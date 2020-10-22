WILL CHANGES TO AMERICAN LIFE BEING REVEALED IN THIS YEAR’S PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN BECOME PERMANENT PART OF OUR POLITICAL LIFE ?????

|Will Changes to American Life Become Permanent?The cultural currents are often contradictory. They defy easy political analysis and seem at times counterintuitive. But there is one historical constant.
BY: VICTOR DAVIS HANSON October 22, 2020
The coronavirus, widespread quarantines, an unprecedented self-induced recession, and unchecked rioting, looting and protesting — all in a presidential election year — are radically disrupting American habits and behavior.
Rents, home prices and office occupancy rates in major cities, especially on the two coasts, are dropping fast. Techies and young professionals have discovered that they can work from home without paying sky-high housing costs in order to be close to the office.
Those more fortunate wonder why they should get bogged down with commutes and urban traffic — or navigate city sidewalks amid homelessness, crime, racial tensions and urban unrest — when they can make as much money while staying distant in quieter landscapes.
Some react by moving to quieter, low-tax states such as Idaho, Tennessee or Utah. Others flee New York City or the Bay Area/Silicon Valley corridor to upstate New York or California’s Central Valley.
Who would have ever believed that housing prices in picturesque San Francisco would be falling while housing prices in pedestrian Sacramento and Fresno are soaring?
During the recent urban renaissance, young people had flocked to cities to be where the action was. Now, do they want to deactivate and find some independence and peace from the relentless chaos?
Worries about COVID-19 in high-density cities, and unreliable city services add to the unhappiness. Residents want less dependence on mass transit and elevator living. Constant human contact is seen more as risky than desirous.
Gun sales are at record highs. When some cities take steps to defund police and some soften bail laws, citizens quietly go to the local gun store and stock up on ammunition. Many of the people who have never before owned firearms are no longer clamoring for gun control. A “man’s home” is now becoming his armed castle.
As a general rule, any business or activity that does not bother, judge or lecture Americans and instead allows them to work or relax in peace is preferred. That may explain why Zoom and Skype use is soaring while TV ratings for the woke NBA and NFL are down.
Why are Amazon and Walmart booming while smaller businesses are going broke? Largely because home delivery better serves those who are barricaded at home, terrified both of the virus and government reaction to it.
Family businesses are not vertically integrated. They have few cash reserves and no special insider exemptions from government officials.
How ironic that in our quest to become safe and in control of our own destinies, we empower the anonymity of huge conglomerates and erode the viability of reliable, service-friendly, mom-and-pop stores.
For the first time in their careers, many teachers and professors are careful not to go off-topic and rant to their high school and college students. Their video streams are not only seen by captive classroom audiences but occasionally peeked in on by the parents and taxpayers who pay their salaries.
This is the first autumn in memory that a huge percentage of college students are staying home. And no one is sure of the ensuing consequences.
Will students revolt over borrowing money simply to watch lectures on their basement computers? Will they be less likely to vote in November when they are isolated at home, rather than congregating on campus near polling places and subject to constant peer pressures to vote — and to do so in predictable ways?
With college revenues dropping, will ambitious promises to hire more diversity administrators, build more self-segregated racial theme houses and increase campus social services be seen as just more costly overhead that shorts classroom teaching?
During the pandemic, government has become more intrusive and yet seemingly more impotent and incompetent. Pick a month and some government official issues yet more contradictory orders on mask wearing, social distancing and lockdowns — all to be soon reversed.
Taxes stayed high and yet urban services got worse. Increasingly, American city dwellers don’t always count on the power going on when they flip the switch, or the bus or train always showing up, or the police always answering 911 calls.
We still do not know the full consequences of these radical changes in American life, especially whether they will continue after the COVID-19 virus abates and quarantines end.
The cultural currents are often contradictory. They defy easy political analysis and seem at times counterintuitive.
But there is one historical constant.
When institutions and politicians cannot accommodate radically changed circumstances, people will no longer value institutions and politicians.
In their place, citizens will seek to ensure their own livelihoods, leisure and safety in ways that are more reliable and affordable — with their circumstances in their own hands rather than in those of distant others.
And their adjustments won’t always be calm or polite.
Email link https://conta.cc/34jvbP6
Rip McIntosh
-
Archives
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- DO NOT MISS THE 7:00 PM EDT LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE BY Hunter Biden BUSINESS ASSOCIATE LT. Tony Bobulinski
- PRESIDENT TRUMP POSTED ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER THE FULLL VIDEO OF THE INSULTING INTERVIEW HE WAS SUBJECTED TO BY CBS’S LESLIE STAHL
- PRESIDENT TRUMP SHOWS UP THE BIAS, HATRED AND RUDENESS OF CBS 60 MINUTES BY CUTTING SHORT THE INTERVIEW AND WALKING OFF CAMERA
- I, FOR ONE, WILL NOT RECEIVE A VACCINATION FOR THE CORONAVIRUS. THERE IS A GOOD POSSIBILITY THAT THE VACCINE WILL HAVE BEEN PRODUCED USING BODY PARTS OBTAINED FROM ABORTED CHILDREN
- WILL CHANGES TO AMERICAN LIFE BEING REVEALED IN THIS YEAR’S PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN BECOME PERMANENT PART OF OUR POLITICAL LIFE ?????
Top Posts & Pages
- WORDS OF CHRIST
- STARING INTO THE ABYSS WITH FATHER ED MEEKS
- USQUEQUO DOMINE??? HOW MUCH LONGER, LORD, WILL YOU PERMIT Jorge Bergolio TO DESTROY SOCIETY AND YOUR CHURCH???
- As soon as I heard that Cardinal Pell had been arrested and charged with sex crimes in Australia, my intuition told me that the Vatican was behind this arrest. The news today that approximately 700,000 in Vatican funds had been sent to Australia at the behest of Cardinal Becciu, of the Vatican, for the purpose of influencing negatively the trial of Cardinal Pell confirmed that my intuition had been correct.
- HERE IS A TRUE STORY TO INSPIRE YOU AND HELP YOU TRUST THE LORD IN THESE TROUBLED TIMES
- ABOUT ME
- I BELIEVE
- WARNING: READ THIS POST WITH A BUCKET ON THE FLOOR NEXT TO YOU. YOU WILL POSSIBLY THROW UP AFTER READING THIS POST.
- Please promise not to even whisper amongst yourselves what you are about to read here. Do not share it, or even comment below about Hunter Biden’s laptop, because social media tells us that you are not qualified to know or discuss this information at the risk of having your account banned, where you will possibly be electronically scorned for life.
- Dr. Robert Moynihan is one of the few people who has been able to meet with Archbishop Viganò in person since the archbishop first published his McCarrick testimony in August of 2018 and went into hiding. With the help of his interviews with the prelate over the course of several days, the U.S. journalist, editor of Inside the Vatican, and Vatican expert has been able to give us glimpses into the reasons why Viganò published his McCarrick testimony, his private and hidden life, his suffering, and his faith.
Top Clicks