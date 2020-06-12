JOSEPH RATZINGER, Benedict XVI IS STILL THE POPE OF THE Roman Catholic Church

THE STRANGE CASE OF BXVI’S RENUNCIATION. A NEW EXPLANATION.

Dear friends and enemies fo Stilum Curiae, Giuseppe Pellegrino has translated a very interesting article by Andrea Cionci, from the Italian daily Libero on the renunciation of Joseph Ratzinger. Andrea Cionci is a Art Historian, and writes about History, Archeology and Religion. He has reported from Lebanon adn Aghanistan. You will find first the English text, and then the Italian original article. Enjoy your reading.

The “Resignation” Was Intentionally Written Badly by Ratzinger to Break the Bank

A Latinist friar explains the true meaning of the Latin text that has been falsified by the Vatican

By Andrea Cionci

11 June 2020 – Originally published in Libero

For the past few days there has been discussion on the internet about the critique made of Benedict XVI’s resignation from the papacy by an Italian-American Franciscan Latinist who is an expert in Scholastic texts and in canonical argumentation about the papal resignation. Brother Alexis Bugnolo, who has translated over 9000 pages of Saint Bonaventure from the original Latin and has a mastery of the Church’s language as few others, was interviewed on YouTube by Decimo Toro.

Through an attentive reading of the text of Benedict XVI’s Declaratio of resignation, following a thread of logic, canon law, and the meaning of the original Latin, Brother Bugnolo maintains that the text was written by Benedict, with extreme skill and subtlety, intending that it would eventually be discovered to be invalid. By so doing, Ratzinger permitted the “Saint Gallen Mafia,” the Masonic-progressive ecclesiastical lobby that forced him to abdicate, to take power hastily and so reveal itself. Benedict resigned in such a way that all of the acts, appointments, and changes in doctrine done by the “false church” can eventually be swept away in one fell swoop precisely because of the invalidity of his resignation from the papacy.

For this reason, according to Brother Bugnolo, the Vatican has deliberately falsified the translations of Benedict’s Latin Declaratio, attempting to remedy his intentional flaws in the original text, but in fact thus demonstrating further malice. Forty years ago, John Paul II and then-Cardinal Ratzinger already knew, thanks to the Third Secret of Fatima, that the gay-Masonic lobby of clergy would attempt to seize power, and for this reason they changed the Code of Canon Law in time, setting up an emergency system to “break the bank” in case of usurpation. This, in essence, is Bugnolo’s thesis.

In order to prevent accusations that his reconstruction of events is a conspiracy theory, Brother Alexis cites only the documents from the Vatican website that we have attached below. All of them may be checked at the Vatican website.

It is quite clear that the text of Benedict’s Declaratio contains a number of huge grammatical errors, which were already noted in 2013 by eminent classicists such as Luciano Canfora and Wilfried Stroh. The lack of the majestic plural “nos” which is always used in official documents is already surprising, but Brother Bugnolo, who has translated more than 9000 pages of Saint Bonaventure, has identified forty other linguistic imperfections: verbs that are wrongly declined, “decisionem” being used in place of the correct “consilium,” “vobis” in place of “vobiscum,” the erroneous use of “explorata” to say “investigated,” etc. The complete list may be seen here.

But the biggest problem is the construction of Ratzinger’s text that renders the papal resignation invalid. Since it was reformed by John Paul II and Ratzinger in 1983, the Code of Canon Law requires the resignation of the “munus petrino” – the office, the charge of the papacy that comes from God and from Saint Peter. (Previously, the pope only had to say “renuntio” – “I resign” – and the 1983 modification to the requirement was probably added in order to reinforce possible future papal abdications).

In his Declaratio, Ratzinger writes that his strength, due to advancing age, “is no longer suitable for adequately exercising the munus petrino.” However, he does not say at all that he is renouncing it, but rather, “well aware of the gravity of this act, I declare to renounce the ministry [that is, the exercise] of Bishop of Rome – [declaro me MINISTERIO Episcopi Romae…renuntiare]. Thus at the beginning of the Declaratio he cites the munus in a generic way, but then he formally declares to renounce only the ministerium, which according to many experts is completely useless for the validity of the act. It would be as if a king who was abdicating would say that he is renouncing the exercise of his power without renouncing the throne he obtained by divine right.

