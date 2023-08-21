WE ARE FACING A REAL THREAT T0 OUR DEMOCRACY, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

|August 02, 2023Special EditionThreat to Democracy By: Judd GarrettObjectivity is the ObjectiveAugust 17, 2023 On Monday, a Georgia grand jury passed down a 98-page indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants. The indictment reads that “Trump and the other Defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.” Donald Trump must surrender in Fulton County Georgia by noon on August 25 to be arraigned and have a mugshot taken (which will immediately be leaked to the press). Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis claimed that decision to indict was not politically motivated. She said, “I make decisions in this office based on the facts in the law. The law is completely nonpartisan. That’s how decisions are made in every case to date.” Curiously, the trial is scheduled to take place within the next six months which means that it will occur during the heart of the Republican primary. The alleged crime took place in December 2020, yet they waited almost three years to bring charges. The timing of the charges could not have been any more politically damaging to Trump, yet we are to believe that they were not politically motivated. By challenging the results of the 2020 election, Trump is being charged with conspiracy to overturn the results of a Presidential election. But didn’t the Durham report prove that Hillary Clinton ‘refused to accept that she lost, and knowingly and willfully created a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the 2016 election in favor of her’? Isn’t that what the Mueller investigation was all about? Didn’t Hillary Clinton provide false evidence, and lie to the FBI to trigger the special counsel investigation with the express purpose of trying to overturn the 2016 election? Wasn’t the entire Russian Collusion hoax and Mueller investigation one gigantic racketeering scheme to overturn that election? Where are the indictments for Hillary Clinton and every member of the Democrat party who was involved in that conspiracy? There is none, and there never will be any. Hillary isn’t an “election denier”; she didn’t“threaten our democracy”; “she persisted”. On second thought, didn’t Albert Gore challenge the results of the 2000 election and try to get the results overturned? Didn’t we spend over a month suffering through investigations and court proceedings talking about things as absurd as “butterfly ballots” and “hanging chads” in a grand conspiracy led by Al Gore to overturn the results of the 2000 election that he lost? The difference is Al Gore is a Democrat and Donald Trump is a Republican. So, when Al Gore challenges the results of his lost election, every court in the land allows him to do so and he is called patriotic. We are then lectured on how strong democracies get stronger when the results are challenged. Whereas most of Donald Trump’s challenges to the 2020 election, were not heard in the courts, not based on merit, but based on procedure, and challenges to elections no longer strengthen our democracy; we are told that they are a threat to our democracy. In 2000, our court system paved the way for Al Gore to make his challenges all the way up to the Supreme Court. In 2020, our court system put up every possible roadblock to prevent Donald Trump’s challenges from ever being heard. And now he is being charged with a crime. If it is a crime to challenge the results of a Presidential election, then Al Gore and Hillary Clinton should be charged with the same crime as Donald Trump. But we all know that will never happen. Democrats can do whatever they want and get away with it. And Republicans have to follow every single letter of the law, or they will have the book thrown at them. Donald Trump was not the first nor will he be the last candidate to challenge the results of a Presidential election, but he will be the first and possibly only one, who will be thrown in jail for doing so. In a typical word salad, Vice President Kamala Harris discussed our system of government and revealed how little she actually understands our system of government. She said, “Everything is at stake right now. When democracy is intact, it strengthens the people. It protects and fights for fundamental freedoms, individual rights.” Actually, it is our Constitution that ‘protects fundamental freedoms and individual rights’, not our democratic process. I think she was sick the day they taught civics in the sixth grade. She is still operating under the delusion that we are a “democracy” and not a Constitutional Republic. She went on to say, “Democracy [is] incredibly fragile. It will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it.” Isn’t the party in power arresting their leading political opponent an existential threat to our “incredibly fragile”‘democracy’? If our ‘democracy’ cannot stand up to a challenge, then we really don’t have that strong of a ‘democracy’ in the first place. While all of this is going on, we are still $31.5 trillion in debt as a country. In February, Mitch McConnell during a trip to Europe said, that there is no “time limit” on American support for Ukraine. So, it is highly unlikely that our national debt will ever be reduced by even a dollar. It’s going to keep going higher and higher and higher. Michael Burry, the man who successfully predicted the housing crash in 2008 and made billions shorting the housing market, just made a $1.8 billion bet against the stock market. So, all indications show that our economy is on the verge of imploding. The biggest threat to our Republic is not Donald Trump challenging election results; it is our grotesquely large and ever-expanding debt. Our current $31.5 trillion national debt can be best characterized as theft, generational theft. People who are not even born yet are going to be paying off the debts that our elected officials are accruing and benefitting from today. We are stealing from future generations. None of the people who will pay this debt back would have voted for these politicians who accrued this debt. So, which of the politicians are going to be indicted for this grand larceny? None. Only Trump gets indicted. The other politicians can do whatever they want. It is estimated that by 2033, the interest that we will pay on the debt every year will exceed all of our non-military discretionary spending in the budget. Service on our debt will explode to $1.4 trillion per year which exceeds what our yearly deficit is. So, we will be going further into debt, solely because we are trying to pay the interest on our existing debt. We are on the verge of being fiscally upside down. This is why our politicians talk incessantly about Trump, indictments, threats to democracy, trans-rights, and the like. When the pickpocket steals your wallet, he bumps into you first. While you’re focused on the shoulder that he just hit, he slides your wallet out of your pocket. The politicians do not want us to see them picking our pockets, so they have us focus on other things. And if the politicians do not steal your money through debt and taxation, they do so through printing money and inflation. Because of the extreme inflation created by Joe Biden’s reckless spending to pay off his campaign donors and the Federal Reserve printing trillions of new dollars, the average American family is paying an extra $709 per month from when Biden took office in 2021 – that is an extra $8,508 per year. Couple that with stagnant wages means that the middle class and the poor are getting poorer as the rich are getting richer. Maybe this is why Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen is saying how wonderful it was that she ate “magic mushrooms” while visiting China. If they can normalize the consumption of hallucinogenic mushrooms, then there will be a lot fewer people noticing the theft that the Fed is committing in plain sight. Our leaders tell us, ‘Take magic mushrooms, look at the UFOs, Donald Trump’s indictments, the threat to democracy, January 6th, just don’t ask questions about the debt, the deficit, the Federal Reserve, the $120 billion to Ukraine. We’ll be in our mansions and gated communities while your children have to negotiate the homeless encampment to get to school and then avoid the pornography and groomers once they get to school.’ I look back on previous generations of Americans and the legacy they left for future generations. The generation of our founders left the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. The Civil War generation left the legacy of 600,000 Americans laying down their lives to ensure freedom and rights for all people. The “greatest generation” – the World War II generation, stopped a totalitarian takeover of the free world. What are our current generations going to leave to future generations? A stack of bills piled a mile high, internet censorship, cancel culture, wokeness, castrated boys – a sad, ridiculous, and evil legacy. The Temptations had a hit song back in the ’60s called, ‘Papa Was a Rolling Stone’. The chorus went like this: Papa was a rolling stone,Wherever he laid his hat was his homeAnd when he died, All he left us was alone. And when this generation of politicians dies, all they are going to leave us is a ‘loan’ – one big fat $40+ trillion loan. If you do not take an interest in the affairs of your government, then you are doomed to live under the rule of fools.Plato
