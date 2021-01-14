WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?????

-
Archives
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- ‘Social media helped Donald Trump take the White House,’ ‘Silicon Valley won’t let it happen again.’
- ANTI-FA ACTIVIST CHARGED IN CAPITOL RIOT
- SCOTUS FINALLY WAKES UP!!!
- CONGRATULATIONS TO TEXAS RIGHT TO LIFE WHICH FOUGHT ALL THE WAY TO THE United States Supreme Court ON BEHALF OF BABY Tinslee Lewis’ AND HER PARENTS AND WON!!!!!!
- WATCH THIS VIDEO ALL YOU TRUMP HATERS
Top Posts & Pages
- MEET John Sullivan, ANTIFA LEADER, WHO STORMED THE U.S. CAPITOL
- AMERICA'S NEXT CIVIL WAR WILL START THE DAY AFTER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHEN THE MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT MAIL BALLOTS WILL MIRACULOUSLY APPEAR TO OVERTURN THE RE-ELECTION OF Donald Trump
- The Populist Press news outlet reported that the FBI apparently lied about "claims that there had been no warnings of the violence" and the supposed claim that the Capitol police were "surprise."
- CAPITOL RIOT WAS A PLANNED ANTIFA ATTACK. TRUMP CANNOT BE BLAMED. WHAT DID PELOSI AND MCCONNELL KNOW BEFORE THE ATTACK?
- A PRAYER OF DELIVERANCE FOR PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- The real threat we are witnessing before our eyes is the systematic silencing of a political movement and political thought. The collusion of very powerful forces to shut down people’s voices. Some of the most powerful companies in the world, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, have all colluded with the Democratic Party to silence the opposing party’s voices.
- WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?????
- WATCH THIS VIDEO ALL YOU TRUMP HATERS
- President Trump is a lifelong student of Sun Tzu, the military strategist who wrote The Art of War. One of Sun Tzu’s most famous maxims is “Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak…. The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” Trump operates on many levels, and some events we’re seeing may be strategic subterfuges
- REJOICE!!! TWITTER AND FACEBOOK TAKE A $51 BILLION DOLLAR HIT IN VALUE OF THEIR STOCK AS THE PUBLIC REACTS TO THEIR ACTION IN VIOLATING THE FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS OF THEIR SUBSCRIBERS
Top Clicks
WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?????
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.
Dearest Excellency,
Thank you. I’m glad
“WHAT HAVE YOU DONE”
made the cut.
Any serious housecleaning can only help Holy Mother Church.
God Bless all you (few, but remember what Jesus can do with a few loaves n fishes) Good and Holy Prelates & Clergy.
I’m so grateful.
F ¡Viva Cristo Rey!
On Thu, Jan 14, 2021, 11:50 AM ABYSSUS ABYSSUM INVOCAT / DEEP CALLS TO DEEP wrote:
> abyssum posted: ” > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXHwd4Geh_U&feature=youtu.be ” >
I watched his whole homily last week, he really says what I want to say to so many in my family and friends. They really have no idea what they have done. It is as if God has blinded them.
Saw it. He is wonderful. I would love his name so I could search out his other sermons
On Thu, Jan 14, 2021 at 1:50 PM ABYSSUS ABYSSUM INVOCAT / DEEP CALLS TO DEEP wrote:
> abyssum posted: ” > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXHwd4Geh_U&feature=youtu.be ” >