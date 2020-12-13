BY THEIR FRUITS YOU SHALL KNOW THEM

SEARCH

“Alito & Thomas Held Fast,” but the Pontius Pilate “Conservative” SCOTUS Justices said “Nyah Nyah Nyah!”

December 12, 2020

“SCOTUS spoke, and their authored words left much to be desired. If a state has no standing to enforce the electors clause, no one does. If SCOTUS cannot resolve a Presidential election riddled with illegality, who can? It makes the electors clause a dead letter provision in the Constitution and SCOTUS look like useless librarians. This also signals SCOTUS will play Pontius Pilate throughout this election, wash their hands of what took place, and abandon the mediating role their position in the Constitutional order called for, which is sad for the Court itself.” – Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes [https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com/post/278772/scotus-hides-law-loses]

Voter fraud attorney Sidney Powell’s renowned statistician, Dr. William Briggs, who is a consultant and adjunct Professor of Statistics at Cornell University, reported on the state of our Pontius Pilate “conservative” SCOTUS Justices “Roberts aligned with Breyer, Gorsuch was lost after discovering the right for men to be women hidden in the interstices of the Constitution, Kavanaugh was still assembling his all-female staff, and you were warned about Barrett. “:

SCOTUS cucked. There is no other word for it. Their entire argument for rejecting the suit brought by Texas and joined by almost half the States was Nyah nyah nyah!

Think I’m joking? Here it the Order in its entirety:

155, ORIG. TEXAS V. PENNSYLVANIA, ET AL. The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot. Statement of Justice Alito, with whom Justice Thomas joins: In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction. See Arizona v. California, 589 U. S. ___ (Feb. 24, 2020) (Thomas, J., dissenting) [the dashes are sic]. I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.

No argument. Just “Nyah nyah nyah.” With the cringe word cognizable. Plus, Article III? The one that says “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort”? The one that applies to Biden selling the office of the Vice Presidency to the Chinese?

Nah, not that Article III.

Roberts aligned with Breyer, Gorsuch was lost after discovering the right for men to be women hidden in the interstices of the Constitution, Kavanaugh was still assembling his all-female staff, and you were warned about Barrett. The other non-entities voted exactly how they were either told or expected to. Only Alito and Thomas stayed strong.

Don’t bother disagreeing. Everybody reading knows with moral certainty that if this was Pennsylvania suing Texas on behalf of Tony Bobulinksi—excuse me, Joe Biden—the vote would have been in favor of taking the case, probably unanimously.

“Conservative” justices like Gorsuch and Roberts are more than willing to make law when it aligns with the interests of our ruling elite. But they quail when they have chances to strike return blows.

The left ignores the law and does what it wants. When the right follows their example, the left screams “You must follow the law!” And the right cowers and mews and surrenders. The right uses the term, but never understood the war part of Culture War.

One of the rumors before yesterday’s order was that so many states joined with Texas, so that when SCOTUS finally ruled against Texas, the right would be left with no weapons. The media would say “IT’S OVER.” Well, they’re still saying that. But now the court is doesn’t have to deal with having all the evidence about the elections bruited from a non-ignorable source [for now, but more voter fraud cases are coming and God will not be mocked]. [https://wmbriggs.com/post/33854/]That said, will Kavanaugh, Barrett and Gorsuch in a soon upcoming case they can’t run away from be part of the United States becoming the next totalitarian impoverished Venezuela by not joining the fight against the massive voter fraud that is attempting to destroy America?

(Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html)

Please put Kavanaugh, Barrett and Gorsuch in the following Prayer of Command:

Prayer of Command

In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen

The famed Bishop Rene Gracida answered the above question, which Kavanaugh, Barrett and Gorsuch must answer to God now and at the the hour of their death, saying America is in a battle for its very survival as a, free and independent, God fearing nation:

“This month’s battle for the republic is tremendous and earth-shaking. The only comparable moments in our history are those moments before the American Civil War and those days leading up to George Washington’s battles against the British.” [https://abyssum.org/2020/12/03/this-months-battle-for-the-republic-is-tremendous-and-earth-shaking-the-only-comparable-moments-in-our-history-are-those-moments-before-the-american-civil-war-and-those-days-leading-up-to-ge/]

Bishop Gracida was a courageous WWII airman, monk, friend of Pope John Paul II and the “Savior of EWTN” as Raymond Arroyo called him in his book who at 96 looks like his is in his 70’s, is mentally sharper than most men 40 years younger than him and looks by a large margin younger than Pope Benedict XVI or Francis.

Gracida is declaring that America is in a battle between good and evil. He is asking all patriotic and loyal Americans to fight and pray for President Donald Trump as well as our country to overcome this demonic assault by fighting and saying this prayer taken from Bishop Gracida’s website Abyssus Abyssum Invocat:

A Prayer for Deliverance Of President Donald Trump from Enemies

Based on A Psalm of David.

