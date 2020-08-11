THE NUMBER OF PRIESTS WHO ARE WILLING TO RISK CENSURE FOR DECLARING THE VALIDITY OF THE PONTIFICATE OF Pope Benedict XVI AND THE INVALIDITY OF A PONTIFICATE OF JORGE BERGOLIO CONTINUES TO GROW

MORE THAN 20 PRIESTS WORLD WIDE DECLARE FOR POPE BENEDICT XVI
by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
The clergy in communion with Pope Benedict XVI, who are publicly known, comprise Archbishop Lenga (Poland), Bishop Gracida (Texas, USA), Don Alessandro Minutella (Palermo), Don Enrico Roncaglia (Treviso), Don Enrico Bernasconi (Puglia), Don Francesco D’Erasmus (Civitavecchia), Father Walter Covens (Carribean), and two priests from Colombia and Equador, and most recently Father Leatherby(California, USA). Those with names in bold face, have had the merit and honor before God and men to be “excommunicated” by their Bergoglian Bishop for preaching the truth of the fraud perpetrated by Bergoglio in 2013.
But now there has been brought to my attention more than 20 other priests throughout the world who have declared for Pope Benedict XVI. They recognize that Pope Benedict never renounced the papacy, because what he did on Feb. 11, 2013 did not fulfill the requirements of canon law — requirements which cannot be changed by interpreting them away.
But this is just the number of priests who are known by others than myself. I personally know of that there are entire religious communities of priests who all offer their masses in communion with Pope Benedict XVI and who reject Bergoglio as the pope.
And those numbers will continue to grow, as the absurdity of Bergoglio as pope becomes more and more impossible to ignore.
If I know some 100+ priests who have declared for Pope Benedict XVI, then surely there are 1000s, because my sources of information are small.
Let us pray for all these priests. May God give them the courage to speak in public. The very salvation of the Church requires it.
That is good. As soon as Father Ratzinger dies, they will immediately become sedevacantists.
Those who have been excommunicated risk their salvation. I would not do, if I were a priest, what Father Leatherby has done in the Sacramento diocese.
This is what Sacramento Bishop published in regard to Fr. Leatherby’s excommunication.
https://www.scd.org/news/letter-faithful-regarding-fr-jeremy-leatherby
August 07, 2020
Bishop Jaime Soto
Dear Friends in Christ,
Fr. Jeremy Leatherby has placed himself and others in a state of schism with the Roman Catholic Church. By his words and actions, Fr. Leatherby has incurred a latae sententiae (automatic) excommunication. This means that by his own volition he has separated himself from communion with the Roman Pontiff, Pope Francis, and other members of the Catholic Church.
Fr. Leatherby has violated my instructions by offering Mass and teaching publicly to a number of the faithful. He has instructed them against the legitimacy of His Holiness, Pope Francis. He has substituted the Holy Father’s name with the name of his predecessor, and omitted my name during the recitation of the Eucharistic Prayer while offering Mass. After obstinately not responding to a number of my inquiries by telephone and correspondence, he has now confirmed his schismatic stance. Because of the grave scandal of these actions I have no recourse but to announce publicly the consequence of his decisions: He has brought upon himself an automatic latae sententiae excommunication.
Prior to these lamentable events, there has been an on-going canonical process concerning other alleged behaviors by Fr. Jeremy Leatherby in violation of priestly promises. This process admittedly has been long, is still continuing, and is in the hands of other ecclesiastical authorities. The events by which he has excommunicated himself are unrelated to these previous allegations and the ensuing investigation. These are two separate issues.
Both clergy and faithful are instructed to refrain from any further attempt by Fr. Leatherby to offer the Mass or other sacraments. Join me in praying for his reconciliation and return to full communion with the Roman Catholic Church.
May the intercession of our Blessed Mother Mary help Fr. Leatherby to repent of the harm he has inflicted on the Church. With maternal solicitude, may she gather us together into the one communion of the Church, holy and purified by the blood of the Lamb, her Son, Jesus.
Respectfully,
+Jaime Soto
Bishop of Sacramento
How is Bishop Gracida after his operation? We are looking forward to his recovery.