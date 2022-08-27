SEARCH

Will “America’s Dumbest Drug Salesman” Sean Hannity, Tucker & “Pro-Vaccine Frauds at Fox News” also do an About Face on the Evidence of the Biden Steal?

August 27, 2022

Independent and fearless journalist Emerald Robinson said it best on Fox News’ about face:

Sean Hannity now wants you to forget his role as America’s dumbest drug salesman

Emerald Robinson

Aug 24

“Very soon, there will be hundreds of health officials saying, “It was your choice. No one made you take it.” — Dr. Robert Malone

In case you missed it, the pro-vaccine frauds at Fox News are trying to pivot away from pushing the experimental Big Pharma shots day and night for two years — it’s almost like the Pfizer and Moderna advertising dollars have suddenly dried up!

Watch Sean Hannity attempt to walk back his years-long role as America’s dumbest Pfizer salesman. Perhaps he can hear the lawsuits coming.

Acyn @AcynHannity: I never told anyone to get a vaccine

July 23rd 2021474 Retweets1,911 Likes

Hannity didn’t tell anyone to get vaccinated? Hannity told everyone to get vaccinated — and he told them practically every night for a year.

“And it absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination.” — Sean Hannity, July 2021

I mean: who are we kidding?

Acyn @AcynHannity: Please take COVID seriously

July 20th 2021790 Retweets3,895 Likes

Why is Hannity trying to gaslight his own audience in 2022? He must know that bamboozling them about the shots will carry an enormous price tag — and it’s a bill that he’s not willing to pay.

Let’s not forget: Hannity and the rest of the Big Pharma pimps at Fox News also relied on the very fat and very stupid Dr. Marc Siegel as their “medical expert” to push the shots in every time slot for the last two years. [https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/the-vaccine-money-has-dried-up-at]

Since Fox News, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson have decided to do an about face on the COVID vaccine, might they also do the same on the evidence for the Joe Biden Steal?

In 2020, General Michael Flynn said “@TuckerCarlson you’re still not being genuine.” An antonym for phony is genuine and a synonym for “not… genuine” is phony. It appears that General Michael Flynn possibly called Tucker Carlson a phony:

– “Come on @TuckerCarlson you’re still not being genuine. @SidneyPowell1 is slaying dragons with her small team and you sit on high and pontificate. Go do some street journalism and ask the tough questions yourself. Why the hell not!?”

– “@TuckerCarlson you are not being genuine in how you represented yourself to @SidneyPowell1 Why are you acting like a “Bell Ringer” and not a real journalist as @DineshDSouza highlights in his outstanding video below. [https://mobile.twitter.com/genflynn/status/1329977847058935811]

Why did Fox News as well as Tucker Carlson and 95 percent of “conservative” media such the the New York Post and Washington Times as well as “conservative” talk radio like Leghorn’s archenemy George P. Dog not allowed to go passed the line with the sign that reads “Rope Limit”?

Why is the massive voter fraud “constitutional travesty” Biden Steal cover-up of the liberal media and FBI the “Rope Limit”?



Why is even discussing the possibility of the massive voter fraud “constitutional travesty” Biden Steal cover-up of the liberal media and FBI beyond the “Rope Limit”?



Who and/or what has made Tucker Carlson and 90 percent of “conservative” media into George P. Dog with a rope leash and a “Rope Limit.” – Catholic Monitor [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/is-tucker-carlson-ridiculous-cartoon_31.html?m=1]

In 2016, Michael Anton wrote the article “The Flight 93 Election” that Rush Limbaugh said was “one of the greatest columns ever written” explaining that that election was “the most important one America has faced in more than a century.”

He said immediately after the 2020 election night that this election was “the most important one America has [ever] faced” and showed that the Joe Biden Steal is a deadly real “coup” that will kill America as a free nation.

The Anton essay “The Flight 93 Election” is more overwhelmingly important now than then if we are to save America from Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc.’s betrayal of the United States to the Biden Steal. Here is a taste of that important article:

Conservatism, Inc.’s, “answer” to the first may, at this point, simply be dismissed. If the conservatives wish to have a serious debate, I for one am game—more than game; eager. The problem of “subjective certainty” can only be overcome by going into the agora. But my attempt to do so—the blog that Kesler mentions—was met largely with incredulity. How can they say that?! How can anyone apparently of our caste (conservative intellectuals) not merely support Trump (however lukewarmly) but offer reasons for doing do? [https://claremontreviewofbooks.com/digital/the-flight-93-election/]

Finally, here is just the iceberg tip of the mountain of evidence that there was voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Dominion Contractor Says She Witnessed Fraudulent Actions at Detroit Ballot-Count Site [https://www.theepochtimes.com/dominion-contractor-says-she-witnessed-fra]

