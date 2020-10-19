Joe Biden’s Quid Pro Quo Crime Syndicate

This is not a “Hunter” problem; it’s a “Joe” problem.

BY: MARK ALEXANDER

The Patriot Post

October 19, 2020



We can now verify that Joe Biden, in his 47 years as a statist Swamp Rat, created at least one constituent job — a very lucrative position for Hunter Biden, the underboss of Joe’s family crime syndicate.



At the same time the Bidens were arranging side deals for big bucks with the Red Chinese, Joe sat by as millions of American jobs were lost to cheap China labor — the jobs Donald Trump has worked tirelessly to bring home. While President Trump was negotiating fairer trade terms with China, the ChiComs were placing their bets on a future Joe Biden presidency.



As Thomas Gallatin wrote last week, the emails tying Joe Biden directly with pay-to-play Ukraine and China quid pro quos have cracked the Biden facade, and Joe’s career of corruption is becoming more apparent by the day. But there was no coverage of that corruption from the Demos’ Leftmedia talkingheads, other than repeating the Biden campaign claim that it was all a “smear campaign.” Of course, Big Tech dutifully censored the reports so they could not be circulated on social media.



Predictably, in the “town hall” softball pitches to Biden last Thursday, not a word was asked about the scandal. Political analyst David Marcus declared, “Let me be blunt — George Stephanopoulos’s failure to ask Joe Biden about this bombshell New York Post story is the most egregious example of journalistic malpractice that I have ever seen, and that’s a very competitive category these days.”



But if Biden is not asked by the partisan Demo moderator of the next presidential debate this Thursday night, I can assure you Trump will ask him, repeatedly. It will be interesting to see how Biden attempts to throw off the scent ahead of that dueling confab.



We have been rightly cautious about the veracity of Hunter Biden’s emails, and I continue to maintain 10% skepticism. Likewise, Senator Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, asked the FBI to verify the hard drive communications: “As the first step in our due diligence, committee staff contacted FBI officials and asked for confirmation of certain facts in an attempt to validate the whistleblower’s claims and assertions. Unfortunately, several days later, the FBI responded that it would not confirm or deny any information identified by the committee even though several of our questions were not related to the possible existence of an ongoing grand jury investigation.”



That notwithstanding, for the MSM to black out news about the communications while claiming they were “unverified” is inexcusable. After breaking the story, the New York Post’s editorial board noted: “The New York Times and Washington Post reporting that built vast hysteria over ‘Russiagate’ in the administration’s first days [was] all rooted in ‘opposition research’ commissioned by Hillary Clinton’s campaign, or … Clinton partisans in the Obama administration. … Desperate for Biden to win, they want to sink the [Ukraine and ChiCom] story with innuendo rather than actually report on it. Don’t ask too many questions, and you can dismiss it all as ‘unverified.’”

The fact that the “Russia collusion” fabrication was wholly unverified certainly didn’t stop the Leftmedia from immediately and endlessly pushing that leftist narrative for the next three years.



The difference between that fabrication and the Biden emails — and it’s a BIG difference — is that Fox News has now verified one of the most damaging emails tying Joe Biden to an access-for-profit scheme with the ChiComs. In one email, there is a reference to a percentage of the ownership profits: “10 held by H for the big guy.” Another party copied in that email has now verified its authenticity and confirmed that “the big guy” is Joe Biden.



And former federal prosecutor Rudy Giuliani, now President Trump’s personal attorney, says that before he released any of the emails to The Post he had already verified dates and context with a confidential informant. Additionally, according to Beth Baumann, “Based on what’s known, Giuliani stated Hunter Biden should be in prison for failing to register as a foreign agent, which is what Paul Manafort went to jail for.” According to Giuliani, Hunter Biden had no such registration either. Oh, by the way, neither did Joe Biden.



Giuliani promises there are more communications to come.Meanwhile, sticking with the script, when Biden was finally caught off guard and asked about the emails directly, he replied: “It’s another smear campaign.” As commentator Laura Ingram notes: “This is how they get away with it. It’s a ‘smear campaign’ when there’s an email trail, but it’s good journalism when it’s suppositions set up by the deep state, as in [the fake Russian dossier].”



If they can’t spin the hard drive coms as a “Russian fabrication,” Biden and his Demo/Leftmedia machine will endeavor to spin this as a “Hunter Biden” problem. But as seasoned political observer John Hinderaker makes clear, “Of course, the issue isn’t Hunter — a sad, drug-addled case — but rather the light that the documents shed on the corrupt career of Joe Biden. The Post’s documents show a level of corruption that is remarkable even by Swamp standards.”



According to President Trump, “That’s a laptop from hell. A giant trove of emails show Hunter Biden making deals, setting up meetings with his father Joe, and using the office of the vice president for a for-profit cash machine. … People think of Joe Biden as a nice man. He’s not a nice man. He’s a corrupt man. … Joe Biden is and always has been a corrupt politician. Joe is far more corrupt than Hunter. The Biden family is a criminal enterprise.”



Finally, as I wrote last January, and other sources now agree, Democrats impeached Trump in an election year for what Joe Biden actually did. There is now additional corroborating evidence of Biden’s corruption. And House investigators want to know why, if the FBI had the Biden hard drives last December, this was not made known during the impeachment inquisition.



Rip McIntosh