings presently going on! Whether the goal is extermination or enslavement – or a combination thereof – or whether we will be dealing with an AI or other man-technology merger presently being promoted or whether twisted atheist billionaires or extra-terrestrials are running the show, it really doesn’t matter. This fast-emerging “sin”-ario and those pushing it must be stopped now or mankind will die both individually and as a species. If you do not take an interest in the affairs of your government, then you are doomed to live under the rule of fools.Plato