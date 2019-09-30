ARE THE DEMOCRATS SERIOUS ABOUT TRADING THE TRUMPS IN FOR THE BIDENS? YOU HAVE TO BE KIDDING !!!

Throwback: Joe Biden and His Wife ‘Thrilled’ About Son Hunter’s Affair with Brother’s Widow

Mike Vance September 29, 2019

It’s not hard to see who the loser of the family is. In the Biden family it’s Hunter. He was kicked out of the Navy for cocaine use. The only way he got a job in Ukraine was with the help of daddy. He needed daddy’s help again when he was under investigation for $3 million fraud.

Another wild moment from Hunter Biden was when he made the moves on his dead brother’s wife. Keep in mind Hunter did this while he was still married. He didn’t wait long at all after his brother Beau Biden died from brain cancer before putting the moves on his wife.

What a sweetheart.

Hunter said his father told him not to worry about being in the eye of the public for his sloppy divorce.

It really turned people’s stomach that Joe and his wife were “thrilled” about the affair between Hunter and their other son Beau’s widow.

Gross.

“Even though my life has been played out in the media, because I am a Biden, my father never once suggested that the family’s public profile should be my priority. The priority has always been clear for my dad, as it is, now, for me: Never run from a struggle. Love people and find a way to love yourself,” Hunter Biden said while being interviewed by Vanity Fair.

That’s not all of the craziness of the Bidens. Hunter dumped his brother’s widow to marry a girl he only new for ten days in a secret wedding.

The Bidens are a mess. Perhaps if Joe had cared more about the missteps of Hunter he wouldn’t have blown millions of dollars and embarrassed the family so much.