Among other things, Ratzinger does not even write “renuntio” but rather “declaro renuntiare,” which does not imply that his resignation is sincere, just as “declaring to love” does not necessarily correspond to “love.” Supposing that Benedict was subjected to pressure – faced with a choice, for example, of either resigning or having the Vatican go bankrupt (on this, refer to the well-known affair of the Vatican SWIFTcode being cancelled and the blocking of Vatican bank accounts that occurred in the weeks preceding the resignation in 2013) – he could have freely chosen to “declare to resign” – which is much different than saying “I freely resign.”

Another question raised by Bugnolo: Why did Ratzinger write that the See would be vacant after 18 days? The act of resignation should render the See vacant either from the moment of either the death or the act of resignation of the pope.

The argument over the word “munus” is not new, and it has been amply addressed by Vittorio Messori, Antonio Socci, and other authoritative Vaticanists. But now Brother Alexis, for the first time, has divulged that in all of the translations of the Declaratio (on the Vatican web site), the word munus is also translated as “ministry,” thus bringing together into one meaning two prerogatives that canon law clearly distinguishes. Brother Bugnolo explains: “Who authorized these translations? Munus should be perfectly translatable into all languages. This is the proof that the Vatican has attempted to annul the fundamental distinction that Pope Benedict, in his recent book-interview “Ein Leben,” has only newly restated, declaring that he still retains the “spiritual office” (spirituelle Zuordnung) having renounced the concrete exercise (konkrete Vollmacht). He is still the reigning pontiff and he continues to wear the white robe, to give the Apostolic Blessing and sign his name P.P., Pontifex Pontificum, the title that belongs to the reigning pope.” (It should be recalled that the only explanation given by Ratzinger for having maintained the white papal robe was that “there were no black robes in his wardrobe.”)

In 2016, Msgr. Giuseppe Sciacca, Bishop-Secretary of the Apostolic Signatura, responded to the argments over munus in an extremely technical article that was completely incomprehensible to non-experts. “Like a clever lawyer,” Brother Bugnolo says, “Sciacca says, correctly, that the power cannot be divided between two popes, but he takes the validity of the resignation for granted and then he avoids the real question. He then says that renouncing the ministerium automatically included renouncing the munus, but in fact this is not true, because Benedict could have easily named a Vicar to manage the ministerium while maintaining his own office, the munus, which is also essential for theological and dogmatic questions, not only for canonical ones, inasmuch as it comes directly from God.”

Then there are other very strange anomalies in the translations published by the Vatican: “I declare that I renounce the ministry of Bishop of Rome, Successor of Saint Peter, entrusted to me by the Cardinals on 19 April 2005, IN SUCH A WAY, that as from 28 February 2013, at 20:00 hours, the See of Rome, the See of Saint Peter, will be vacant.” As Brother Bugnolo specifies, “In such a way” is written by Ratzinger in Latin as “ut” which however ought to be translated as “SO THAT.” In contrast, IN SUCH A WAY would properly be rendered in Latin as “quomodo.”

These are two very different things: “in such a way” presupposes the absolute legal automatism of an act-consequence relationship. In contrast, “so that” can also reveal a hidden intention or a desired effect that is generated on purpose. It is the difference between an external and natural “way” as compared to a subjective “end.”

For example, it is not correct to say: “I put the bait in the trap in such a way that the mouse may be captured,” because it is not a given that the mouse will fall for the deception. Rather, it must be said: “I put the bait in the trap so that the mouse may be captured.”

Let’s imagine for a moment that Benedict was actually forced to abdicate: he writes therefore that “he declares to resign” his “ministry” “SO THAT” the see may be vacant…thus perhaps also through the action of the usurpers. If he had actually written “in such a way” it would have implicitly admitted the validity of his resignation. But in fact, he did not.

Here is another anomaly: Why does Benedict write that the new conclave will have to be convoked “BY THOSE WHOSE COMPETENCE IT IS” and not “by you cardinals”? It sounds like a delegitimization, since it would obviously be the cardinals to whom he was speaking who would have to form the conclave. It is as if the president of the Senate, speaking about a future president of the Republic, would say that he “will have to be elected by those whose competence it is” and not, as is obvious, “by you ministers of parliament.”

