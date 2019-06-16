THE CATHOLIC LAITY ARE NOT FOOLED BY THE OPPOSITION OF THE USCCB TO PRESIDENT TRUMP’S EFFORTS TO CLOSE THE BORDER, THEY KNOW THAT THE USCCB IS IN FAVOR OF THE SOUTHERN INVASION OF THE United States

FROM A FAITHFUL READER OF ABYSSUM IN THE STATE OF WASHINGTON:



Please see the recent report below. The support for immigration propagated by our WA Archdiocese is another example of the leftist Catholics whose efforts are counterproductive for the best interest of our country, to say the very least. Most certainly, this is in stark contrast to what you have rightfully written; THE WASHINTON TIMES REPORTS ON THE WORSENING CRISIS ON OUR SOUTHERN BORDER.

There is a hidden agenda in bringing immigrants into the country. A requirement to being released into the populace, the legal aged immigrants must obtain an ID card at the DMV, enabling them to register for benefits. In doing so, little do they know they have become an organ donor and are entered into the DMV/UNOS database ‘Donor Pool.’ Since the US Government transplant industry reaps billions of dollars annually at the expense of taxpayers, the immigrants are viewed as a valuable commodity.

Another important issue is the volume of drugs that are brought into our country annually. The illegal immigrants are responsible for this travesty as well. Again, this is beneficial to the transplant industry. Throughout the country, hospitals have reported the opioid epidemic in the USA as being the “silver lining” in increasing the number of organ donors.

The issues of opioids, human trafficking for the purpose of sex and vital organs, cannot be separated nor can our government’s direct involvement.

Last but not least is the fact, Catholics hospitals are collectively the largest ‘health care providers’ in the USA. They own and operate the most hospitals and medical clinics.

In 1998 the Federal Government mandated all hospitals to comply with the OPO. The Catholic hospitals and all other medical entities complied without complaint.

This unholy effort to collapse our country from within is underway and deeply immersed in political jargon are those involved who pretend to be concerned about the “crisis on our southern border.”

From: Northwest Catholic <nwcatholic@seattlearch.org>

Reply-To: Northwest Catholic <nwcatholic@seattlearch.org>

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:32 AM

To: Bernice Jones <bjones@lifeguardianfoundation.org>

Subject: [NWC] This weekend: Third annual Catholic Immigration Summit in Seattle

Plus: A eucharistic craft and a swimsuit that could save your life View this email in your browser. JUNE 6, 2019 | VOL. 5 | NO. 11‘Sharing the Journey’ June 8 immigration summit seeks to inspire local Catholics Although Pope Francis’ “Share the Journey” initiative comes to an official close in mid-June, Catholics in the Archdiocese of Seattle will continue supporting and advocating for local immigrants and refugees. On June 8, the archdiocese and partner organizations are hosting “Sharing the Journey,” the third annual Catholic Immigration Summit, at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Seattle. Read more.