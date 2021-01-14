CAPITOL RIOT WAS A PLANNED ANTIFA ATTACK. TRUMP CANNOT BE BLAMED. WHAT DID PELOSI AND MCCONNELL KNOW BEFORE THE ATTACK?

SEARCH

Former Washington Times Editor: “Capitol Riot Was A ‘Planned Attack,’ Can’t Blame Trump; What Did Pelosi and McConnell Know?” & “CNN Matched Our Story”

January 13, 2021

The award winning journalist John Solomon who was “formerly an executive and editor-in-chief at the Washington Times” reported that the “Capitol Riot Was A ‘Planned Attack,’Can’t Blame Trump.” More importantly, the award winning journalist is asking “What Did Pelosi and McConnell Know?” according to Real Clear Politics.

Solomon, also, said that “A few minutes after the impeachment went over, CNN matched our story this morning and said there is evidence of significant pre-planning”:

Investigative journalist John Solomon said the D.C. Metropolitan police has denied his news company’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to see the department’s investigation into the Capitol Hill riot. In an interview with “Real America’s Voice” host Eric Greitens on Wednesday, Solomon said police are keeping interviews with key capitol security officials secret because there is something “embarrassing.”



The reporter said he would like to know what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and the authorities knew about the attack beforehand. Solomon said he has “significant evidence” that the Capitol Police, FBI, and Congress had prior warning of a planned attack and it was not a spontaneous riot emanating from President Donald Trump’s speech that day.



“The question I have is what did Nancy Pelosi, what did Mitch McConnell know about these threats beforehand?” he asked. “If they didn’t know, it’s an intelligence failure of the police. If they did know, there’s something they didn’t tell us before we went into this impeachment round today.”

“What Nancy Pelosi knew and when did she know it is an important question,” Solomon said. “It should have been answered before impeachment. What did Mitch McConnell knew? There’s a Senate Sergeants of Arms. Same thing. Same relationship. The Capitol Police Chief reports to those two security officials, the Sergeants of Arms and up to the Speaker and the leaders of the House. We do not know what they know. And I think a week into this that is a gap into our knowledge that we should try to close.”



“A few minutes after the impeachment went over, CNN matched our story this morning and said there is evidence of significant pre-planning,” he said. “That would have been nice for the American people to know before their lawmakers voted on this impeachment proceeding.” [https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/01/13/john_solomon_capitol_riot_was_a_planned_attack_cant_blame_trump_what_did_pelosi_mcconnell_know.html]Wikipedia reports that Solomon is “a contributor to Fox News.[3][4] He was formerly an executive and editor-in-chief at The Washington Times.[5]… he won a number of awards (including the 2008 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award) for his investigative journalism.” [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Solomon_(political_commentator)] Note: What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capital Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capital Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Note: Please put the Church, America, President Donald Trump and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò in the following Prayer of Command intention against the “satanic forces” unleashed against them:

Prayer of Command of Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger: In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (intention), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (intention) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for the United States of America and President Donald Trump.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of MaryThe publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to wear the Brown Scapular and say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge until January 20.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria ViganòSHARE