Furthermore, Ratzinger does not specify the PRECISE DATE of the new, true conclave for the election of the Pontiff. He says only that it will have to be convoked AFTER THE SEE WILL BE VACANT, which is, really, the moment after his death. This is why the valid election of the new Pontiff would be, in that case, the competence only of SOME CARDINALS, the ones appointed prior to the coming of Bergoglio who are disposed to recognize the “coup” that happened. In fact the cardinals appointed by Bergoglio would not be legally valid, because they came from an invalid pope, because the resignation was invalid. In the event that many more years pass and the “legitimate” cardinals created by Benedict or John Paul II are no longer alive or active, the new Pontiff would have to be chosen by the Roman Church, as in ancient times. Seen in this light, this is why a new conclave would have to be convoked “by those whose competence it is” and not by the cardinals he is addressing. The logic is faultless.

Is this political fiction? Or is it a Declaratio that, while appearing to be botched, reveals itself to be, if read in the right way, a document of unbreakable “Ratzingerian” coherence?

Brother Bugnolo is certain: the errors in the Latin were purposely intended by Ratzinger in order to draw attention to the invalidity of the document and so that, when it was attentively read, the truth would emerge when the time was ripe. The same opinion is held by the Viennese lawyer Arthur H. Lambauer, a noted expert in international law, who had already noted the anomalies in 2013: “I believe that Benedict made mistakes on purpose in order to render his successor invalid, in such a way he would not create anything irrevocable (homosexual marriage, female diaconate, etc.) and so that, if necessary, the successor could be swept away.”

Above all, there is one objective and incontestable fact: in those strange 18 days that passed from the “resignation” to the vacant see (which, as a rule, should start from the resignation) no one was able to or wanted to correct the Declaratiowritten so “badly” by Benedict. Why? And yet it is the specific competence of the cardinals to correct the pope in a caring and filial way, if he is in error. “This demonstrates,” Brother Bugnolo maintains, “that the cardinals were disloyal and blinded in their haste to take power, while other officials of the Apostolic Secretariat, who certainly could not have failed to notice certain errors, were “accomplices” of Benedict who were well aware of the trick, and they remained silent so that one day “the bomb would go off.” In both cases, a usurpation is revealed.”

Let’s consider some objections: “Perhaps Ratzinger does not know Latin well enough or he was already too old to write it well.” It is difficult to believe that the German theologian, who was for fourteen years the head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, who is the author of outstanding writings in Latin, would not know how to master this text. Moreover, the pope is surrounded by excellent Latinists who would have been able to assist him. In February 2013 he was lucid enough to be able to give a spontaneous discourse for 58 minutes. “In any case,” Brother Alexis responds, “the invalidity would remain, because resignation requires not only full mental lucidity but also absolute awareness of canon law.”

Another possible objection is: “Perhaps someone else who does not know Latin well wrote it.” But if the document came from a coercer or a counterfeiter, why would they construct it in such a way that it would be canonically invalid?

A final possible criticism: “Benedict XVI would never deceive anyone.” In fact, Pope Benedict did not deceive anyone, he only wrote a resignation of the ministerium. According to Brother Bugnolo, there are others who have not wanted look at what was actually written and at how Benedict has comported himself since 2013. Thus, they deceived themselves out of their greed for power.

At the first reading, all of this leaves you dazed: it seems absurd, but terribly coherent. In this case, there is no point in launching the usual charge of dismissing it all as a “conspiracy theory” because there are facts here that deserve an explanation that is EQUALLY logical and coherent.

In the secular world, an inheritance can be legally challenged for far less, and yet the question of the validity of the resignation of a pope from the throne of Peter was thought to be all wrapped up very quickly, indeed perhaps too quickly. What happens next? Brother Bugnolo’s arguments are based on the evidence and also provide a motive that explains them. Perhaps they will simply be ignored and derided, or else their author will probably begin to undergo a series of attacks ad personam. We will see what happens.

Translated by Giuseppe Pellegrino @pellegrino2020

Original Latin Version of Benedict XVI

Fratres carissimi

Non solum propter tres canonizationes ad hoc Consistorium vos convocavi, sed etiam ut vobis decisionem magni momenti pro Ecclesiae vita communicem. Conscientia mea iterum atque iterum coram Deo explorata ad cognitionem certam perveni vires meas ingravescente aetate non iam aptas esse ad MUNUS Petrinum aeque administrandum.

