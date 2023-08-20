A PUBLIC NOTICE

Apparently, the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Arlington, Texas, no longer recognizes the authority of, and will have no further relations with, the current Bishop of Fort Worth or his officials.

An online August 18, 2023, “Statement of the Reverend Mother Prioress and Chapter” says in pertinent part:

“…no longer recognize the authority of, and can have no further relations with, the current Bishop of Fort Worth or his officials, and forbid him or any of his officials or representatives to enter our monastery property or to have any contact or relations with the monastery or any of its nuns or novices. No one who abuses us as has the current Bishop of Fort Worth, has any right to our cooperation or obedience.”

You can read the Reverend Mother’s complete online statement at: http://www.carmelnuns.com/

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano’s statement, in support of the Carmelite Nuns, is also available online at: http://carmelnuns.com/Assets/ArchbishopViganoStatementArlingtonCarmel18Agosto2023.pdf

