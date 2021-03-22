WHAT HAS BEEN THE HUMAN COST OF THE CORONAVIRUS IN THE United States?  Hundreds of thousands of businesses have been shuttered. Millions of people have become unemployed. Countless livelihoods have been lost. Our country lost over four trillion dollars in net worth. A dramatic increase in teen suicide, addiction and overdose deaths. 

|Unmasking
By: Judd Garrett
Objectivity is the Objective
March 22, 2021
A little over a year ago a virus was introduced into the population of the United States, a single-celled virus about 50 nanometers wide, less than one-one trillionth the size of an average human being, called Covid-19.
That microscopic virus has wreaked havoc on this nation, on the entire world, not just the people who have contracted the virus, or those at the most risk; the elderly or with co-morbidities, but young healthy people with a next-to-zero risk of dying from the virus have had their world turned upside down.
Many states instituted draconian locked down measures. Restaurants, bars, public places were closed down for most of 2020. Schools, in many states, are still locked down. Travel restrictions have been put in place. Mandatory quarantines, contact tracing, mask mandates, all became commonplace in our country. We threw out the bill of rights and stopped believing in the importance of individual freedom and sovereignty.
What have been the results of all this? Hundreds of thousands of businesses have been shuttered. Millions of people have become unemployed. Countless livelihoods have been lost. Our country lost over four trillion dollars in net worth. A dramatic increase in teen suicide, addiction and overdose deaths.
We have done all this in response to the threat of a microscopic virus that even the most vulnerable among us have a 95% chance of surviving. But if doing all this saves lives, then it’s worth doing, right?
That’s what we have been told whenever anyone questions the efficacy of lockdowns or wearing a mask. Masks save lives. It doesn’t matter that most of the people wearing masks do not have the virus, or that most of the air particles we would be inhaling or exhaling are benign, or even beneficial.
You must wear a mask because you never know who has the virus or who doesn’t. We cannot risk not wearing a mask even if just a small percentage of the people we come in contact with have Covid.
It makes sense to a certain degree.
What doesn’t make sense is to open up our southern border as we have done the last two months, allowing Covid positive people to walk into our country. This directly contradicts the extreme measures we have taken over the last 12 months in response to Covid. This policy is akin to allowing Antifa and BLM to riot for 5 straight months in our major cities during the heart of the pandemic. Certain politicians stopped worrying about the spread of Covid and our preventive measures when it came to “social justice” riots designed to help swing the election in their favor. Suddenly, protecting grandma from Covid became less important than torching a police station.
The bigger question regarding the illegal border crossers, though, is that we do not know who many of these people are. Very few have been properly vetted. Even if the vast majority of the illegal border crossers are good hardworking Mexicans looking for a better life, who are the other people crossing illegally?
The threat of Covid is not the only concern. Known terrorists have been apprehended trying to cross the border this month. Considering that border patrol only captures a small percentage of the illegal crossers, they couldn’t be that lucky to have caught the only terrorists who attempted to cross into America in the last few months. How many terrorists evaded border security amidst the massive influx of other illegal border crossers, and are living in our country right now, planning an attack, as a result of our lax border policies.
MS-13 gang members, human traffickers, and drug smugglers are also walking into our country unabated exploiting the overwhelmed border patrol. We are willfully allowing deadly pathogens into our country not much different than if a Covid positive patient walked up to an elderly lady and coughed right in her face. We have essentially removed our masks, and withdrawn the protection from our southern border, allowing deadly agents in.
People get arrested for not wearing a mask in America or trying to run their business during Covid, but we are allowing Covid positive illegal immigrants, as well as, terrorists, MS-13 gang members, and drug smugglers in without much thought. Over 80,000 Americans die of drug overdoses every year, and, yet, we are doing very little to stop drug smugglers from crossing into America. We are putting more of our youth at risk with this open border policy than if we had every school open for the last 12 months. It’s more important to protect our kids from drugs and gangs than it is to protect them from Covid, yet we are not doing it.
Are all illegal border crossers drug smugglers or gang members? No. Are most? No. But enough border crossers are drug smugglers and gang members that it is dangerous to have an open borders policy.
Is every person we come into contact with Covid-positive? No. Are most people Covid-positive? No. But enough people are Covid-positive that we should wear masks and social distance.
We must do what we must do to protect ourselves, and our country. So, when it comes to the border, our country should wear a mask (build a wall), and social distance (deport illegal immigrants).
