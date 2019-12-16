WHAT I DON'T WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS FOR THE United States SENATE TO PASS SENATE BILL 2080 WHICH ADVANCES PALLIATIVE CARE OF PATIENTS. Yes, just when the ruse of placing people fraudulently in hospice was uncovered, now we have a new flavor of the millennium to treat patients with even JUST ONE chronic disease as though they were hospice qualified.

What I Don’t Want for Christmas (SB 2080)

x

By Sally Sullivan, concerned American citizen and anti-euthanasia activist

While Congress and the media are focused on impeachment, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee is poised to move a palliative care bill forward. Ironically, palliative care is using Google funded algorithms to target people for health care decisions to forgo life saving treatment. Just when you weren’t sure what you wanted for Christmas, it’s here.

S.2080 The Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act (PCHETA) was introduced by Tammy Baldwin(D-WI) on 7/10/19. By 8/1/19 the palliative care elves had already put together a Bi-Partisan Palliative Care Caucus led by Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) and Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) including even members of the newly formed Senate ProLife Caucus. S.2080 has 37 co-sponsors.

Yes, just when the ruse of placing people fraudulently in hospice was uncovered, now we have a new flavor of the millennium to treat patients with even one chronic disease as though they were hospice qualified. Yet, with the government projecting Medicare insolvency by 2026 there’s still plenty of time to pile on the cost of treating every American citizen with one or more chronic diseases to free comfort care? Plus the cost to train and credential all the folks to give it? And let’s not forget the mega marketing campaign to make us and all the remaining medical caregivers think that this is the best idea ever. Merry Christmas to to all sick, disabled, and frail elderly American citizens who will be targeted as incurable and put out to pasture.

No wait, there’s more! This present that you didn’t want is the one you will be forced to buy for yourself and your loved ones with your federal tax payments. All roads will lead to hastened death when the palliative caretakers “nudge” us away from the medicine and surgery we could receive to sustain us or even cure us. Big Tech will predict our deaths and whatever hope there was for us once in Christmases past will now be dashed. Alas the Christmas we could have had holding in our hearts forever the hope of a nation where all men are free and where we let love be our guide will be gone but not forgotten. We’ll remember there was a time when we would never just hand over our family members, the very ones who helped to keep that hope alive through world wars, economic depression, and every form of terrorism.

There’s no time to waste. The House of Representative as Secret Santas have already approved HR 647 by a voice vote. Now the pressure is on the Senate HELP committee to possibly do them one better, without a creature stirring, sneak the miserably amended S.2080 into a public health care or spending bill, get St. Nick Trump to sign it into law, and slip the coal into our stockings while we sleep.

A blissful Christmas morning will come and while we chatter away the palliative care money machine will be cranking out their new model of medicine. Comfort care will be primary and curative care will be odd man out. Too bad for all we’ve gained so far in medical progress in the last century. That was fine for then but now we’ll be the new lean mean doctorin’ machine and the first up to bat will be the most vulnerable with no one to plead for them. You know them – the alone, the homeless, the sensory deprived, the cognitively challenged, prisoners. Then it will be our turn to get in line as we succumb to the limits age placed on our bodies.

You know this adaptation of comfort care has been around for a few years thanks to George Soros, the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation, and other private money sources. The reviews are coming in and it sounds like the palliative care folks might have been a little bit naughty. For two years now the American College of Physicians and Surgeons have been writing to the Senate HELP Committee to kill PCHETA. Their members report their patients are being steered away from life enhancing and life saving surgery. Now too the National Association of ProLife Nurses is writing the Senate HELP Committee to say their nurses are being told by palliative care personnel to end the lives of their patients against their freedom of conscience.

There’s no time to waste. Call your Senators (1-202-224-3121) and if they won’t listen call St. Nick Trump (White House 1-202-456-1111) and tell him we don’t want hastened death for Christmas. Say we want what Christmas was always about – the love we always wanted but never knew was waiting in the hearts of good men and women who truly care for us no matter the cost and no matter the time it takes until we meet again in a place where all pain is over forever.

And to all a Good Night..

Note: US Senate bill S.2080 or the Palliative Care and Hospice Education Training ACT (PCHETA) has been taken off the committee calendar for tomorrow, Thursday Dec 12. Your calls and emails are working! However, the bill could be folded into a public health care bill set on tomorrow’s calendar. Please keep up your efforts to contact senators, especially those on the Senate HELP Committee. This gives you more time to become better educated about why the government should not use tax dollars to expand the new field of palliative medicine. Please read my article in Celebrate Life, 2012 titled “Today’s Palliative Care Disrespects the Natural Law.” https://www.clmagazine.org/topic/end-of-life/todays-palliative-care-disrespects-the-natural-law/



During this octave of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception let us pray to the Immaculate Heart of Mary and thank her for her intervention. EDW