Contend, O Lord, with those who contend with President Donald Trump;

fight against those who fight against him!

2

Take hold of shield and buckler,

and rise for his help!

3

Draw the spear and javelin

against his pursuers!

Say to his soul,

“I am your deliverance!”

4

Let them be put to shame and dishonor

who seek after his life!

Let them be turned back and confounded

who devise evil against him!

5

Let them be like chaff before the wind,

with the angel of the Lord driving them on!

6

Let their way be dark and slippery,

with the angel of the Lord pursuing them!

7

For without cause they hid their net for him;

without cause they dug a pit[a] for his life.

8

Let ruin come upon them unawares!

And let the net which they hid ensnare them;

let them fall therein to ruin!

9

Then his soul shall rejoice in the Lord,

exulting in his deliverance.

10

All his bones shall say,

“O Lord, who is like thee,

thou who delivers the weak

from those who are too strong for him,

the weak and needy from him who despoils him?”

11

Malicious witnesses rise up;

they accuse him of things that he knows not.

12

They requite him evil for good.

15

But at his stumbling they gathered in glee,

they gathered together against him;

cripples whom he knew not

slandered him without ceasing;

16

they impiously mocked more and more,[c]

gnashing at him with their teeth.

17

How long, O Lord, wilt thou look on?

Rescue him from the ravages

from the lions!

18

Then I will thank thee in the great congregation;

in the mighty throng I will praise thee.

19

Let not those rejoice over him

who are wrongfully his foes,

and let not those wink the eye

who hate him without cause.

20

For they do not speak peace,

but against those who are quiet in the land

they conceive words of deceit.

21

They open wide their mouths against him;

they say, “Aha, Aha!

our eyes have seen it!”

22

Thou hast seen, O Lord; be not silent!

O Lord, be not far from him!

23

Bestir thyself, and awake for his right,

for his cause, my God and my Lord!

24

Vindicate him, O Lord, my God, according to thy righteousness;

and let them not rejoice over him!

25

Let them not say to themselves,

“Aha, we have our heart’s desire!”

Let them not say, “We have swallowed him up.”

26

Let them be put to shame and confusion altogether

who rejoice at his calamity!

Let them be clothed with shame and dishonor

who magnify themselves against him!

27

Let those who desire his vindication

shout for joy and be glad,

and say evermore,

“Great is the Lord,

who delights in the welfare of his servant!”

28

Then my tongue shall tell of thy righteousness

and of thy praise all the day long.

– Bishop Rene Henry Gracida

Important Note: The publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for President Donald Trump, the legal teams including Sidney Powell and justice in the United States of America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Note: Please put your family, the United States of America, President Donald Trump, the Trump legal team, the MAGA army, State Legislators, the US Supreme Court, US Senators and the US House as the intentions in the following Prayer of Command:

Prayer of Command

In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Note: Gateway Pundit, the real leader of the patriot media, shows how you can fight against the BIDEN STEAL and “not take… it anymore”:

All you have to do is open the links below and copy the list to your email, draft your message and send. You can send these to any state and you don’t need to reside in that state.

State of AZ House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/X1CpV2wF

State of AZ Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/5sxjcGXF

State of GA House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/GeUTmaNh

State of GA Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/CGkN7VvK

State of MI House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/FXa1gQzL

State of MI Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/30AL81NR

State of NV House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/7airAcpr

State of NV Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/ELLJQ6PH

State of PA House eMail Addresses: <All hidden behind contact-forms>

State of PA Senate eMail Addresses (partial ): https://pastebin.com/aYRDJVwM

State of WI House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/2XUzSwLs

State of WI Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/jteaYmHL

Below is also a list of state legislatures in some of the key swing states the Biden campaign is trying to steal:

Arizona Legislature https://www.azleg.gov/MemberRoster/

Georgia General Assembly http://www.legis.ga.gov/en-US/default.aspx

Michigan Legislature https://www.legislature.mi.gov/(S(cc0hs5oao0b4zn55a2na5kh4))/mileg.aspx?page=home

Pennsylvania Senate https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/member_information/mbrList.cfm?body=S&sort=alpha

Pennsylvania House https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/member_information/mbrList.cfm?body=H&sort=alpha

Wisconsin Senate https://legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/

Wisconsin House https://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/

Please feel free to contact the Republican congressmen and women in these states and let them know your concerns and demand they stop Big Tech, Big Media, Foreign Countries and the corrupt Democrats from stealing this election. [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/easy-contact-lists-state-legislatures-six-key-states-just-copy-email-draft-message-let-know-feel-biden-steal/]