SEARCH

Catholic Encyclopedia: “Of course, the [Papal] Election of a Heretic, Schismatic, or Female would be Null & Void” & The Spanish Language Enraizados en Cristo claims: “The elevation to the pontificate of Bergoglio is null, because he had already deviated & separated from the faith in Argentina”

June 18, 2023

https://www.newadvent.org/cathen/11456a.htm

“Of course, the election of a heretic, schismatic, or female would be null and void” – New Advent Catholic Encyclical on “Papal Elections [https://www.newadvent.org/cathen/11456a.htm]

Below is a comment on the Eccles website:

nazareusrex4 August 2017 at 02:16

And those of us who know that Bergoglio was a formal heretic in Argentina. Bergoglio is not pope because a heretic can not be a pope.

https://enraizadosencristo.wordpress.com/2016/11/19/el-magisterio-de-la-iglesia-hace-nula-elevacion-de-bergoglio-porque-ya-se-habia-desviado-y-separado-de-la-fe-en-argentina-donde-ya-era-un-hereje-y-apostata/ [http://ecclesandbosco.blogspot.com/2017/08/francis-calls-synod-to-decide-whether.html]

Here is a google translation of part of the above Enraizados en Cristo

Spanish article “La elevación al pontificado de Bergoglio es nula, porque ya se había desviado y separado de la fe en Argentina.[The elevation to the pontificate of Bergoglio is null, because he had already deviated and separated from the faith in Argentina.]”:

El Magisterio de la Iglesia hace nula la elevación de Bergoglio, porque ya se había desviado y separado de la fe en Argentina, donde ya era un hereje y apóstata [The Magisterium of the Church nullifies the elevation of Bergoglio, because he had already deviated and separated from the faith in Argentina, where he was already a heretic and apostate.]...

… The list of Bergoglio’s heresies and apostasies in Argentina are innumerable. Here only a few of them are named, who have excommunicated him ipso facto, leaving him outside the Church:

His membership in the Masonic Rotary Club since 1999: As a Freemason, he promoted the heresy of religious indifferentism and the attack of dogmas. Violating the first commandment by denying the Holy Trinity. He actively participated in non-Catholic cults which is a sin against the faith.

Against the Eucharist: he Authorized his village priests to give communion to everyone including sodomites and adulterers (Sacrilege). Irreverence before the Blessed Sacrilege and Eucharist.

Against the Sacrament of Matrimony: He supported concubinage, supported homosexual civil unions, reaffirmed the homosexual relationship of a gay former student. In 2010 he did not defend the sacrament of marriage and did not support the demonstration against the law of pseudo-gay marriage, which he did not attend.

Against the Sacrament of Baptism: he allowed the sodomites to commit sacrilege against Baptism, he supported gay adoptions.

Against the Sacrament of Priestly Order: he Supported priests to violate their vow of chastity and helped them to leave the priesthood to get married. He persecuted the mass in Latin and the priests faithful to the Tradition. Bergoglio recommended a Lutheran heretic as an exorcist, because of his ambition for power, he violated the Jesuit oath, which prevents him from being pope, the Superior General of the Jesuits did not recommend him as a bishop, for having an unbalanced personality, etc.

Against the Sacrament of Confession: In his heretical book Bergoglio mocks the Sacrament, and we have already witnessed the recent attacks that Bergoglio has made to this Sacrament. (Confession without confession, advising the adulteress of Argentina to commit sacrilege, so that she go to another priest who does not know her so that he can absolve her, denying that the sacrament is a Judicial act, etc.)

Against the Sacredness of the Mass: Bergoglio was already a modernist heretic who desecrated the Cathedral of Buenos Aires with the tango masses. He desecrated the Cathedral by lending it to ceremonies for non-Catholic groups.

He protected pedophile priests.

He supported the use of condoms:

“That as Cardinal Bergoglio, as head of the Archdiocese of Buenos Aires, he recognized that condoms were useful to prevent the transmission of diseases in the poorest neighborhoods of the Argentine capital.”

El País reported: as an archbishop, and unlike other more conservative colleagues, he did not focus his speeches or call marches to criticize the State for distributing condoms.

Against conversion: From Argentina Bergoglio advised Tony Palmer not to convert to build bridges, he does not seek the conversion of atheists but respects them.

The close relationship of him with Marxism, Bergoglio buried Marxists, pro-abortionists on the premises of the Church: The case of the mothers of the Plaza de Mayo. Complicity with Communism, hiding communist books from his lab head.

Shortly after Bergoglio’s election in 2013 in an interview with the German weekly Der Spiegel before it became publicly known who Bergoglio really was, former Brazilian priest Leonardo Boff said:

“A couple of months ago (Bergoglio) expressly approved that a homosexual couple adopt a child.”

Heretical ex-priest Leonardo Boff described the Liberal stance of his friend Jorge Bergoglio, stating that he was more liberal than people thought:

“As a cardinal he followed a conservative line, that was only due to pressure from the Vatican.” [https://enraizadosencristo.wordpress.com/2016/11/19/el-magisterio-de-la-iglesia-hace-nula-elevacion-de-bergoglio-porque-ya-se-habia-desviado-y-separado-de-la-fe-en-argentina-donde-ya-era-un-hereje-y-apostata/]

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– If Francis betrays Benedict XVI & the”Roman Rite Communities” like he betrayed the Chinese Catholics we must respond like St. Athanasius, the Saintly English Bishop Robert Grosseteste & “Eminent Canonists and Theologians” by “Resist[ing]” him: https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/12/if-francis-betrays-benedict-xvi.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html

– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1

– A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1

What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.