Bene conscius sum hoc munus secundum suam essentiam spiritualem non solum agendo et loquendo exsequi debere, sed non minus patiendo et orando. Attamen in mundo nostri temporis rapidis mutationibus subiecto et quaestionibus magni ponderis pro vita fidei perturbato ad navem Sancti Petri gubernandam et ad annuntiandum Evangelium etiam vigor quidam corporis et animae necessarius est, qui ultimis mensibus in me modo tali minuitur, ut incapacitatem meam ad ministerium mihi commissum bene administrandum agnoscere debeam. Quapropter bene conscius ponderis huius actus plena libertate declaro me MINISTERIO Episcopi Romae, Successoris Sancti Petri, mihi per manus Cardinalium die 19 aprilis MMV commisso renuntiare ita ut a die 28 februarii MMXIII, hora 20, sedes Romae, sedes Sancti Petri vacet et Conclave ad eligendum novum Summum Pontificem ab his quibus competit convocandum esse.

Fratres carissimi, ex toto corde gratias ago vobis pro omni amore et labore, quo mecum pondus ministerii mei portastis et veniam peto pro omnibus defectibus meis. Nunc autem Sanctam Dei Ecclesiam curae Summi eius Pastoris, Domini nostri Iesu Christi confidimus sanctamque eius Matrem Mariam imploramus, ut patribus Cardinalibus in eligendo novo Summo Pontifice materna sua bonitate assistat. Quod ad me attinet etiam in futuro vita orationi dedicata Sanctae Ecclesiae Dei toto ex corde servire velim.

English Translation taken from the Official Vatican website

Dear Brothers,

I have convoked you to this Consistory, not only for the three canonizations, but also to communicate to you a decision of great importance for the life of the Church. After having repeatedly examined my conscience before God, I have come to the certainty that my strengths, due to an advanced age, are no longer suited to an adequate exercise of the Petrine MINISTRY.

I am well aware that this ministry, due to its essential spiritual nature, must be carried out not only with words and deeds, but no less with prayer and suffering. However, in today’s world, subject to so many rapid changes and shaken by questions of deep relevance for the life of faith, in order to govern the barque of Saint Peter and proclaim the Gospel, both strength of mind and body are necessary, strength which in the last few months, has deteriorated in me to the extent that I have had to recognize my incapacity to adequately fulfill the MINISTRY entrusted to me. For this reason, and well aware of the seriousness of this act, with full freedom I declare that I renounce the ministry of Bishop of Rome, Successor of Saint Peter, entrusted to me by the Cardinals on 19 April 2005, in such a way, that as from 28 February 2013, at 20:00 hours, the See of Rome, the See of Saint Peter, will be vacant and a Conclave to elect the new Supreme Pontiff will have to be convoked by those whose competence it is.

Dear Brothers, I thank you most sincerely for all the love and work with which you have supported me in my ministry and I ask pardon for all my defects. And now, let us entrust the Holy Church to the care of Our Supreme Pastor, Our Lord Jesus Christ, and implore his holy Mother Mary, so that she may assist the Cardinal Fathers with her maternal solicitude, in electing a new Supreme Pontiff. With regard to myself, I wish to also devotedly serve the Holy Church of God in the future through a life dedicated to prayer.

Da qualche giorno, circolano in rete le denunce di un francescano italoamericano, latinista, esperto in Scolastica e in argomentazioni canoniche sulla rinuncia papale, che, intervistato dallo youtuber Decimo Toro, sta diffondendo i contenuti esplosivi del suo sito http://www.fromrome.info. Frà Alexis Bugnolo, questo il suo nome, ha tradotto oltre 9000 pagine latine da San Bonaventura e padroneggia la lingua della Chiesa come pochi.

