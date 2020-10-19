IF THE CONTENT OF HUNTER BIDEN’S COMPUTER HARD DRIVE HAD BEEN RELEASED WHEN IT WAS RECEIVED BY THE FBI IN NOVEMBER 2019 Bernie Sanders WOULD NOW BE THE Democratic Party NOMINEE FOR PRESIDENT

Steve Bannon: “If the Content of the [Biden] Hard Drive had been Released [by the FBI]… Bernie Sanders would be the Democratic Party Nominee”

October 19, 2020

Former President Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon told Revolver News, “If the content of the hard drive had been released when received in November 2019, there would have been no impeachment of Trump, and Bernie Sanders would be the Democratic Party nominee”:

“The President must confront the director of the FBI on why the information housed on this hard drive was not moved on immediately. If the content of the hard drive had been released when received in November 2019, there would have been no impeachment of Trump, and Bernie Sanders would be the Democratic Party nominee. This confrontation should take place this weekend in the Oval Office. If FBI Director Wray doesn’t have a bulletproof reason he should be fired in the room.” [https://mundabor.wordpress.com/2020/10/19/steve-bannon-on-biden-inc/]

Why are Bernie Sanders supporters not protesting and rioting?

That was a bad question because they are protesting and rioting.

A better question is:

Why aren’t Bernie Sanders supporters demanding that Joe Biden step down and Sanders replace him as the Democratic Party nominee?

