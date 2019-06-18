Feast of the Holy Trinity

“How can we know the way?”

(Jn.14:5)

The Feast of the Holy Trinity celebrates the greatest mystery of our Faith, the mystery of Three Divine Persons in One God. This mystery was revealed to us by the Son, Jesus Christ. As He faced His crucifixion He prayed in these words:

“Father, the hour has come! Glorify thy Son, that thy Son may glorify thee, even as thou hast given him power over all flesh, in order that to all thou hast given him he may give everlasting life. Now this is everlasting life, that they may know thee, the only true God, and him whom thou hast sent, Jesus Christ” (Jn.17:1-3).

The Church introduces us to the Holy Trinity by the Sacrament of Baptism. Those who seek Baptism must believe in the Triune God, and be baptized, “In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost.” Believing as the Jews do, or as the Muslims do, is not enough, even though the Vatican II documents say that the adherents of the three religions, Judaism, Islamism and Christianity, all worship the same God. This is one of the great deceptions of Vatican II, since it gives the Jews and the Muslims a false assurance of salvation.

Christian worship reaches its highest expression in the holy Sacrifice of the Mass. The prayer of the baptized Christian is united to the prayer of Jesus Christ. All other worship, if it is not outright evil, is only of an earthly kind, and merits only an earthly reward.

Since Vatican II, however, Catholic life and worship have suffered shipwreck. Some say the Second Vatican Council introduced Protestant doctrine and worship into the Catholic Church. But the “Church of Vatican II” has gone far beyond Protestantism. At least the reformers (or would-be reformers) still believed in the inerrancy of Sacred Scripture, and that one must “repent, believe, and be baptized” in order to be saved.

The crisis in the Church rose to a new level with the publication of the message of John Paul II for World Mission Day, on October 20, 2002. The theme of his message was “Mission is Proclamation of Forgiveness.” Some true things are said in the document. It is true that Jesus forgave His enemies from the Cross. It is true that we must love one another as He has loved us. It is also true that we must love and forgive our enemies. Difficult, but true! But, incredibly, throughout the whole document there is not one mention of the necessity of Baptism. In fact, near the beginning of the document, Jesus is quoted as saying:

“Go therefore, and make disciples of all nations … teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you” (Mt.28:19,20).

But isn’t there something missing? Our Lord’s actual words were these:

“Go therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father,

and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you.”

The part of the document that refers to Baptism has been omitted. The reason for the omission is soon apparent as we get to the heart of the document, one sentence, which gives us the sum and substance of John Paul’s message:

“Through evangelization, believers help people to realize that we are all brothers and sisters and, as pilgrims on this earth, although on different paths, we are all on our way to the common Homeland which God, through ways known only to Him, does not cease to indicate to us.”

Do we preach the Gospel to those who are already saved, or to urge them to “believe and be baptized,” that they may have what they need to be saved? Well, let’s have no more of this scary stuff about Hell! How nice to know that, although we all follow “different paths,” – Buddhism, Islamism, Judaism, Lutheranism, Catholicism, and, yes, atheism – we will all end up in the same place, our “common Homeland,” whether we want to or not. This is why John Paul could play everybody’s grandfather and be so benevolent, so ecumenical, so “respectful” of everyone’s religion, making Traditional Catholics look like mean-spirited hate-mongers by comparison.

We are faced with the heretical doctrine of Universal Salvation. The idea of Christian Universalism is that there are many paths, many religions, but they all lead to Jesus Christ, the One Way. Even without faith or religious belief of any kind, you will still go to Heaven. This was taught by the liberal Vatican II theologians, notably Karl Rahner and Karol Wojtyla, later known as Pope John Paul II. It is not the teaching of the Catholic Church. It is not the narrow way which leads to life, but the broad road that leads to destruction.

The “Church of Vatican II” goes far beyond the Protestant reformers. The document, “Mission is Proclamation of Forgiveness,” while it spoke piously about dialogue, forgiveness, and love, clearly illustrates that the “church of Vatican II” and its antipopes have abandoned the Catholic faith and have initiated a new Reformation vastly more destructive than the Protestant one. Baptism is just an unnecessary ritual. One may find salvation following the path of any religion, or no religion. The New Covenant sealed in the Precious Blood of Jesus Christ includes everyone in the world, because Jesus forgave everyone from the Cross. Go where you wish, do what you will, you are on your way to Heaven.

Many trusting Catholics have been persuaded to accept the new doctrine, and John Paul’s outrageous idea of Universal Salvation is still being taught by “Papa” Bergoglio, only with less class. But that all will be saved is far from the truth. At the Last Judgment, our Lord says otherwise. He will say to the goats on His left:

“Depart from me, accursed ones, into the everlasting fire which was prepared for the devil and his angels” (Mt.25:41).

But to the just, the sheep on His right, He will say:

“Come, blessed of my Father, take possession of the kingdom prepared for you from the

foundation of the world…” (Mt.25:34). †

Father Louis Campbell

