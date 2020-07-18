THIS EXPLAINS A LOT

For those of you out there who may not know….

MEET WARREN WILHELM JR,

Born with a silver spoon in his mouth, parents had to leave federal jobs because they were communist. He left college to go to Nicaragua in the 80’s and greatly admired the Soviet backed Socialist Sandinista.

He returned to America and joined the Nicaragua Solidarity Movement of New York whose goal was to end capitalism and replace it with Democratic Socialism.

When married in 94 he honeymooned in Cuba.

Said he is very proud of his Marxist work and has worked for both of the Clinton’s campaigns.

In 2001 he changed his name to Bill DeBlasio

Pass this around… far and wide. This is the kind of ilk we’re dealing with and the source of the problems we find ourselves in.