IT IS TIME FOR THE Catholic Church TO DECLARE THAT ON HOLY SATURDAY THE CLOSURE OF Catholic Churches WILL END AND CATHOLICS WILL BE ABLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE LITURGY OF THE RESURRECTION OF OUR LORD Jesus Christ IN THEIR PARISH CHURCH ON Easter Sunday

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
  1. Ana Milan says:
    April 7, 2020 at 8:24 am

    I agree, but as such an order must come from the Vatican who is hand in glove with NWO it is very unlikely – bar a Heavenly miracle. The present arrangements suit them perfectly!