If we have been so vigilant in locking down the country to protect Americans against a virus, why are we not equally vigilant in shutting down the borders to protect Americans from terrorists, gang members, and drug smugglers?
We are committing suicide as a country. As with most policies, these are not what’s in the best interests of America, or the average American citizen, and they were not put in place for the reasons that were used to justify them. The people making these decisions are not concerned with protecting the American citizens, they’re interested in creating as much chaos as possible so they can exploit it, and further empower themselves.
The politicians supporting the open border policy do not care that many of these migrants are dying on their trek to America, or they are getting caught up with the drug cartels or human traffickers. They do not care about the negative consequences of these policies because the negative consequences will never touch them. They live and work behind walls protected by people with guns while at the same time, they’re stopping the construction of the national border wall, preventing the National Guard from defending the border, and pursuing policies to take our guns away; all of which puts American lives at risk.
This massive illegal immigrant push is occurring at the same time there is a push for a substantial increase in the minimum wage. Big business wants both because they benefit from both. The minimum wage hike will drive their small business competitors out of business, while they will be able to circumvent the minimum wage by employing illegal immigrants for a fraction of the labor costs. They exploit illegal immigrants, unethically drive their smaller competitors out of business, and expose our country to an increase in crime, drugs, and gang violence for the sole purpose of enhancing their bottom line. And the politicians who push through these destructive policies do so because the more money big business makes, the more money available to finance their campaigns.
If we want to have more immigrants come into the country because we believe it helps our economy and our society, we must do it legally. We must shut down the border, reduce illegal border crossings to a trickle, and then allow more legal immigrants in. We must properly vet those coming into the country, so we can weed out anyone who means to do us harm, and only allow in the good, hard-working immigrants looking to improve their lives, and who will improve our country.
It doesn’t take a genius. It simply takes uncorrupt politicians who care more about the American citizens and the migrant workers than they care about their own power. But with the current roster of politicians in Washington, it is highly unlikely that legal, sensible, fair immigration policies like these will ever get passed.
-
Archives
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- AS I SUSPECTED, JORGE BERGOLIO WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE RECENT DECISION OF FORBID PRIESTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO CELEBRATE A PRIVATE MASS IN SAINT PETER BASILICA
- WHAT HAS BEEN THE HUMAN COST OF THE CORONAVIRUS IN THE United States? Hundreds of thousands of businesses have been shuttered. Millions of people have become unemployed. Countless livelihoods have been lost. Our country lost over four trillion dollars in net worth. A dramatic increase in teen suicide, addiction and overdose deaths.
- The ruling class, which is dominated by white liberals, says their anti-Asian policies have nothing to do with fomenting a culture of resentment against Asians. They would rather blame Christians and white supremacists. But to anyone who has seriously studied this issue, their rationale not only lacks evidence, it lacks common sense as well.
- WHAT THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA CONSISTENTLY REPORTS DOES NOT CORRESPOND TO REALITY – DO NOT FALL FOR THE ATTEMPT TO MISLEAD YOU
- BENEDICT DRESSES LIKE A POPE BECAUSE HE IS THE POPE
Top Posts & Pages
- WARNING: FORMER BILL GATES VACCINE SCIENTIST PREDICTS MASS GENOCIDE FROM THE COVID VAQCCINES
- GOD BLESS Pope Benedict XVI
- WHO Insider Blows Whistle on Gates and GAVI
- WHAT THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA CONSISTENTLY REPORTS DOES NOT CORRESPOND TO REALITY - DO NOT FALL FOR THE ATTEMPT TO MISLEAD YOU
- BENEDICT DRESSES LIKE A POPE BECAUSE HE IS THE POPE
- YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO SAY THAT YOU WERE NOT WARNED
- YOUR LIFE OR THE LIFE OF A LOVED ONE MAY SOMEDAY BE JEOPARDIZED BY THE PRESENT FLAWED UNIFORM DETERMINATION OF DEATH ACT WHICH NEEDS TO BE REPLACED BY A STATUTE THAT PROTECTS LIFE UNTIL TRUE DEATH
- The ruling class, which is dominated by white liberals, says their anti-Asian policies have nothing to do with fomenting a culture of resentment against Asians. They would rather blame Christians and white supremacists. But to anyone who has seriously studied this issue, their rationale not only lacks evidence, it lacks common sense as well.
- THIS IS SHOCKING NEWS!!!
- 2 ABOUT ME
Top Clicks