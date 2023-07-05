SEARCH

Did Pope John Paul II & the Council of Trent Condemn the Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernandez/Francis teachings in Amoris Laetitia as Heretical?

July 04, 2023



Francis and his longtime friend Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernandez who wrote important parts of Amoris Laetitia.

Certain teachings in Amoris Laetitia are exactly the opposite of Church doctrine in Familiaris Consortio (and the Council of Trent as we will show later) as well as “explicitly atheist” and deny the existence of objective truth according to Veritatis Splendor.



Father Raymond J. de Souza said:



“Veritatis Splendor, entitled ‘Lest the Cross of Christ Be Emptied of Its Power,’ warns precisely against the view that the demands of the moral life are too difficult and cannot be lived with the help of God’s grace. Chapter 8 of Amoris Laetitia appears to be exactly what St. John Paul II had in mind in writing Veritatis Splendor.“

[http://m.ncregister.com/daily-news/debating-amoris-laetitia-a-look-aheaquestionsXOIYwi]



The Francis’s semi-official newspaper L’Osservatore Romano wrote:

“There are complex situations where the choice of living “as brothers and sisters” becomes humanly impossible and give rise to greater harm (see AL, note 329).”[http://www.catholicworldreport.com/Item/5346/a_malta_laetitia.aspx]



Pope John Paul II in Veritatis Splendor wrote:

“Certain currents of modern thought have gone so far as to exalt freedom to such an extent that it becomes an absolute… This is the direction taken by doctrines which have lost the sense of the transcendent or which are explicitly atheist. The individual conscience is accorded the status of a supreme tribunal of moral judgment which hands down categorical and infallible decisions about good and evil… But in this way the inescapable claims of truth disappear.“[http://www.catholicworldreport.com/Item/5346/a_malta_laetitia.aspx]



Pope John Paul II in Familiaris Consortio wrote:

“This means, in practice, that when, for serious reasons, such as for example the children’s upbringing, a man and a woman cannot satisfy the obligation to separate, they take on themselves the duty to live in complete continence, that is, by abstinence from the acts proper to married couples.”[http://www.catholicworldreport.com/Item/5346/a_malta_laetitia.aspx]



Francis and the papal inner circle appear to have redefined mortal sin and adultery in a way that is contrary to the 2,000 year infallibly doctrine of the Catholic Church.



They redefine adultery as a “irregular relationship” and say mortal sin is not mortal sin because of the ultimacy of conscience.



This redefinition of Catholic conscience tells the murderer, rapist, sex abuser, the person in adultery or anyone in objective mortal sin that they are not in mortal sin if they are at “peace” with it, if the sinful behavior is “humanly impossible” to change, “if they can’t change their sinful behavior” or don’t know it is wrong.



Under these conditions, they say those in objective mortal sin may receive Holy Communion without forming their conscience and changing their sinful behavior.



Their redefinition of conscience is wrong. As St. Thomas said “An erroneous conscience may bind, but it does not excuse” as the great moral philosopher Ralph McInerny wrote:



“I think murder is wrong, but make up your own mind…It is pretty clear that we do not really accept the ultimacy of conscience in this way. That the rapist and the one raped have different views on the morality of rape does not much interest us when we consider the kind of deed it is.”



“Each agent is obligated to follow his conscience, but this is not tantamount to saying that every agent has a well formed conscience. It is erroneous to believe that theft is permitted. It is wrong to hold that adultery is all right…If it is erroneous, we will be interested in his changing it. Indeed, we often prevent people from acting on their real or alleged views when those views are erroneous. Professional thieves are not considered to have an interesting and defensible concept of private property. As Thomas put it, an erroneous conscience may bind, but it does not excuse.” (Ralph McInerny, “Ethica Thomistica,” 1982, 1997, page 110-111)



Carl Olson wrote that Amoris Laetitia moves Nietzsche-like beyond even invincible ignorance or a erroreous conscience to the depravity of making the individual conscience a “supreme tribunal of moral judgement… in this way the inescapable claims of truth disappear”:



“Amoris Laetitia, especially chapter 8… As Dr. E. Christian Brugger argued in these pages back in April 2016, remarking on AL 305: ‘In this passage, the German bishops get all they want’:”



“But the passage does not presume that the sinner is in invincible ignorance or that the pastor supposes that. The passage supposes that people who are objectively committing adultery can know they are ‘in God’s grace’, and that their pastor can know it too… The pastor must help them find peace in their situation, and assist them to receive “the Church’s help”, which (note 351 makes clear) includes ‘the help of the sacraments… ‘”



“Pastors should help them discern if their situation is acceptable, even if it is ‘objectively’ sinful, so they can return to the sacraments.”

[http://www.catholicworldreport.com/Item/5346/a_malta_laetitia.aspx]



Every Pope and saint in the history of the Catholic Church would have rejected the above passage of Amoris Laetitia.