Il frate, leggendo attentamente la Declaratio di rinuncia di Benedetto XVI, seguendo un filo rosso fra logica, diritto canonico e lingua latina, ritiene che sia stata da lui scritta, con estrema abilità e sottigliezza, appositamente perché nel tempo venisse scoperta invalida. In questo modo, Ratzinger ha permesso alla “Mafia di San Gallo”, la lobby massonico-progressista ecclesiastica che lo aveva costretto ad abdicare, di prendere frettolosamente il potere e di svelarsi. Benedetto ha fatto così in modo che tutti gli atti, le nomine e i cambiamenti nella dottrina operati dalla “falsa chiesa” possano essere spazzati via in un sol colpo proprio per l’invalidità della sua rinuncia al papato. Per questo il Vaticano– secondo frà Bugnolo – ha deliberatamente falsificato, nelle traduzioni in lingua straniera, la Declaratio latina di Benedetto, tentando di porre rimedio alle sue falle intenzionali, ma dimostrando, così, ulteriore dolo. Quarant’anni fa, Giovanni Paolo II e l’allora card. Ratzinger sapevano già, dal terzo Segreto di Fatima, che le lobby gay-massoniche del clero avrebbero tentato di prendere il potere, per questo avevano cambiato per tempo il Codice di diritto canonico predisponendo un sistema di emergenza per far saltare il banco in caso di usurpazione.

Questa la tesi. Per prevenire le accuse di complottismo alla sua ricostruzione, frate Alexis cita solo i documenti dal sito del Vaticano che copiamo-incolliamo di seguito. Tutti possono controllare con un clic su http://www.vatican.va.

E’ del tutto assodato che nel testo della Declaratio di Benedetto sono contenuti alcuni grossolani errori grammaticali, notati già nel 2013 da eminenti classicisti come Luciano Canfora e Wilfried Stroh. Se già stupisce la mancanza del plurale maiestatico usato nei documenti ufficiali, frà Bugnolo, già traduttore di oltre 9000 pagine di San Bonaventura, ha però notato una quarantina di altre imperfezioni linguistiche: verbi declinati male, “decisionem” al posto del corretto “consilium”, “vobis” al posto di “vobiscum”, l’uso erroneo di “explorata” per dire “indagata”, etc. Per l’elenco completo: https://fromrome.info/2020/06/10/clamorous-errors-in-the-latin-of-the-renunciation-2/

Ma il grosso problema è la costruzione del testo di Ratzinger che renderebbe invalida la rinuncia al papato. A partire dal 1983, infatti, il Diritto canonico esige la rinuncia al “MUNUS petrino”, ovvero all’ufficio, alla carica del Pontefice che deriva da Dio e da San Pietro. (Prima, al papa bastava solamente dire “rinuncio” e tale modifica fu aggiunta probabilmente per blindare eventuali future abdicazioni papali).

Ratzinger scrive nella Declaratio che le sue forze, a causa dell’età, “non sono più adatte per esercitare in modo adeguato il MUNUS petrino”. Tuttavia, non scrive affatto di rinunciarvi, ma piuttosto: “ben consapevole della gravità di questo atto, DICHIARO DI RINUNCIARE AL “MINISTERO” (cioè all’esercizio) di Vescovo di Roma”. All’inizio, quindi, cita il Munus in modo generico, ma formalmente poi dichiara di rinunciare solo al Ministerium, a detta di molti, del tutto inutile per la validità dell’atto. Come se un re, abdicando, dicesse di rinunciare a esercitare il potere pratico senza rinunciare al trono ottenuto per diritto divino.

Tra l’altro, Ratzinger non scrive nemmeno “rinuncio”, bensì “dichiaro di rinunciare”, il che non implica che la sua rinuncia sia sincera, così come “dichiarare di amare”, non corrisponde per forza ad “amare”. Ipotizzando che Benedetto sia stato sottoposto a pressioni, posto di fronte a una scelta, ad esempio fra le dimissioni e la bancarotta vaticana (per questo si rimandi alla nota vicenda del codice swift e del blocco dei conti bancari vaticani) egli potrebbe aver LIBERAMENTE SCELTO DI “DICHIARARE DI RINUNCIARE”. Una cosa molto diversa dal dire “liberamente rinuncio”.

Altro interrogativo sollevato da Bugnolo: perché Ratzinger scrive che la sede sarà vacante dopo 18 giorni? Eppure la rinuncia dovrebbe rendere la sede vacante fin dalla morte o dall’atto di rinuncia del papa.

