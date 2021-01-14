THE LEFT/DEMOCRATS ARE PURSUING A STRATEGY FOR ESTABLISHING A PERMANENT MAJORITY IN CONGRESS, NEXT WILL COME THE ADMISSION OF TWO MORE DEMOCRATIC STATES TO THE UNION: THE District of Columbia AND Puerto Rico

The Systemic Redlining of 1st and 2nd Amendment RightsDemocrats’ support for Leftmedia and Big Tech suppression of free speech is their key strategy for establishing a permanent majority.



BY: MARK ALEXANDER

The Patriot Post

January 13, 2021

“But the fact being once established, that the press is impotent when it abandons itself to falsehood, I leave to others to restore it to its strength, by recalling it within the pale of truth.” —Thomas Jefferson (1805)