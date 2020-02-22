TU ES PETRUS AND UPON THIS ROCK I WILL BUILD MY CHURCH!!!

THE PRISONER IN THE VATICAN

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Luther, a corrupt Augustinian Monk, led half of Germany and all of Scandanavia into apostasy, from which they never recovered. Calvin, the son of a simoniacal priest, led half Switzerland at the Netherlands into Apostasy from which they never have recovered Henry VIII who ably defended against the heresies of Luther, when he fell, he dragged all of England and Wales into Apostasy from which they never have recovered.

There is ample evidence. No part of the Catholic Church is immune from apostasy and damnation. It has happened before. Men with less universal acclaim achieved it.

But no part of the Church has even fallen into a Apostasy when it remained united to the true Pope.

That is because the true Pope is the Rock.

Today is the Feast of the Chair of Saint Peter, established to thank God for the wonderful gift of the Papal office and munus.

Without the Successor of Saint Peter, no matter how learned, or how holy, or how ancient is the faith of your land, you can be led into Apostasy.

This is why now 99.99% of the Catholic Church is being led into Apostasy. Because they are no longer united in reality with the true Pope, though many are still fooled about this.

And this is why Bergoglio has such power. Because the first sin, which gives him power of you, is in holding that Pope Benedict XVI resigned the papacy, when 5 minutes of examination of Canon Law and the Papal Declaration can prove that he never resigned.

All those who refuse to do that much study to save their soul deserve to be damned, because they value their soul worth less that $1 of work.

And those who do this can run their mouths on Social Media until Hell freezes over, but it will never be a sufficient excuse.

The Power of the Rock

However, those who remain in communion with the true Pope have built their house on rock. That is the meaning of the parable of Jesus.

I saw a palpable example of that, last night, at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. Since Feb. 15th, Catholic men have been joining in the prayers Against the Church of Darkness. All of them hold that Pope Benedict XVI is the true Pope. I never met them before and I do not know how they heard of it.

Last night, a couple from Croatia were walking by and joined in the prayers. By the time they ended at 12:24 A.M., the husband wanted to confess his sins.

I have never seen such a thing in my life. My only sadness is that there was no priest with us to hear his confession.

Just as power went forth from Jesus to heal and cure, so power went forth from Saint Peter to heal and cure and cause repentance. So also with Pope Benedict.

If priests want to be truly effective, you need to return to communion with the Vicar of the Sacred Heart of Jesus: Pope Benedict XVI. Bergoglio will never have that effect, because he is the Vicar of nobody, but the vain imaginations of giddy Cardinals who were, as Pope Benedict XVI implied on Feb. 11, 2013, not competent to elect his Successor.