– AWFUL. Tucker Carlson Doubles Down, Hits Sidney Powell and Says No Evidence of Switching Votes — HERE ARE 11 TIMES THEY GOT CAUGHT SWITCHING VOTES (Video) [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/disgusting-tucker-carlson-doubles-hits-sidney-powell-says-no-evidence-switching-votes-11-times-got-caught-switching-votes-video/]

– Mark Levin said “The Washington Post FLAT OUT LIED,” but did Francis & Tucker Carlson Lie? [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/mark-levin-said-washington-post-flat.html and https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/insulting-demanding-rude-told-never-contact-sidney-powell-goes-off-tucker-carlson-video/]

– Fellow at Hoover Institution: “To Lose a Margin of 58 to 41 with 600 to 700 Thousand Votes with One & Half million Mail-in Ballots… how… Statistically Possible”[https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/fellow-at-hoover-institution-to-lose.html]

– On Oct. 11, Judge “Agreed” that “Dominion… presented ‘Serious System Security Vulnerability… Issues that may place… Voters at Risk… of their… Right to Cast an Effective Vote'” [ttps://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/on-oct-11-judge-agreed-that-dominion.html]

– Exclusive: Rep. Paul Gosar Suggests Some Election Results ‘Very Skewed,’ Citing Reported Software Glitch [https://www.theepochtimes.com/exclusive-rep-paul-gosar-suggests-some-election-results-very-skewed-citing-reported-software-glitch_3569629.html]

– “INCONCEIVABLE”: “Exact same Ratio” Hour after hour was “% Biden 54” to “% Trump 45” can “make No Logical Sense other than to Assume Fraud” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/inconceivable-exact-same-ratio-hour.html]

– “STATISTICALLY IMPOSSIBLE”: There’s “1 Nonagintillion is equal to 1.0E+261 trillions” Chance that there was no Biden Voter Fraud in the Georgia Election [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/statistically-impossible-theres-1.html]

– Attorney Barnes: “Media Gaslighting… Now Sworn Testimony Doesn’t Count as ‘Evidence’? 90% of all Evidence… is Testimonial Evidence” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/attorney-barnes-media-gaslighting-now.html and

[https://twitter.com/Barnes_Law/status/1326993408779575297 and Hundreds provide testimonies — but no real evidence — in Trump campaign lawsuit to stop certification of Michigan election results https://www.clickondetroit.com/decision-2020/2020/11/12/hundreds-provide-testimonies-but-no-real-evidence-in-trump-campaign-lawsuit-to-stop-certification-of-michigan-election-results/?__vfz=medium%3Dsharebar]

– Voter Fraud Is Real, Elections Expert Says [https://www.theepochtimes.com/voter-fraud-is-real-expert_3529504.html]

– 2 Charged With Voter Fraud, Allegedly Submitted 8,000 Fraudulent Registration Applications [https://www.theepochtimes.com/2-charged-with-voter-fraud-allegedly-submitted-8000-fraudulent-registration-applications_3583016.html]

– 2012 Palm Beach Post: Dominion “’Shortcoming’ led to Votes being Assigned to the Wrong Candidates… Declaring the Wrong Winners”[https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/2012-palm-beach-post-dominion.html]

– MIT Ph.D Inventor of the Email: “Our Analysis in Michigan indicates a Computer Algorithm was likely used to Transfer 69,000 Votes”[https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/mit-phd-inventor-of-email-our-analysis.html and

Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email@va_shiva: https://twitter.com/va_shiva/status/1326595796947656716%5D

– Blabber Buzz News: “More Proof Of Fraud: ‘Hundreds Of Boxes’ Of Ballots ‘Ditched’, Then Found ‘Uncounted’ On Friday” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/blabber-buzz-news-more-proof-of-fraud.html]

– Democracy Institute Poll: “Biden Underperformed Hillary Clinton in every Major Metro area around the Country, Save for Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta and Philadelphia” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/democracy-institute-poll-biden.html]

– The Director of The Democracy Institute Poll Basham presents the Overwhelming Evidence for “Ballot Fraud”https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-director-of-democracy-institute.html and https://democracyinstitute.org/patrick-bashams-sunday-express-article-assesses-us-election-pollingtemp/]

– Mark Levin: “The Washington Post FLAT OUT LIED” about [whistleblower] Richard Hopkins recanting his sworn statement [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/mark-levin-washington-post-flat-out-lied.html and Mark R. Levin@marklevinshow: https://twitter.com/marklevinshow/status/1326572247239290880%5D

