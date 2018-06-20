DHS Secretary Kirsten Nielsen: “”10,000 of the 12,000 [ children “in the care of HHS right now”] were sent here alone by their parents.” SNATCHING, WHAT SNATCHING ???

Tuesday, June 19, 2018
It’s not about Child/Parent Separation, but Child Abuse, Smuggling & possibly Sex Trafficking by Parents handing their Children to “Human Smugglers” & Drug Cartels
When I visited a Mexican border town about 8 years ago to visit a relative of a in-law, the town mayor had just been killed probably by the local Mexican drug cartel.
A friend and relative of mind were attacked and beaten by the border townspeople when they protested about being cheated. Luckily, the Mexican police arrested them and they were able to bribe their way back to the USA.
Even Wikipedia admits that those who traffic in bringing people over the borders called “Coyotes” or “human smugglers” have a “growing association with drug cartels.”
What kind of parents would allow their children to be involved with “human smugglers” and drug cartels or hand them over to them?
Yesterday, DHS Secretary Kirsten Nielsen told Breitbart:
“”10,000 of the 12,000 [ children “in the care of HHS right now”] were sent here alone by their parents.”
If anyone in the US handed their children over to “human smugglers” and drug cartels, they would be arrested for child abuse.
Child abuse is when parents or caregivers through actions or failing to act, causes injury, death, emotional harm or risk to the underaged boy or girl.
Freedomoutpost.com, today, noted:
The “footage recently released by the HHS…[is] only boys ages 10 and up. Where are the girls?”
What do drug cartels do besides sell drugs and do human smuggling?
Prostitution is usually another business of drug cartels.
What kind of child abusing parents would hand over their sons and daughters to “human smugglers” and drug cartels who possibly are, also, dealing in sex trafficking and prostitution?
“Where are the girls?”
Pray an Our Father now for the poor children of such parents.