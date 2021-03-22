AS I SUSPECTED, JORGE BERGOLIO WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE RECENT DECISION OF FORBID PRIESTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO CELEBRATE A PRIVATE MASS IN SAINT PETER BASILICA

“The Suppression of Individual Masses in the Basilica  came straight Jorge Bergoglio.

His aim is primarily to get rid of all the Traditional Latin Masses and also abolish the minor seminary which supplies altar boys for the private masses. At present there is  an impending abuse case of priest at the minor seminary. When the sentence comes down the seminary is finished.  Bergoglio  tried to get the Chapter to do this suppression but the Basilica Chapter sided against it.  He then he tried to get the Archpriest to do it but Comastri opposed it.”

  • A Roman Priest

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
