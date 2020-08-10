MEET U.S. SENATOR DIANNE FEINSTEIN, THE VERY BEST ARGUMENT FOR TERM LIMITS

..THIS IS THE CALIFORNIA SENATOR WHO HAS SERVED IN THE SENATE FOR 3 DECADES–WHO HAS LEVERAGED HER “PUBLIC SERVICE” IN HER FAMILY’S SERVICE BEYOND ALL IMAGINATION: MOST RECENTLY DELEGATING THE SALE OF ALL EXTRANEOUS US POSTAL REAL ESTATE TO HER HUSBAND, TIBETAN CONSUL GENERAL, RICHARD BLUM…THE COMMISSION ALONE PROMISING TO BE $1.3 BILLION (!!!!)…NEVER WENT OUT TO BID; NEVER PICKED UP BY THE MEDIA; NEVER ASKED ABOUT NEPOTISM , GREED AND MORALITY…. THIS IS THE SENATOR WHO FOR YEARS HAD THE CHINESE DRIVER WHO WAS FOUND TO BE A CHINESE SPY /INFORMER…………FOR WHOM? DIANE OR THE CCP??? THIS IS THE SENATOR WHO NAMED HER HUSBAND, RICHRD BLUM, TIBETAN CONSUL FOR SAN FRANCISCO…WITH AN OFFICE AND PERKS PAID FOR BY US CITIZENS……INCLUDING ACCESS TO FREE TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM WASHINGTON…TO VISIT HIS WIFE WHO RARELY RETURNED TO SF–OR TO LOBBY HIS BUSINESS INTERESTS?? DIANE IS THE SECOND RICHEST SENATOR???—MOST PROBABLY AMONG THE RICHEST EVER TO SERVE……..!!! THANKS TO HER LEVERAGING HER POSITION ON THE PAYROLL OF US TAX PAYERS…NANCY PELOSI HAS TAKEN A PAGE–OR MORE–FROM FEINSTEIN’S PLAYBOOK–OR IS IT THE OTHER WAY AROUND??? THE PRESS NEVER REPORTED THE BACKROOM MACHINATIONS OF THESE TWO…AND WHO MORE…???

Here is a letter Maura Moynihan sent to Senator Dianne Feinstein regarding her vigorous defense of Communist China in the Senate Judiciary Committe last week:

Dear Senator Feinstein,

I have known you since 1992, when you won your first term as Democratic Senator from California. You served with my late father Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Democrat of New York. I am writing to express my shock, nay, horror, when I listened to your vigorous defense of Communist China in the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, when you stated; “We hold China as a potential trading partner, as a country that has pulled tens of millions of people out of poverty in a short period of time and as a country growing into a respectable nation. I deeply believe that.”

You made no mention of the death and destruction wrought by the deadly virus from Wuhan which the Chinese authorities deliberately covered up and allowed to spread across the USA. To date the virus has killed more than 150,000 American citizens and caused unspeakable economic and psychological carnage, which Chinese Communist officials have celebrated in official statements, stating “Go ahead and Die USA!” Do you deeply believe that this is the conduct of a “respectable nation?”

China’s rise has lifted millions out of poverty, but its growth has come at a fearsome price for the Chinese people. You stated that you “have been to China and I know China well.” So, you know the Chinese Communist Party’s grotesque record of crimes against humanity, because it is well known. You know that the Chinese government holds millions of its citizens in massive concentration camps where they are subject to slave labor, torture, slaughter and deprivation that would make a Nazi proud. You know that the Chinese Communists imprison and murder their citizens for the crime of “counterrevolutionary thought” the sentence imposed on 2010 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo, a poet and author, who died in a Chinese jail in 2017. You know that China’s operates a multibillion dollar organ transplant industry, where organs are carved from the bodies of living political prisoners. Does this support your assertion that China is a “respectable nation?”

In 1979 when you served as Mayor of San Francisco you made Shanghai your Sister City, and you are known to be a close friend of Jiang Zemin, who in 1999 created his Gestapo – the PLAC – to persecute people of faith and critics the Chinese Communist Party. In 2014 Jiang was found guilty of genocide in Tibet in the Spanish High Court. Your husband Richard Blum is the director of the American Himalayan Foundation so you know that that China has just started a border war with India from Occupied Tibet, and that the Chinese Communist Party – CCP- will torture a child if they are caught with a photograph of the exiled Dalai Lama. You also know that Communist China has built thousands of hydro dams in Tibet, thereby stealing and weaponizing Asia’s water supply. And of course, you know how the CCP violated its pledges to Hong Kong and now rules the city with CCP law, not English Common Law. Is this how you define the conduct of a “respectable nation?”

You supported President Clinton’s delinking of trade and human rights in 1994, stating that holding China to international standards of conduct was “unproductive” and that such measure would “inflame Beijing’s insecurities.” Are you more concerned about preserving financial support from Big Tech companies in Silicon Valley, which openly collaborate with the CCP to further enslave their people? Official records show that you are the 2nd wealthiest member of the Senate, with a net worth of $94 million. Is your vigorous defense of the CCP due to your husband Richard Blum’s firm Newbridge Capital earning millions by investing US pension funds and more in China?

As Democratic Senator from California, you have sworn to defend the United States from “all enemies foreign and domestic.” For decades, the CCP has declared the United States “Enemy #1” in official statements, laying out their plans to “destroy the US from within.” This is happening in every sphere of our society, in plain sight. Have the standards of conduct and human dignity fallen so low that the Senior Democratic Senator from California, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, hails Communist China as a “respectable nation” with such brazen confidence, as our country has been brought to its knees by the CCP Virus, assured that not only will nobody notice, but worse, nobody will care?

Senator Feinstein, which side are you on?

I await your timely response.

Sincerely,Maura Moynihan