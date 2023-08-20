A PUBLIC NOTICE

Apparently, the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Arlington, Texas, no longer recognizes the authority of, and will have no further relations with, the current Bishop of Fort Worth or his officials.
An online August 18, 2023, “Statement of the Reverend Mother Prioress and Chapter” says in pertinent part:
“…no longer recognize the authority of, and can have no further relations with, the current Bishop of Fort Worth or his officials, and forbid him or any of his officials or representatives to enter our monastery property or to have any contact or relations with the monastery or any of its nuns or novices. No one who abuses us as has the current Bishop of Fort Worth, has any right to our cooperation or obedience.”
You can read the Reverend Mother’s complete online statement at: http://www.carmelnuns.com/
Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano’s statement, in support of the Carmelite Nuns, is also available online at: http://carmelnuns.com/Assets/ArchbishopViganoStatementArlingtonCarmel18Agosto2023.pdf
It is a David and Goliath story. For faithful priests, bishops, orders, carmels, no “mercy” and no “accompaniment” is available. Rome gives orders and the bishops follow them, regardless of the impact on the ground. It’s brutal, there’s no mercy.
These men can do what they want with the mainstream church. We can’t stop them. They have departed from Catholicism and from faithful Catholics. They are splitting the church, but Francis said he’d be the pope to do exactly that. Hagan lio.
When is obedience to tyrants folly. When do Catholics have the obligation to resist, to say no. At what points in the past have faithful Catholics done just that and for good cause against what was wrong, evil, or merely not for the good of the church and the faith. We have an obligation to pass the faith along intact for future generations, even if Rome perceives no such obligation, it doesn’t mean faithful Catholics don’t perceive it and know they have an obligation to do just that. It doesn’t mean every cause is right and just and every person involved in every instance is a hero. That won’t be. But it does mean that there comes a time when cooperation must end for the good of the cause you believe in. If it disappears will obedience be a comfort?
The problem is that this monastery has refused visitation from the Carmelite order for over 10 years and then asked to be transferred from the order to the jurisdiction of the bishop.