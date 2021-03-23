GOD BLESS FRANKLIN GRAHAM!!!!!!

Franklin Graham Blasts Abortion: “In God’s Eyes, Abortion is Murder”

NATIONAL MICAIAH BILGER MAR 22, 2021 | 9:42AM WASHINGTON, DC

Evangelical Christian leader Franklin Graham said he is praying that President Joe Biden’s eyes will be opened to the truth about abortion.

Writing Friday on Facebook, Graham said the president needs to recognize that abortion is murder and stop supporting it.

“President Biden should consider that, in God’s eyes, abortion is murder,” Graham wrote. “It is the killing of the innocent, not the guilty. President Biden supports abortion, and his administration supports abortion—even government/taxpayer funding of abortion.”

Biden says he is a devout Catholic, but his radical pro-abortion views have drawn criticism from Catholic and Protestant leaders alike. Among other things, Biden signed a COVID-19 relief bill that has no limits on taxpayer funding for abortions. He also is urging Congress to pass the misnamed Equality Act, which could force pro-life doctors and nurses to abort unborn babies.

Graham said abortions are a massive tragedy in America – one that leaders should work to end, not expand.

“This year more than 185,000 babies have been murdered through abortion in this country,” he wrote. “I pray that President Biden’s eyes and heart would be opened to this tragedy and that our country would change its course on abortion. We will be held accountable by God.”

The son of the late Rev. Billy Graham, Franklin Graham repeatedly has called out politicians who support the killing of unborn babies in abortions.

In January, he encouraged Christians to pray that Biden would listen to God’s voice and not be swayed by self-interest.

“Just because we might not have voted for someone doesn’t mean that we get a pass to not pray for them. The Bible instructs us to pray for all of our leaders—’all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior’ (1 Timothy 2:2-3). We must not give up or waver,” he wrote in January.

Graham is the CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization working in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution.