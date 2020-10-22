Hunter Biden Business Associate, Lt Tony Bobulinski, Confirms Foreign Business Payoffs – Trump Invites Bobulinski to Debate…
Posted on October 22, 2020 by sundance
In a major development in the ongoing expose’ of Vice President Joe Biden using his office to gain financial wealth, a business associate of Hunter Biden, Lt. Tony Bobulinski, has confirmed how the bribery and payment system worked.
Hunter Biden was essentially the bagman for the Biden family; and various foreign business interests paid money into Hunter’s accounts as a pass-through to pay-off Joe Biden for his influence on policy that supported their financial interests. Joe Biden is fully exposed within the sworn statement by Tony Bobulinski. It is a stunning development:
President Trump is expected to bring former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski as his guest to the final presidential debate Thursday night, Fox News has learned.
WASHINGTON – […] “I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line,” Bobulinski said.
“The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist-controlled China,” he added.
Bobulinksi also said that he believes that the Chinese involvement in the deal was “political or influence investment” on their part, and that “Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese.”
The Biden campaign declined to comment. (read more)
Joe Biden Lied – Emails Show Hunter Biden and Joe Biden Met Together With Ukraine Energy Executives…
29 Responses to Hunter Biden Business Associate, Lt Tony Bobulinski, Confirms Foreign Business Payoffs – Trump Invites Bobulinski to Debate…
- SanJac says:October 22, 2020 at 6:20 pmWhen the lefty moderator preforms her wicked gotcha racial moment the President needs to bring up dementia joe and his life long connections to Robert Byrd.Liked by 2 peopleReply
- bertdilbert says:October 22, 2020 at 6:33 pmNobody knows how to get good viewer ratings better than Trump. First he skewers 60 Minutes and then he skewers Biden. The media can no longer claim the laptop as unverified.Should be a ratings blowout.LikeReply
- The Gipper Lives says:October 22, 2020 at 6:20 pmMNN BREAKING NEWS…Truck Filled With Hammers Collides With Van Containing Bleach Bit Software in FBI Parking Lot…Govt. Vehicle Containing Biden/Bobulinski Laptops Hardest Hit…Details Not Forthcoming…Manufactured News Network: “We Violate the Logan Act Before Breakfast!”Liked by 3 peopleReply
- lolli says:October 22, 2020 at 6:21 pmOh my gosh, this will be the most watched debate evah!
Liked by 3 peopleReply
- H&HC, 2nd-16th says:October 22, 2020 at 6:31 pmI just might pass and rely on the comments made here later!LikeReply
- G. Alistar says:October 22, 2020 at 6:22 pmHaving a hard time today deciding which is a bigger scandal. This Joe Biden story and taking kickbacks from Hunters business deals or….the coup against the POTUS and all that goes with it, i.e., FISA abuse, Comey, Strozk, McCabe, Weismann and Mueller, Ukraine impeachment, FBI hiding exculpatory evidence, Obama Administration spying Trump, HRC 33K emails, corruption beyond imagination???Liked by 1 personReply
- Hans says:October 22, 2020 at 6:25 pmIt’s all the same story.. DC Corruption.. how to keep it going..LikeReply
- H&HC, 2nd-16th says:October 22, 2020 at 6:33 pmThe biggest story is CORRUPTION in the main stream and social media.
With honest media, “we the people” have a fighting chance.