– High-profile Attorney Marcus: “Legacy Media are Lying when they Claim that all of President Trump’s Allegations of Voter Fraud are Baseless” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/high-profile-attorney-marcus-legacy.html and https://tikvahfund.org/faculty/jerome-marcus/ and https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/10/i-was-in-philadelphia-watching-fraud-happen-heres-how-it-went-down/]

– International Cold War Expert Dr. Kengor said of the Pennsylvania Voting Curve “I don’t see how this can be Statistically Possible” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-international-cold-war-expert-dr.html and

[https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-paul-kengor-the-pennsylvania-voting-curve-doesnt-line-up_3569060.html]

– Bishop Gracida says “FRAUD: YOUR NAME IS DEMOCRAT”: “Report… Michigan USPS Whistleblower claims Superiors Instructed Employees to Back-date Mail-in-ballots coming in after November 3rd” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/bishop-gracida-says-fraud-your-name-is.html and “FRAUD: YOUR NAME IS DEMOCRAT”: https://abyssum.org/2020/11/05/fraud-your-name-is-democrat/]

– Washington Times: “352 U.S. Counties in 29 States Managed to have 1.8 million More Registered Voters than Eligible Voting-age Citizens” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/washington-times-352-us-counties-in-29.html and https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/oct/20/judicial-watch-finds-18-million-ghost-voters-in-29/%5D

– Geller Report: “Wisconsin[‘s]… Total number of registered voters: 3,129,000. Total number of votes cast: 3,239,920… evidence of fraud” [ttps://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/geller-report-wisconsins-total-number.html and https://gellerreport.com/2020/11/fraud-wisconsin-has-more-votes-than-people-registered-to-vote.html/%5D

– South Florida Sun Sentinel : “Attempt to Register Dead People in Florida County Discovered” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/south-florida-sun-sentinel-attempt-to.html and https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/attempt-register-dead-people-florida-county-discovered%5D

– Poll: 30 Percent of Democrats “Believe the Election was Stolen from Trump” & apparently are Complicit in a “Criminal Conspiracy… Unparalleled in our History” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/poll-30-percent-of-democrats-believe.html]

– Could the Court Ruling on Alleghany County be the First Step to Flip Pennsylvania for President Trump? [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/could-court-ruling-on-alleghany-county.html and https://triblive.com/local/valley-news-dispatch/nicole-ziccarelli-asks-court-to-throw-out-undated-mail-in-ballots-in-senate-race/]

– Media Misinformation: “Thousands of Votes found for @realDonaldTrump in Georgia… so many Discrepancies… couldn’t even Certify a Winner for a Local Office… Media Response… NOTHING TO SEE HERE” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/media-misinformation-thousands-of-votes.html and

https://twitter.com/Barnes_Law/status/1326993408779575297 and Hundreds provide testimonies — but no real evidence — in Trump campaign lawsuit to stop certification of Michigan election results https://www.clickondetroit.com/decision-2020/2020/11/12/hundreds-provide-testimonies-but-no-real-evidence-in-trump-campaign-lawsuit-to-stop-certification-of-michigan-election-results/?__vfz=medium%3Dsharebar]

– The Hill: “Two Computers… contained Names, Addresses, Birthdates and Driver’s License Information for Every Voter in the State” of Georgia Stolen[https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-hill-two-computers-contained-names.html and

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/461872-two-computers-stolen-from-atlanta-polling-site-contain-statewide-voter%5D

– Gateway Pundit: Rudy Giuliani revealed that Dominion Whistleblowers have “Evidence of the 100,000 Votes coming in. And they have some Photographs also” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/gateway-pundit-rudy-giuliani-revealed.html and

– Constitution Expert Ken Starr said “To Count every [“Illegal” Pennsylvania] Vote may be a Crime” & is a False, Absurd or Distorted Representation of the Constitution [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/constitution-expert-ken-starr-said-to.html and https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/11/09/ken-starr-pennsylvania-mail-in-ballot-extension-a-constitutional-travesty/, https://www.lexico.com/en/definition/travesty and https://nonvenipacem.com/2020/11/10/ken-starr-pa-mail-in-ballot-extension-a-constitutional-travesty/%5D

– Journalist O’Keefe: “RECORDING: Federal Agents ‘Coerce’ USPS Whistleblower Hopkins to Water Down Story. Hopkins Doubles Down” [https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/11/journalist-okeefe-recording-federal.html and James O’Keefe@JamesOKeefeIII:

https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1326323334800437248%5D

–Pre-Election Concerns Over Dominion Voting Systems Highlighted in Georgia Lawsuit Cyber security expert raised concerns over integrity of system, including external vulnerabilities, in sworn statement [https://www.theepochtimes.com/pre-election-concerns-over-dominion-voting-systems-highlighted-in-georgia-lawsuit_3576863.html]

