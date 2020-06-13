A CLEAR STATEMENT OF BELIEF IN THE SACREDNESS OF UNBORN HUMAN LIFE AND THE SITUATION OF DANGER FOR THE UNBORN CHILD IN THE United States TODAY



Sr. Anne Marie Walsh, SOLT Corpus Christi, Texas

6/13/2020

I feel compelled to say something after seeing, in recent days, some of the things that have been posted about pro-life, racism, the death penalty, etc. Please don’t quote Pope Francis to me, or any other prelate for that matter. I know exactly what they have said, and though much of it is well intentioned (let’s give the benefit of the doubt) in relationship to a number of “life” issues, much of it is also very misleading.

First off, there is NO moral equivalency between the deaths of 60 million INNOCENT babies, the overwhelming majority of whom are minority babies, and the 1518 people on death row who have been executed since 1976, close to the time when abortion was legalized in this country. 60 million vs. 1518. Of those on death row, and executed in this period of time, 8.5% were Hispanic, 34.1% were black, 55.8% were White, and 1.6% were other. That equals 847 Whites, 517 Blacks, 129 Hispanics and 25 others. Certain states seem to have some clear issues with race bias. But the overall national average is as stated. The race of the victims is surprising as well. 76% of the victims were White, 15% Black, 7% Hispanic and 2% other. Think about that for a bit.

Now think about the numbers for abortion, because pro-lifers are fighting racism more deeply than almost any other group out there, unless you don’t think the slaughter of black babies in the womb is racist enough to qualify. More black lives are lost through abortion than all other causes of death combined. By far, the highest percentage of aborted babies are Black and then Hispanic and then White. Yes, all these issues are of one piece. But opposition to pro-lifers on the basis of a perceived obsession that ignores race, is a master lie that comes from the pits of hell, and is easily recognized by sane minds sanctified in the Truth. If you can’t see it then you need to examine your own conscience!

Look at the evidence:

Over 50 million abortions have taken place in the US since 1973.[xvii]

In the US, less than 1 percent of abortions occur because of rape or incest.[xviii]

More African American babies have been killed by abortions since 1973 than the total number of African American deaths from AIDS, violent crimes, accidents, cancer and heart disease combined. Approximate number of African American deaths since 1973:

Abortion: 13+ Million

Heart Disease: 2.26 Million

Cancer: 1.64 Million

Accidents: 307,723

Violent Crimes: 306,313

AIDS: 203,649 [xix]

Since 1973, abortion has reduced the black population in the US by over 25%.[xx]

In the US, over 90% Down Syndrome babies are aborted.[xxi] (Who cares about the discrimination going on here?)

The abortion industry in America each year in the U.S. brings in approximately $831 million through their abortion services alone.[xxii]

In the world, a baby in the womb dies every 2 seconds. Every time your heart beats, a baby dies. (Info taken from Lifeinstitute.net)

I, emphatically reject the suggestion that anyone who is pro-life, anti-abortion, is obsessed with one issue and unconcerned about the other life issues. It is utter nonsense! It is simply a repetition of an old, and false narrative and it is distressing to see anyone in leadership parrot such nonsense. Such labeling and generalizations betray very real bias of another sort which has dark origins, very dark indeed! While I don’t support the death penalty, I cannot expend the bulk of my energy on it as an issue when millions are perishing on another front, and future generations are being wiped out. So, Please don’t tell me you can vote for a pro-abort politician because at least they are anti death penalty. There is absolutely no equal comparison here.

Let’s use a different analogy to make the point crystal clear. We’re in a war. A fierce, bloody, ugly, smoke from hell war against life. JPII said life is always at the center of the battle between good and evil. And where are the front lines today? The front lines always are found where there is direct engagement with the enemy and the loss of life is higher than anywhere else. There is no General or Commander in the history of the World who ever believed you could win a war by staying away from the front lines and fighting the small battles behind the lines where the enemy may have infiltrated in small numbers. The seamless garment argument (you must attack all issues, and especially the lesser ones at once, or you are not really pro life and shouldn’t therefore do anything) is an example of this kind of appalling thinking and impotent strategy that believes you can win the war without ever going to the frontlines where all the power of the enemy is wreaking the most destruction and will continue to do so unless someone feels an urgency to stop it.

Enemies do not magically go away. They conquer completely in the end, if you don’t fight back and fight back where the war is especially fierce. It is ludicrous to think anyone could consider this a legitimate strategy in warfare and no one who wanted to win a war would appoint that kind of commander.

Is racism a problem? Perhaps. But, it is not what it was in the past. Progress has been made. Don’t take my word for it. Read Shelby Steele, and Thomas Sowell, or listen to some of the other Black Leaders out there who read what’s really going on and are trying to get your attention in order to help you think beyond the sound bites and manipulated media clips that pull your strings just as really as if you were puppets! I, for one, reject the notion that I am racist simply because I’m white. And I reject the notion that all cops are bad because one did something horrific. Identity politics leads to the insanity we are currently seeing. Stop playing their game. You are being played.

If you are a student of history, you will recognize the same tactics used in igniting the French Revolution and the rivers of blood and destruction and desecration that followed. Outsiders came in to stir up the people against law and order, and to incite them to riot. Many, many, many lies were told for that purpose. And people believed them without thinking twice.

My own theory is that the emphasis upon the smaller battles and the discrediting of those who have the courage to fight on the frontlines when it comes to abortion, comes from cowardice and a convicted conscience. We have a nation, and particularly a Church, of deserters, deserters in the battle for life on the frontlines which should have been taken back decades ago! And we have, and will pay a price that is immeasurable. The consequences of our sin will recoil back on us, and have already begun to do so. When it gets worse, and it will, remember why! We let the enemy win!