La polemica sul Munus non è nuova e se ne sono occupati ampiamente Vittorio Messori, Antonio Socci e autorevoli vaticanisti, ma Frà Alexis, per primo, ha divulgato che, in tutte le traduzioni della Declaratio (sul sito vaticano), anche il Munus viene tradotto con “ministero”, accorpando quindi in un unico significato due prerogative che il diritto canonico ha ben distinto. Spiega frà Bugnolo: “Chi li ha autorizzati? Munus sarebbe perfettamente traducibile in tutte le lingue. Questa è la prova che il Vaticano ha tentato di annullare la fondamentale distinzione che papa Benedetto, nella sua recente intervista “Ein Leben”, ha pure nuovamente ribadito dichiarando come tuttora egli mantenga per sé l’”incarico spirituale”(spirituelle Zuordnung) avendo rinunciato all’esercizio concreto (konkrete Vollmacht). E’ ancora il papa regnante e infatti continua a indossare la veste bianca, a impartire la benedizione apostolica e a firmarsi P.P., Pontifex Pontificum, titolo che spetta al papa regnante”. (Va ricordato che l’unica spiegazione fornita da Ratzinger per aver mantenuto la veste bianca fu che non “aveva vesti nere nel suo armadio”).

Alla querelle sul Munus aveva risposto nel 2016, in un articolo estremamente tecnico, del tutto incomprensibile per i non addetti ai lavori, Mons. Giuseppe Sciacca, vescovo e segretario della Segnatura apostolica. “Come un furbo avvocato – dice frà Bugnolo – Sciacca dice, giustamente, che il potere non può essere diviso fra due papi, ma dà per scontata la validità della rinuncia ed elude la vera questione. Dice poi che rinunciare al Ministerium comporta rinunciare automaticamente anche al Munus, ma questo non è affatto vero perché Benedetto avrebbe potuto benissimo nominare un Vicario per gestire il Ministerium e mantenere la propria carica, il Munus, che è essenziale anche per questioni teologiche e dogmatiche, non solo canonistiche, in quanto proviene da Dio”.

Vi sono poi altre stranissime anomalie nella traduzione italiana pubblicata dal Vaticano: “dichiaro di rinunciare al ministero di Vescovo di Roma, Successore di San Pietro, a me affidato per mano dei Cardinali il 19 aprile 2005, IN MODO CHE, dal 28 febbraio 2013, alle ore 20,00, la sede di Roma, la sede di San Pietro, sarà vacante”.

Come specifica frà Bugnolo: “In modo che”, in latino è scritto da Ratzinger con UT che però deve essere tradotto con AFFINCHE’. Diversamente, “in modo che” si deve tradurre, invece, con “QUOMODO”.

Sono due cose molto differenti: “in modo che” presuppone l’assoluto, legale automatismo di un rapporto atto-conseguenza. “Affinché” invece può rivelare anche un intento nascosto o un effetto voluto, ingenerato appositamente. La differenza che passa tra un “modo” esterno e naturale rispetto a un “fine” soggettivo.

Ad esempio, non è corretto dire: “Metto l’esca nella trappola in modo che il topo sia catturato” perché non è detto che il topo caschi nell’inganno. Si deve piuttosto dire: “Metto l’esca nella trappola affinché il topo sia catturato”.

Immaginiamo per un attimo che, realmente, Benedetto sia stato costretto all’abdicazione: lui scrive quindi che “dichiara di rinunciare” al suo “ministero” “AFFINCHE’” la sede sia vacante… quindi forse anche per l’azione degli usurpatori. Se avesse scritto realmente “in modo che” avrebbe implicitamente ammesso la validità della sua rinuncia. Così, no.

Altra anomalia: perché Benedetto scrive che il nuovo conclave dovrà essere convocato “DA COLORO A CUI COMPETE” e non “da Voi cardinali”? Suona come una delegittimazione, dato che sarebbero ovviamente i cardinali a cui si rivolge a dover formare il conclave. Come se il presidente del Senato, parlando di un futuro presidente della Repubblica dicesse che questi “dovrà essere votato da coloro a cui compete” e non, come ovvio, “da voi parlamentari”.

Ratzinger, inoltre, non specifica la DATA PRECISA del nuovo, vero conclave per l’elezione del Pontefice. Dice solo che questo dovrà essere convocato DOPO CHE LA SEDE SARA’ VACANTE, cioè realmente, il momento successivo alla sua morte. Ecco perché l’elezione valida del nuovo Pontefice COMPETEREBBE, in quel caso, solo ad ALCUNI CARDINALI, quelli nominati prima dell’avvento di Bergoglio e disposti a riconoscere l’avvenuto “golpe”. Infatti le nomine cardinalizie di Bergoglio non sarebbero legalmente valide, perché emanate da un papa invalido, poiché invalida è stata la rinuncia. Nel caso passassero ancora molti anni e non rimanessero vivi e attivi cardinali “legittimi”, nominati da Benedetto o da Giovanni Paolo II, il nuovo Pontefice dovrebbe essere scelto dalla Chiesa romana, come nei tempi più antichi. Ecco perché, in questa ottica, un nuovo conclave dovrebbe essere convocato “da coloro a cui compete” e non ai cardinali cui lui si rivolge. Non fa una piega.

