THE DEMOCRATS HAVE BECOME INSANE WITH THEIR HATRED AND FEAR OF Donald Trump

Judge Slams Unconstitutional Democrat Plan To Impeach Trump Once He Leaves Office

(ReliableNews.org) – Democrats have done everything possible to try to disrupt Donald Trump’s presidency. They challenged the Electoral College ballots in six states on January 6, 2017. Now the Democrats are setting their sights on the crazy notion of tossing Trump out of office sometime after he finishes his first term.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) rejected calls for an emergency session on impeachment, effectively terminating any chance of removing the president from office prior to the end of his term on January 20.

However, that didn’t stop the Democratic-led House from voting to approve an impeachment article against President Trump later that same day. Some Democrats have suggested that the House hang on to the impeachment article until Biden completes his first 100 days in office (providing he is sworn in as president next week).

Michael Luttig, a former federal judge for the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, weighed in on the matter in an op-ed published by the Washington Post on January 12. Luttig shredded any notion that it's constitutional to impeach a president once he has left office.

Pointing out the obvious, he wrote the constitutional authority given to the Senate is limited to removing a sitting president from office — and nothing else.

To summarize, Democrats attempted to remove Donald Trump before becoming president and are now attempting to remove him once his first term has expired.