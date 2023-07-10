HERE IS EVIDENCE THAT JORGE BERGOLIO (AKA POPE FRANCIS) STEERED THE CHURCH TO ACCEPT HOMOSEXUALITY

SEARCH

Author presents evidence Pope Francis used family synods to steer Church to accept homosexuality… 'Víctor Manuel Fernández… announced that Pope Francis was aiming at 'irreversible reforms"'

July 09, 2023

Author presents evidence Pope Francis used family synods to steer Church to accept homosexuality

The author highlighted the crucial role in the synods of Cardinal Walter Kasper, whom he numbers among the ‘most open and gay-friendly cardinals.’ Shutterstock.com

Maike

Hickson

Thu Feb 21, 2019 – 5:49 pm EST

In 12019, LifeSite News reported that “Dr. Frédéric Martel, the homosexual French author of the new book In the Closet of the Vatican, claimed in his chapter titled “The Synod” how Pope Francis launched his “secret plan” to steer the Church toward accepting adultery and homosexuality during the two Synods on the Family”:

February 21, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – Dr. Frédéric Martel, the homosexual French author of the new book In the Closet of the Vatican, claimed in his chapter titled “The Synod” how Pope Francis launched his “secret plan” to steer the Church toward accepting adultery and homosexuality during the two Synods on the Family.

Martel highlighted the crucial role in the synods of Cardinal Walter Kasper, whom he numbers among the “most open and gay-friendly cardinals.” Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri is being quoted as saying about the driving force behind the synods that “our line was essentially Kasper’s.”

Martel also claimed in this chapter that Pope Francis – with the help of Cardinal Kasper – invited an author to write a book using St. Thomas Aquinas in an attempt to approve of homosexual relationships, and then had his book distributed to the participants of the second Synod on the Family in 2015…

…Francis faced opposition within the Catholic Church’s hierarchy – among them being Cardinals Raymond Burke, Gerhard Müller, Carlo Caffaro who had earlier written, together with other experts, a book called Remaining in the Truth of Christ. Interestingly, Martel claimed that Baldisseri “had the pamphlet seized!” before it could be delivered to the participants of the 2014 first Synod on the Family.

The first synod on the family in 2014 was a “battle,” wrote Martel. He quotes Baldisseri as saying: “There was a consensus on everything. Except on the three sensitive issues.” Three paragraphs had been rejected by the synod fathers in the end and “the pope didn’t get his quorum.” Added Martel: “Francis’s revolutionary project on the family and homosexuality was defeated.” The Pope was “annoyed to have been blocked by the conservative cardinals of the Curia.” Francis – who was being described by sources as “hard-headed,” “vindictive,” and “authoritarian” – told his collaborators “he would fight and launch a counter-initiative,” claims Martel. The Pope thus needed to develop a plan, and that “war would be largely secret,” Martel wrote.

As the author further described it, a real “war machine” was set in motion, using “nuncios, the allies, the friendly cardinals, everyone was mobilized.” Traveling to many countries, the French author was able to “follow this offensive in many countries.” For example, there was the papal confidant Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández from Argentina, who had publicly announced that Pope Francis was aiming at “irreversible reforms” and he then publicly rebuked Cardinal Müller. (LifeSiteNews reported in June of 2015 on this significant Fernández statement here.) In Uruguay, Archbishop Daniel Stula “stuck his neck out just as suddenly, expressing his opinion on the question of homosexuals. He would even go on to make public a contribution to the gay question in the Synod.” [https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/author-presents-evidence-pope-francis-used-family-synods-to-try-steer-churc/]