Fantapolitica o una Declaratio apparentemente pasticciata che, però letta nel modo giusto, si rivela di adamantina, “ratzingeriana” coerenza?

Frà Bugnolo è sicuro: gli errori di latino sono stati voluti apposta da Ratzinger per attirare l’attenzione sull’invalidità del documento e per far emergere, a una attenta lettura, la verità quando i tempi sarebbero stati maturi. Dello stesso avviso è l’avvocato viennese Arthur H. Lambauer, noto esperto di diritto internazionale, che già nel 2013, aveva notato le anomalie: “Ritengo che Benedetto abbia commesso errori di proposito per rendere invalido il successore in modo che non creasse nulla di irrevocabile (matrimoni gay, diaconato femminile etc.) e nel caso, spazzarlo via”.

Su tutto, un dato oggettivo e incontestabile: in quegli strani 18 giorni che passano dalla “rinuncia” alla sede vacante (che pure, a regola, dovrebbe scattare dalla rinuncia) nessuno ha potuto o voluto correggere la Declaratio scritta da Benedetto così “malamente”. Perché? Eppure è compito specifico dei cardinali correggere il papa, in modo premuroso e filiale, ove sbagliasse. “Questo dimostra – sostiene frà Bugnolo – che i cardinali erano sleali e accecati dalla fretta di prendere il potere e che forse alcuni di loro, come anche alcuni funzionari della Segreteria Apostolica cui non potevano sfuggire certi errori, erano “complici” di Benedetto e, ben consapevoli del trucco, hanno taciuto affinché un giorno “scoppiasse la bomba”. In entrambi i casi si rivela un’usurpazione”.

E veniamo alle possibili obiezioni: “Ratzinger non conosce approfonditamente il latino o era già troppo anziano per scriverlo bene”. Difficile che il teologo tedesco, per 14 anni a capo della Congregazione per la Dottrina della fede, già autore di eccellenti scritti in latino, non sapesse padroneggiarlo. Peraltro, il papa è circondato da eccellenti latinisti che avrebbero potuto supportarlo. Nel febbraio 2013 era, poi, lucido tanto da poter tenere un discorso a braccio di 58 minuti. “In ogni caso, l’invalidità resterebbe – risponde frate Alexis – perché la rinuncia impone non solo piena lucidità mentale, ma anche assoluta consapevolezza del diritto canonico”.

Altra prevedibile contestazione: “Glielo ha scritto qualcun altro che non sa bene il latino”. Ma se il documento provenisse da un coercitore o da un falsario, perché costruirlo in modo da essere canonicamente invalido?

Ultima critica eventuale: “Benedetto XVI non ingannerebbe mai nessuno”. Infatti, papa Benedetto non ha ingannato nessuno, ha solo scritto una rinuncia al ministerium. Secondo frà Bugnolo, sono altri che non hanno voluto vedere cosa c’era scritto realmente e come lui si è comportato fino ad oggi. Così, si sono ingannati da soli per la loro avidità di potere.

A una prima lettura, tutto ciò lascia frastornati: sembra assurdo, ma terribilmente coerente. A nulla vale, in questo caso, sbandierare la solita categoria difensiva del “complottismo” perché qui ci sono dati di fatto che meritano una spiegazione ALTRETTANTO logica e alternativa.

Nel mondo laico, a livello giuridico si possono impugnare dei lasciti per molto meno, eppure la questione sulla validità della rinuncia di un papa al soglio di Pietro è stata liquidata molto, forse troppo in fretta. Prossimi scenari? Le argomentazioni di frà Bugnolo, che hanno pure un loro perché e si appoggiano su evidenze, forse saranno semplicemente ignorate, derise o il loro autore probabilmente comincerà a subire una serie di attacchi ad personam. Staremo a vedere.

