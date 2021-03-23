I RECEIVED FROM A TRUSTED FRIEND WHO IS A WELL-KNOWN MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL THE LETTER WHICH I HAVE REPRODUCED BELOW. I FELT COMPELLED TO SHARE IT WITH YOU!!!

Dear Bishop Gracida



I hope this finds you well. Passiontide is upon us and reminds us to redouble our efforts at mortification and self-denial so that He might increase and that we might decrease.

The words of yesterday’s gospel are profoundly awful if we really stop and think about what they mean – that Jesus HID and FLED due to their hardness of hearts! God forbid, we pray in humility, that He would hide or flee from us.

It’s becoming more difficult living in a world that is post-Christian and neopagan. The absence of reason and logic combined with greatly disordered passions have loosed man’s inner demons upon the culture. The overwhelming transformation of man’s interior life, in concert with the work of Satan and his generals in the world, have made this for true Christians a most unfriendly, dangerous and quite hellish place. But our hope never fades…where sin abounds, grace abounds even more…We live to fight another day.

No profession is untouched by this luciferian influence; sadly for many, the medical profession is becoming more “woke” daily and sadly filling with those possessing blind fury and hatred towards “the other” (especially those who actually like western culture ie Christianity) and who are not in possession of grace, objectivity or objective knowledge or discernment. In all of this we are hearing that this once-esteemed profession has a flourishing chorus of voices that are promoting euthanasia-assisted suicide, transgender hormone and surgical disfigurement. This increasingly vocal cadre also champion the newest social justice causes as they bury traditional medical ethics that once studiously guarded the sanctity of all human life.

This interview by Scientific American of psychiatrist Bandy X Lee along with other politically motivated hit pieces in once-honorable medical journals, evinces the flowering of a new and dangerous humanitarian medical ethics – a baneful moral degradation subscribed to by a growing portion of the medical profession.

Yes, this psychiatrist who holds an Mdiv argues in another place that the APA and mental health experts didn’t do nearly enough to save America from President Trump (and by inference his supporters.) Isn’t it interesting too that such concern for the “mental health” of American leadership ignores one party totally and the present executive “leadership” in Washington. Of course this validates the view from the progressive left that 80 million Americans were transfixed into a cult – like Jim Jones camp and too willing to follow a deranged and destructive narcissist.

But here it is for yourself to read from the new arbiters of normalcy or wokeness…

May God continue to bless you and keep you well,

Pax et bonum

