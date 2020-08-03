DR. JUDY MIKOVITS WARNS THAT IT IS LIKELH THAT MOST OF THE PEOPLE WHO TAKE THE CORONA VIRUS VACINE WILL DIE….50 MILLION PEOPLE

|Share Our Stories! – Click Here
|Dr. Judy Mikovits Says That It’s Likely That Most
Who Take The Vaccine Will Die…50 Million
|By Dr. Betty Martini, D.Hum.
7-31-20
|This may be one of the most important articles I’ve ever written. With all the fear mongering about the corona virus plague it has obviously been known this was intentional as its been advertised by Bill Gates it would come at this time and it was funded. No need to add all the volume of videos and emails you can google but here’s one for reference https://goldenageofgaia.com/ 2020/04/18/dr-rashid-buttar- exposes-bill-gates-dr-fauci- and-falsified-pandemic- numbers/
I’m concerned that every single person who tested the vaccine, 100%, had reactions and now Dr. Judy Mikovits says in this video probably all who take the vaccine, especially if mandated, 50 million people, will die. You may remember in developing this virus she was asked to make it more dangerous where it would kill faster and when she refused to sign manipulated data was thrown in jail. When released she was told she would be returned if she told anyone. Instead she wrote the book and set up an organization to educate physicians. They tried to silence her by trying to discredit her. She is a brave woman, a virologist, and simply came out stronger making a documentary, “Plandemic” and constantly being interviewed. Here is the video about the vaccine.
https ://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/ search?fr=yhs-iba-1&hsimp=yhs- 1&hspart=iba&p=dr.+judy+ mikovits#action=view&id=22& vid= 44450d01e0f4d62897d02313788212 6e
Two days ago I released a video from the front line physicians saying they had a cure for the corona virus and one physician said she was outraged by the censorship and they were curing all their patients and nobody died and no one was wearing a mask. She was appalled she was threatened for giving the facts and letting people know there was a cure. Meanwhile Big Pharma wants it off the market. The video was going viral and immediately was censored, even the one I had. Today all the doctors who had the original press conference came back and said they would not put up with the censorship and told who censored and again said they had the cure for the corona virus. They were infuriated because they are on the front line and curing the corona virus. One doctor said you can’t shut up all the doctors, and even ask your own physician. Here is the video today from all these physicians: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=cY0TH-DTYEI&feature=youtu.be What is the cure? HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE and zinc they mentioned. You may remember that Dr. Russell Blaylock listed the things you take and it included zinc because it stops mutation.
Here is an interesting subject completely apart from the subject of the plague. I have an anticancer cure I used and published in two of Dr. Leonard Coldwell’s books: “The Only Answer to Cancer” and “The Only Answer to The Only Cancer Patient Cure”. It’s mainly herbs but it has one drug – Quinine. You use to be able to get it in the drug store without a prescription. People used it for things like leg cramps. Once the FDA found out about the formula Quinine could only be gotten by prescription. That was no problem as patients just asked their physician for an Rx. Then a note came out that you could only prescribe it for malaria and other devastating diseases. I wondered what was the big deal about Quinine.
Of interest is that Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial drug derived from quinine. Herbalist Earl Rayburn had 800 letters from victims who were dying of cancer who were cured on my formula. The FDA found out he supplied the herbs to make the formula so they sent the Forestry to kill his acreage of herbs. It’s a small town and so many people know each other. One of the men from the Forestry came to Earl and said: “I have to apologize for what we did. The FDA made us do it, Big Pharma said they couldn’t have cancer cured.” They were basically trying to kill black snake root that grows there and Earl tried to buy it on the Internet but it turned out to be Rhubarb. Earl bought herbs trying to keep the formula going but the FDA fined him $75,000 and then made him sign a paper he wouldn’t tell anyone. Then they expunged the record.
Earl is dead today. His wife didn’t know why he died but I told her I had promised him I would expose the FDA for what they did and published it so his children would know what a great man their father was trying to help all he met. I named the formula for my mother, Eve Geller, who died of breast cancer. Simply, cancer cannot live in purified blood. Big Pharma pushes chemotherapy even though studies show all it does is spread the disease. It killed my mother.
Hydroxychloroquine is also used for Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis, This is where aspartame is a connection. As Dr. James Bowen said: ” The ability of methyl alcohol/formaldehyde to create antigenicity, especially as combined in APM molecules is so great as to cause severe autoimmune reactions to the tissues deformed by formaldehyde polymerization, adduct formation. The immune system turns against the victim’s tissues: Lupus.”