Without, we are toast.LikeReply
- Hans says:October 22, 2020 at 6:22 pmWow just WOW…
The CEO of a Biden Business… I just wonder how the Democrats and MSM will try to spin this..Liked by 2 peopleReply
- 94corvette says:October 22, 2020 at 6:22 pmWe covered all six of the debate topics in the previous debate. We need answers from Biden, we deserve answers and if he’s not forthcoming, people should take note. Biden owes an explanation to his supporters (as though he really respected them), but you know that is not happening. He is so despicable.LikeReply
- septro says:October 22, 2020 at 6:23 pmTrump is basically telling Biden “F@#$ around and Find out!”LikeReply
- fanbeav says:October 22, 2020 at 6:23 pmI can’t wait to see Biden’s face when President Trump introduces Bobulinski in the audience and then proceeds to state all of the evidence found to date about Joe Biden’s corruption.LikeReply
- Paul says:October 22, 2020 at 6:23 pmWell imagine that. More heads will roll. MAGALikeReply
- Ernesto Ledesma says:October 22, 2020 at 6:24 pmWhat have to call them all what they really, the Biden’s, the media, each and every one of them is a Piece of $hitLikeReply
- rufnekreject says:October 22, 2020 at 6:24 pmDems are already framing this as, ‘Do you really want to pile on poor Hunter? He has a drug addiction.’2 Questions to counter their narrative: (A) If he’s so debilitated by his addiction, who was making the deals? Even sober, he has no experience or education for these type of deals. (B) If poor Hunter was spiraling, it seems like the most responsible thing Joe could have done was get him into rehab doesn’t it? Instead, he takes a cut of the business.Liked by 1 personReply
- delighteddeplorable says:October 22, 2020 at 6:27 pmAnd as Rush put it so well today – no one, not even poor Hunter, is above the law.Liked by 1 personReply
- Hans says:October 22, 2020 at 6:28 pmMy sister said he has been in rehab 6 times already…. have not verified but would not surprise me..if he is now on no 7… joe can say he knows he has a problem and trying to get over it….. Come..on man..LikeReply
- rhinobuster says:October 22, 2020 at 6:26 pmKaboom 2020!LikeReply
- ILOT says:October 22, 2020 at 6:26 pmWhen you willingly play second fiddle to Obama (after two losing attempts) you are “owed”. These kickbacks are joes payments for playing the role and those that allowed him to do so are of equal guilt. Biden campaign still does not refuteLikeReply
- MrACC says:October 22, 2020 at 6:27 pmIt’s GO TIME!LikeReply
- VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:October 22, 2020 at 6:27 pmFrom previous postI need to update what I said yesterday…2016,
Hillary emails leaked, Weiner laptop leaked, FBI has press conference and… Harvey Weinstein Oct, 2017 story breaks of sex abuse.2020,
Biden’s emails leaked, Toobin jerks off on Zoom, FBI has press conference and… Ghislaine Maxwell depositions come out.Seem strange anyone?See above.
Just glad my last name does not end in “ton” or “en”. Clinton/Biden
Toobin took out his Weiner on Zoom,
FBI still involved
Also glad my last name does not end in “stein” or “stein”. Harvey/JeffreyLikeReply
- Zydeco says:October 22, 2020 at 6:29 pmWhy are your memories so short ? Kristin Wanker is going to mute if anything about the Bidens is said.LikeReply
- elgato2020 says:October 22, 2020 at 6:30 pmI believe our VSGPDJT is about to turn this up to eleven.LikeReply
- MicD says:October 22, 2020 at 6:31 pm“Won’t be long now”, the monkey said as he backed into the fan.LikeReply
- Abster says:October 22, 2020 at 6:31 pmIt’s good to know there is someone within this circle who wants to do the right thing. Hopefully, others will step forward. The Bidens are another powerful family who got wealthy at our expense.
I hope they all pay the price for their lies, deceit, greed and the hell they have put our President and country through.LikeReply
- VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:October 22, 2020 at 6:31 pmPresident Trump can hold up huge posters like the Democrats did today on Amy Coney Barrett regarding leaked emails.Mute that bitches.LikeReply
- TwoLaine says:October 22, 2020 at 6:33 pmRic Grenell just used the 17 intelligence agencies line against Joe about China Virus coming from China. BRAVO Ric!LikeReply
- OffCourseNation says:October 22, 2020 at 6:33 pmJoe Biden may not do very many things well, but he certainly excels at being a bribe taking sell his country out criminal.BTW, what is Lt. Tony Bobulinski a Lt. of?If he left the Navy after four years, why would he be called a Lt. anymore ?LikeReply