Every Pope and saint in history would say every Catholic is obliged to have a well formed conscience and have a firm amendment not to commit mortal sin in order to receive Holy Communion.



The infallible Church doctrine of Trent teaches that God gives everyone the grace to repent and overcome sinful behavior.



These Catholic Church doctrines can’t be redefined, even by the Pope, because they are part of Revelation.



Catholics who are open to the redefinition of “mercy” to mean the conscience is the supreme tribunal may cease to be Christians because they deny that the Incarnate God-man Jesus Christ died to save us from our sins.



Pope John Paul II’s Veritatis Splendor warns against this passage of Amoris Laetitia in the third part called “Lest the Cross of Christ Be Emptied of its Power.”



The conscience as supreme tribunal denies mercy because if there is no objective sin to be forgiven and one doesn’t have by grace the power to overcome sin then the cross of Christ is emptied of its power.



Francis and the papal inner circle who are ostracizing the Dubia Cardinals for questioning the parts of Amoris Laetitia that reject Veritatis Splendor are apparently rejecting the cross of Christ and saying it has lost its power.



They talk a lot about atheistic secular issues and social work, but rarely or never about life after the death of the body, salvation and damnation.



Francis and his inner circle say Jesus had authority because he was (past tense) a servant, but rarely or never that Jesus had authority because he is (eternal now) God.



One reason that they rarely or never talk about the four last things is that apparently in making individual conscience supreme, they deny truth, the authority of God and implicitly the existence of God.



Pope John Paul II said in Veritatis Splendor:



“Certain currents of modern thought… are explicitly atheist. The individual conscience is accorded the status of a supreme tribunal of moral judgment… about good and evil… in this way the inescapable claims of truth disappear.”



This may be a valid question to ask Francis and the papal inner circle who promote these redefinitions:



Do you even believe in the Incarnation and salvation as every Pope and saint in history has believed since you appear to deny the very words of Jesus Christ and his Church that He died to save us from our sins?



John Paul II condemned anyone who thinks as you do on the individual conscience being a supreme tribunal as being a “explicit atheist.”



Not only is Francis’s teaching on the individual conscience being a supreme tribunal condemned by Pope John Paul II, but Amoris Laetitia’s teachings are counter to the teachings of the Council of Trent.



Amoris Laetitia and Francis’s letter which approves the Argentine norms as the only interpretation of that papal document is teaching false doctrine and condemned by the Council of Trent.



Trent teaches defined infallible Catholic doctrine that can’t be changed.



It was reported that after the papal letter Argentine Bishop Macin cited it as the order of the Francis to give Communion to 30 it appears unrepentant adulterous couples since no mention was made of them living as bother and sister.



Again, Francis’s teachings are not only directly counter to the encyclicals of John Paul II, but are condemned by the infallible Council of Trent.



According to leading Catholic theologians including Dr. E. Christian Brugger, the Council of Trent appears to give these teachings of Pope Francis, and his intimate friend Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernandez who wrote important parts of the document, an anathema.



On May 25, 2016, the Catholic Herald said new “revelations suggest that some of Amoris’s most contentious paragraphs – relating to “situations of sin” and “mitigating factors” – had their origin in Archbishop Fernández’s articles, which gave a critique of John Paul II’s encyclical Veritatis Splendor.”



The evidence shows that the Pope’s intimate friend and ghostwriter Fernandez did a “cut and paste” from his ten year old anti-John Paul II tracts which made up some of the most controversial parts of the papal document according to a May 25 article of The Spectator.



Francis’s friend, The Spectator said, is seen as “a joke figure” in terms of his reputation as a theologian who wrote a silly book called “Heal me with your mouth. The art of kissing.”



All these revelations came from Vatican expert Sandro Magister’s blog. Magister said Pope John Paul II condemned the situational ethics of “theologians” like Fernandez in his important and magisterial encyclical ‘Veritatis Splendor.’ [ http://chiesa.espresso.repubblica.it/articolo/1351303?eng=y&refresh_ce ]



The Vatican expert in the article showed how intimate a friend then Archbishop Bergoglio and the future pope was to his protégé Fernández:



“Partly on account of those two articles, the congregation for Catholic education blocked the candidacy of Fernández as rector of the Universidad Católica Argentina, only to have to give in later, in 2009, to then-archbishop of Buenos Aires Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who fought tooth and nail to clear the way for the promotion of his protege.”



The Catholic Herald quoted a passage from Fernandez’s situational ethics articles which were “consciously echoed” in Amoris Laetitia’s paragraph 301:



“A subject may know full well the rule, yet have great difficulty in understanding ‘its inherent values’, or be in a concrete situation which does not allow him or her to act differently and decide otherwise without further sin.”



