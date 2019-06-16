A FAITHFUL READER OF ABYSSUM SENDS THIS THIS COMMENT

As a catechist at the seminary, I am most concerned about Pope Francis. If only twelve cardinals could get up the courage to assemble in Rome and ask him just two questions:

1. According to Father Rosica, you do not consider yourself bound to Scripture or Tradition. Can you explain this in detail so that we understand how you can reconcile this with the vows that you took when you became pope, which bind you to upholding both Scripture and Tradition?

2. Can you tell us in just one sentence what you consider to be the mission of the Church? Do you believe that the Church exists for the salvation of souls or do you believe that we are now beyond that stage and need to look for other reasons as to why the Church exists?

It seems to me that these two questions really get to the heart of the matter of what is at stake right now, the disappearance of the Deposit of the Faith not only through the distortions of liberalism but also through an exaggerated idea of papal authority that supposedly makes Catholics subject to the personal whims of whoever is pope. And the other thing, of course, is the danger of changing the Church’s mission so that it evolves into something its Founder never intended. I hope what I have written makes sense.