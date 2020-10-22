Posted on October 22, 2020 by sundance

In a major development in the ongoing expose’ of Vice President Joe Biden using his office to gain financial wealth, a business associate of Hunter Biden, Lt. Tony Bobulinski, has confirmed how the bribery and payment system worked.

Hunter Biden was essentially the bagman for the Biden family; and various foreign business interests paid money into Hunter’s accounts as a pass-through to pay-off Joe Biden for his influence on policy that supported their financial interests. Joe Biden is fully exposed within the sworn statement by Tony Bobulinski. It is a stunning development:

blob:https://abyssum.wordpress.com/7ea9a4ab-ba15-48ac-b271-66b18a06070eREPORT THIS ADblob:https://abyssum.wordpress.com/7ea9a4ab-ba15-48ac-b271-66b18a06070eREPORT THIS AD

(Source)

President Trump is expected to bring former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski as his guest to the final presidential debate Thursday night, Fox News has learned.

WASHINGTON – […] “I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line,” Bobulinski said. “The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist-controlled China,” he added. Bobulinksi also said that he believes that the Chinese involvement in the deal was “political or influence investment” on their part, and that “Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese.” The Biden campaign declined to comment. (read more)

Advertisementsblob:https://abyssum.wordpress.com/7ea9a4ab-ba15-48ac-b271-66b18a06070eREPORT THIS AD

Share this:

Related

New Hunter Biden Emails Show Sales of Influence to Chinese Interests – Millions Paid to Biden Family for “Introductions” and Legal “Assistance”…In “Big Government”

Senate Releases Damning Report of Hunter Biden Foreign Payments and Influence Sales – Money, Hookers and Bribes…In “Big Government”

Joe Biden Lied – Emails Show Hunter Biden and Joe Biden Met Together With Ukraine Energy Executives…In “AG Bill Barr”This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, FBI, Joe Biden, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Tripwires, Ukraine, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.← 2016 Deposition of Epstein Enabler, Ghislaine Maxwell, Released…