This passage according to the Catholic Herald may be directly counter to defined Catholic doctrine:



“This paragraph of the exhortation has been criticised by theologians including E. Christian Brugger, who argued that it apparently goes against Church teaching: ‘This seems to contradict the defined doctrine in Trent on Justification, canon 18: ‘If any one says the commandments of God are impossible to keep, even by a person who is justified and constituted in grace: let him be anathema.’”



First Things, in “Francis’s Argentine Letter And The Proper Response” by Elliott Milco, says the exact same thing about Francis’s letter which endorses the Argentine norms.



America’s most influential journal of religion and public life, First Things’ Deputy Editor Milco says:



“The Church teaches and has always taught, from St. Paul to the Council of Trent and beyond, that grace strengthens and liberates us from the bonds of sin, and that while we may never, in the present life, be perfectly free from the inclination to do wrong, it is possible through grace to keep the commandments. This doctrine was given force of law in Trent’s decree on justification: ‘If anyone says that the commandments of God are, even for one that is justified and constituted in grace, impossible to observe, let him be anathema.’The same decree explains that ‘God does not command impossibilities, but by commanding admonishes you to do what you can and to pray for what you cannot, and aids you that you may be able.'”



“The real problem with the Argentine norms is their deviation from this larger and more fundamental principle: that grace truly sanctifies and liberates, and that baptized Christians are always free to fulfill the moral law, even when they fail to do so. Jesus Christ holds us to this standard in the Gospel. It is presumptuous of Francis—however benign his intentions—to decide that his version of ‘mercy’ trumps that given by God himself.”



Brugger and Milco are not speaking about the Kasper proposal, but the Catholic doctrine of infused grace which was denied by Martin Luther and the other “reformers”



On that other issue, Fr. Raymond de Sousa’s article “What Argentina’s ‘Amoris Laetitia’ Guidelines Really Mean” in the National Catholic Register tries to make the case that the Kasper proposal in it’s totality actually suffered a lose despite media hype claiming otherwise and despite Francis’s efforts to implement the total proposal.



De Sousa tries to makes the case that the Argentine norms is not mistaken because it could be treated in pre-Amoris Laetitia “standard principles of moral theology and confessional practice, analogous to the the moral culpability of contraception when the spouses do not agree.”



On this separate issue from the topic of grace, Brugger in the Catholic World Report with the article “The Catholic Conscience, the Argentine Bishops, and “Amoris Laetitia” destroys the De Sousa attempt to justify the Argentine norms by using Pope John Paul II’s Veritatis Splendor that shows it creates a “destructive dichotomy, that which separates faith from morality.”



He demonstrates that the only solution to the problematic Argentine norms is to form consciences not create loopholes so persons can sin in invincible ignorance.



Be that as it may, the point is that the Kasper proposal isn’t the issue here, but Amoris Laetitia and the Argentine norms apparent denial of a defined doctrine of the Council of Trent on grace which the “reformers” denied.



The “reformers” idea of imputed grace saw man as “totally depraved” and corrupt who even after justification was not infused with grace and truly changed on the inside.



Luther’s image of imputed grace was that of man as a pile of dung covered with snow.



Man isn’t changed on the inside (he is still a pile of dung), but “justified” man is covered with grace (snow) while not being changed on the inside.



As Milco said Trent’s doctrine on infused grace says “that graces truly sanctifies and liberates, and that baptized Christians are always free to fulfill the moral law, even when they fail to do so.”



It is a very big and scary moment in Church history if the above and following is true:



Moral Theologian Dr. E. Christian Brugger, on April 22, wrote Amoris Leatitia (A.L.) in 301 is “inconsistent with the teaching of Trent on grace.”



Brugger then writes that it appears that Canon 18 of Trent, which is infallible doctrine, gives an anathema to Pope Francis’s 301 teaching on grace.



Milco says that Francis is not just directly countering Trent’s infallible doctrine, but Jesus Christ when he writes:



“It is presumptuous of Francis—however benign his intentions—to decide that his version of ‘mercy’ trumps that given by God himself.”



A published writer friend of mine who has studied Thomas Aquinas told me:



“A.L. has in fact done something much more serious: It denied the entire concept of what it means to possess Catholic charity, sanctifying grace, and justification. If this isn’t seen and loudly and forcefully condemned, all the rest will follow, just as it did in Lurtherism and all of Protestantism.”



To put it mildly, if the above is true then A.L. 301 and the letter which endorses the Argentine norms are the greatest material errors ever written by a supposed Pope or in the case of Amoris Laetitia Francis and his ghostwriter.



The material error of Pope John XII of the Middle Ages will be considered a minor footnote next to Francis’s 301 and letter which endorses the Argentine norms if America’s most influential journal of religion and public life, First Things’ Deputy Editor Milco, Dr. Brugger, and my friend are right.