I also wrote a paper on aspartame and the corona virus: https://rense.com/general96/ aspartame-inflames- coronavirus.php
Today the aspartame pandemic is called Rumsfeld’s Plague. The medical text on it is “Aspartame Disease: An Ignored Epidemic” by H. J. Roberts, M.D., Other texts are “While Science Sleeps: A Sweetener Kills” by Dr. Woodrow Monte and “Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills by Dr. Russell Blaylock.
I sincerely hope the above information will help the public. You no longer can just accept what people say, you must do your own research. Scientific fraud so many times results in death. In reading about the plague of 1918 an article exclaimed it was the cure that killed so many. Dr. Cameron Kyle- Sidell of New York is warning that critically ill coronavirus patients are being inadvertently harmed by the very same breathing machines being used to keep them alive. He said 50% died.
In the case of the corona virus they have censoring of information that may save your life and threatening of physicians. You must do your own research. Here is a report from “No Fake News” on the drug: https://blog.nomorefakenews. com/2020/07/30/hcq-covid-fda- and-pharma-and-all-its-whores/
Stephen Fox, (Mission Possible New Mexico and Founder, United Nations Santa Fe) has filed a brief with the International Court of Justice on aspartame. https://www.opednews.com/ articles/Brief-Submission-for- Inter-by-Stephen-Fox-92- Aspartame-Poisoning-Symptoms- According-To-Fda_Arthur-Hull- Hayes-Fda-Commissioner- Approved-Aspart_Donald- Rumsfeld_Dr-Betty-Martini- Founder-Mission-Possible- 200729-410.html
The Aspartame Pandemic or Rumsfeld’s Plague is pure genocide, and is being used unlabeled. People have been dropping dead, going blind and suffering with methanol poisoning for 40 years from aspartame. The FDA is blaming it on a small amount of methanol in hand sanitizers: https://www.dermatologytimes. com/view/fda-expands-toxic- hand-sanitizer-list
Look for the facts. If you see someone calling people names, trying to discredit them and making them out as a conspiracy theorist its usually the modus operandi of industry.
Sincerely,
Dr. Betty Martini, D.Hum, Founder
Mission Possible World Health Intl
9270 River Club Parkway
Duluth, Georgia 30097
770 242-2599
www.mpwhi.com
More information on www.wnho.net and www.holisticmed.com/aspartame
-
Archives
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- BY NOVEMBER SEVERAL FACTORS MAY BE TRENDING IN TRUMP’S FAVOR
- ROBERT KENEDY SPEAKS
- In the stretch run of the 2016 campaign, President Obama authorized his administration’s investigative agencies to monitor his party’s opponent in the presidential election, on the pretext that Donald Trump was a clandestine agent of Russia. Realizing this was a gravely serious allegation for which there was laughably insufficient predication, administration officials kept Trump’s name off the investigative files. That way, they could deny that they were doing what they did. Then they did it . . . and denied it.
- A DEPRESSING JOURNEY INTO THE DECLINE AND FALL OF AMERICAN GOVERNMENT UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA
- HEALTH OF YOUR FINANCES IS USUALLY MORE IMPORTANT THAN HEALTH OF SOCIETY
Top Posts & Pages
- DR. JUDY MIKOVITS WARNS THAT IT IS LIKELH THAT MOST OF THE PEOPLE WHO TAKE THE CORONA VIRUS VACINE WILL DIE....50 MILLION PEOPLE
- ROBERT KENEDY SPEAKS
- THE DESTRUCTION OF AMERICAN'S COLLEGES
- A DEPRESSING JOURNEY INTO THE DECLINE AND FALL OF AMERICAN GOVERNMENT UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA
- In the stretch run of the 2016 campaign, President Obama authorized his administration’s investigative agencies to monitor his party’s opponent in the presidential election, on the pretext that Donald Trump was a clandestine agent of Russia. Realizing this was a gravely serious allegation for which there was laughably insufficient predication, administration officials kept Trump’s name off the investigative files. That way, they could deny that they were doing what they did. Then they did it . . . and denied it.
- ABOUT ME
- HEALTH OF YOUR FINANCES IS USUALLY MORE IMPORTANT THAN HEALTH OF SOCIETY
- PEDOPHILIA IS NOT JUST A PROBLEM FOR THE CHURCH IN AMERICA, IT IS A WORLDWIDE PROBLEM AS THIS REPORT FROM AUSTRALIA INDICATES
- IF YOU ARE NOT BLIND DO NOT FOLLOW SOMEONE WHO MAY BE BLIND
- BY NOVEMBER SEVERAL FACTORS MAY BE TRENDING IN TRUMP'S FAVOR
Top Clicks
John Erlinger 949 496 7450
When POTUS starting taking on big pharma, it confirmed to me that he is legit. Pharma is the most evil mafia in the world. Trump has guts!!! May God protect him!
Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android