WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?????

Posted on January 14, 2021 by abyssum

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?????

  1. France Driscoll says:
    January 14, 2021 at 9:10 pm

    Dearest Excellency,

    Thank you. I’m glad

    “WHAT HAVE YOU DONE”

    made the cut.

    Any serious housecleaning can only help Holy Mother Church.

    God Bless all you (few, but remember what Jesus can do with a few loaves n fishes) Good and Holy Prelates & Clergy.

    I’m so grateful.

    F ¡Viva Cristo Rey!

    On Thu, Jan 14, 2021, 11:50 AM ABYSSUS ABYSSUM INVOCAT / DEEP CALLS TO DEEP wrote:

    > abyssum posted: ” > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXHwd4Geh_U&feature=youtu.be ” >

  2. Melanie Poser says:
    January 14, 2021 at 6:16 pm

    I watched his whole homily last week, he really says what I want to say to so many in my family and friends. They really have no idea what they have done. It is as if God has blinded them.

  3. designerbabsgmailcom says:
    January 14, 2021 at 4:10 pm

    Saw it. He is wonderful. I would love his name so I could search out his other sermons

    On Thu, Jan 14, 2021 at 1:50 PM ABYSSUS ABYSSUM INVOCAT / DEEP CALLS TO DEEP wrote:

    > abyssum posted: ” > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXHwd4Geh_U&feature=youtu.be ” >

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s